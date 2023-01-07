Any sponsors withdraw their support yet?! I accept that what happened to GF was 100% wrong & punishments were needed. I DO NOT accept GF being hailed a role model, a hero, or a martyr! If the hospital wants to tell his story, then they should tell ALL of his story! He was an addict that died in part to the drugs he'd injested. HIS own community members incited a riot that led to the looting, vandalism and burning of the city leaving a huge path of destruction in their wake. Leaving us law abiding, tax paying citizens to foot the bill!! In my opinion, the "museum" should be down in GF's neighborhood so it will remind his community of the devastating consequences of living a high risk lifestyle and their own culpability in the aftermath!
