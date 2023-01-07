ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
101.5 KNUE

Texas Woman Gets Ticket for 2 MPH Over Limit, But There’s More

It was only a few days ago that this story started picking up a lot of attention online regarding a 66-year-old woman being pulled over and getting a ticket in Houston, Texas for going 2 miles per hour over the posted speed limit. According to WFAA, the ticket was dated for 12-31-2023, although the traffic infraction actually took place on January 3rd of 2022. But before you start jumping all over the Houston Police Department about this incident there is more to this story than was first reported.
HOUSTON, TX
Reform Austin

Texas Woman Rescues 1,500 Hypothermic Bats

During the holidays, extreme cold temperatures caused 1,500 Mexican free-tailed bats to fall from their roosts on the city’s bridge. Fortunately for the bats, the Houston Humane Society TWRC Wildlife Center’s executive director, Mary Warick rescued the hypothermic bats and provided them with fluids and a mealworm gruel.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

HPD SUV involved in major crash on 59 feeder road, Humble police say

HUMBLE, Texas — A Houston Police Department SUV was involved in a major crash on Sunday, according to authorities. According to the Humble Police Department, the crash happened along the Highway 59 feeder road near FM 1960. The southbound lanes were closed while investigators looked at the scene. The...
HUMBLE, TX
102.5 The Bone

Taqueria robber shot dead by diner in Texas

HOUSTON — The identity of a customer who fatally shot a masked robber inside a Houston taqueria and returned the stolen money to terrified diners remained a mystery Sunday as police released a surveillance image of him and requested he come forward for questioning. Graphic security video from The...
HOUSTON, TX
proclaimerscv.com

Texas Property Taxes Dropped in 2022: What to Expect This Year

Homeowners in Texas cities such as Houston and San Antonio saw a tax cut on their owner-occupied properties last year. On average, property taxes in Bexar County decreased by about $70 and in Harris County by $50. Property tax cuts are set to be a priority for Texas Republican leaders...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Click2Houston.com

What’s causing the huge spike in egg prices?

HOUSTON – We know food prices have been higher, but the price of eggs is skyrocketing, especially in Houston. The average egg prices have more than doubled, compared to what we were paying this time last year. The Bureau of Labor Statistics shows the national average is $2.58 per...
HOUSTON, TX
Ash Jurberg

This Houston mansion is the most expensive property in Texas

If so, you may want to check out this mansion in Houston. With a $60 million price stage, it is the most expensive residential property in Texas. Known as the Lodge in Hunters Creek, the property is so exclusive that the listing agent states they "are releasing very few details or pictures to maintain integrity and privacy for the next owner. We reserve the right to show it by invitation only, and only after the criteria are met. I expect to show it less than a half dozen times, as the prospect pool who can afford or qualify for this is very shallow."
HOUSTON, TX
Mix 94.1

Infamous: Meet The Most Wanted Women From Texas

Texas currently only has two women still uncaptured on its Most Wanted list. One woman is the infamous Margaret Lorraine Smith, who has been the subject of investigative television shows. The other is Iris Iliana Rodriguez, whose alleged crimes make my skin crawl. Margaret Smith is a Ten Most Wanted...
TEXAS STATE
cw39.com

Southeast Louisiana Gumbo Group shares cajun flare with Southeast Texas

HOUSTON (CW39) – Southeast Louisiana is a close, affordable, and versatile destination for individual travelers, families, and groups. The accessibility is so easy for Houstonians: simply take I-10 to Baton Rouge, and then begin your journey; or guests can fly from Houston to New Orleans and begin their journey from there. Your adventure in Southeast Louisiana can truly be done as a day trip, or during a regular weekend. Or, stay a week or longer and really take the time to get to know the distinct feel of each of our beautiful parishes.
HOUSTON, TX
thehitimes.com

Rapper Takeoff shot

Famed rapper Kirshnik Khari Ball, known professionally as Takeoff, was shot on Nov. 1 in Houston, Texas. Takeoff was a member of the hip-hop group Migos. Takeoff started performing with Migos in 2008. They had many hits, most notably “Versace” in 2013. Takeoff also produced solo songs including “Casper”, “WHO? WHAT?” with Travis Scott, and many more.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston attorney weighs in on customer shooting, killing taqueria robber

Houston police are asking a bystander who shot a man 9 times and killed him while he was in the act of robbing people inside a Houston restaurant to come forward for questioning. FOX 26's Gabby Hart spoke with local criminal defense attorney Price Brown about if the incident could be considered self-defense.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy