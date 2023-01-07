ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Guess Who
3d ago

Any sponsors withdraw their support yet?! I accept that what happened to GF was 100% wrong & punishments were needed. I DO NOT accept GF being hailed a role model, a hero, or a martyr! If the hospital wants to tell his story, then they should tell ALL of his story! He was an addict that died in part to the drugs he'd injested. HIS own community members incited a riot that led to the looting, vandalism and burning of the city leaving a huge path of destruction in their wake. Leaving us law abiding, tax paying citizens to foot the bill!! In my opinion, the "museum" should be down in GF's neighborhood so it will remind his community of the devastating consequences of living a high risk lifestyle and their own culpability in the aftermath!

fox9.com

New supper club opens in Shakopee with themed basement bar

What’s old is new again in the dining industry. Supper Clubs are popping up all over the Twin Cities. The newest addition is in Shakopee, in the former Dangerfield’s space. While the main floor of Shakopee House gives off 1920’s glam, the basement offers something quite unexpected. The Rum Row Tiki Bar is all about escapism. At the same time, it’s an ode to the restaurants past. During renovations, the team discovered a suitcase in the walls. Inside were post cards, bottles of rum and drink recipes. The restaurant owner was able to figure out who’s briefcase it was and even spoke with his family. He was a rum-runner during prohibition who had dreams of opening is own bar. They’ve done it for him in the basement of Shakopee House. The restaurant is open Tuesday through Sunday.
SHAKOPEE, MN
KARE 11

George Floyd family taking applications for business grants

MINNEAPOLIS — George Floyd’s family is ready to take applications from businesses for grants funded by money from their wrongful death legal settlement with the city of Minneapolis. Floyd, who was Black, died in May 2020 after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

"It has not broken my spirit": Golden Valley pastor partially paralyzed after slip on ice

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. -- A slip on the ice ended with a life-changing injury for a pastor in Golden Valley and Brooklyn Park. The fall on Dec. 16 left 64-year-old David Kent partially paralyzed."Accidents happen. That's why they call them accidents right," Kent joked from his hospital bed at North Memorial Hospital.The pastor fell on the ice outside his church, Christian Life Center in Golden Valley."I slipped and fell on my back tailbone, and immediately I had no feeling in my hands or legs and I knew I was paralyzed," he said.He broke his neck and was rushed into surgery....
GOLDEN VALLEY, MN
Bring Me The News

Marcus Cinema to close Shakopee Town Square theater

The Marcus Shakopee Cinema will show movies for the last time next week. Marcus Theatres has announced the cinema at Shakopee Town Square will close permanently on Tuesday, Jan. 10 as the company shifts its audience to the city's second theater location, the Marcus Southbridge Crossing Cinema. The 10-screen Marcus...
SHAKOPEE, MN
KARE 11

Restore Hyper Wellness center opens in Minnetonka

MINNETONKA, Minn. — There's been a movement in health and wellness toward specialized services like cryotherapy, infrared saunas and IV drip therapy, and boutique wellness centers that offer singular services have been popping up all over the country. But a new health and specialist services center in Minnetonka offers...
MINNETONKA, MN
redlakenationnews.com

DEED Awards $2.58 Million in 10 Contamination Cleanup and Investigation Grants Across Minnesota

St. Paul – The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) has awarded $2.58 million to six Minnesota communities to investigate or clean up contamination sites approved for redevelopment. DEED's Contamination Cleanup and Investigation Grant Program awarded the funding, which will leverage more than $411 million in private...
MINNESOTA STATE
insideradio.com

Steve Gorman Named As Tom Barnard’s Successor At KQRS Minneapolis.

Former Black Crowes drummer turned broadcaster Steve Gorman is named morning host at Cumulus Media classic rock KQRS Minneapolis (92.5). Gorman, who will continue to host the Westwood One-syndicated “Steve Gorman Rocks” night show, succeeds the legendary Tom Barnard, who retired at the end of 2022. Gorman, who...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
mprnews.org

Slurp: Chef Yia Vang and his pop up Hmong noodle restaurant

As 14 inches of snow fell Tuesday, Minneapolis’ newest noodle restaurant, Slurp Pop-up Noodle Shop, was busy with guests for their soft opening. Despite the cold and winter storm conditions, many trekked to get a taste of what Chef Yia Vang had cooked up for them. One guest, Ari...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Walking like a penguin may not look cool, but it may prevent a life-changing fall

MINNEAPOLIS – Hospitals are seeing an increase in slips and falls as people navigate through the snow and ice. Injuries range from minor to severe. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, around a million Americans are injured annually falling on ice or snow. Of those, 17,000 of the injuries are fatal."We're seeing a lot of head injuries from slip and falls, some neck injuries where people have broken their neck, injured their spine. And then most commonly what we're seeing is a lot of ankle injuries," said Hennepin Healthcare Emergency Physician Dr. Ashley Strobel.RELATED: WCCO's Frank Vascellaro has...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
mspmag.com

In Conversation with Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara

Brian O’Hara retired in October. After 20-plus years policing in Newark, New Jersey—where he worked his way from patrol officer to public safety director to, ultimately, deputy mayor—a milieu of officers, community activists, and political leaders gathered to celebrate the 43-year-old. But unlike most officers who turn in their badges, O’Hara’s next stop wasn’t an easy chair and a pension; it was a flight to Minneapolis to begin police career two.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Fire destroys home in Minneapolis' Standish neighborhood

MINNEAPOLIS – A home has been deemed uninhabitable after a fire Sunday in south Minneapolis.Fire officials say crews were called to the fire in the 4 p.m. hour on the 3800 block of 26th Avenue South, in the Standish neighborhood.No one was hurt, but officials say some house pets are missing. The fire is still under investigation.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Icy meditations in Minnesota: Cold water dippers tout benefits

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - This winter has already brought enough snow and cold weather to make some question their choice of living in Minnesota. But in the land of 10,000 lakes we are known for embracing the cold; and on Sunday, some Minnesotans took that passion to another level. They...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

MPD: 4 injured in overnight shooting in downtown Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis police say an investigation is underway after a shooting outside an "afterhours gathering" in downtown resulted in multiple injuries.According to police, officers were dispatched shortly after 3:30 a.m. Sunday to reports of a shooting on the 900 block of Hennepin Avenue.When they arrived, officers located two men with non-life threatening gunshot wounds. Those two men were treated at the scene and taken to the hospital for further treatment. Two more people - a man and woman - took themselves to Hennepin Healthcare from the scene and were treated for injuries suspected to be graze wounds, police said."Preliminary information indicates that there was an afterhours gathering and shots were fired outside of the location, a security guard on site returned fire," police said in a release.No arrests have been made. 
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Missing person: Trisha Benson, last seen in Bloomington on Christmas Eve

LAKEVILLE, Minn. -- Police in Lakeville are asking for help finding a 34-year-old woman who was last seen on Christmas Eve.Trisha Ann Benson, 34, was last seen on the 1100 block of East 80th Street in Bloomington. She is described as 5-foot-5 and weighs 160 pounds. Police say she has hazel eyes and shoulder length grayish hair. She has at least three facial piercings; one above her lip, below the lip, and another on her right eyebrow. She also has a neck tattoo of an Aries symbol with four stars.Police ask anyone with information to contact 952-985-4812.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
KARE 11

Grow with KARE: Sidewalk salt and your gardens

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Sprinkling salt along the sidewalk and driveway does keep the ice away, but it’s not so great for your garden. In addition to being toxic to aquatic species like frogs and fish, sidewalk salt can burn, dehydrate and even kill your plants. Sodium chloride...
CBS Minnesota

Home deemed uninhabitable after fire in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- A home in south Minneapolis was deemed uninhabitable after a fire late Friday.Crews learned there was a kitchen fire at a 2 1/2 story home on the 1200 block of East 26th Street just before midnight. A person inside used a wheelchair and was not able to get out on their own, fire officials say.Fire crews were able to find the person, and provided him with care for burn injuries and possible smoke inhalation. He was taken to the hospital for evaluation. Officials say they were able to extinguish the fire, but the home was declared unsuitable for living. 
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

KARE 11

Minneapolis, MN
ABOUT

Minneapolis and St. Paul local news

 https://www.kare11.com/

