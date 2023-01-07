Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Supreme Court ruling gives life to proposed $30 billion dollar Dallas-to-Houston bullet trainJalyn SmootDallas, TX
10 Houston Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyHouston, TX
The Largest Flea Market in Texas is a Must VisitTravel MavenTexas State
The 5 highest rated pizzas in Houston. Do you agree with this list?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
This Houston mansion is the most expensive property in TexasAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Texas Woman Gets Ticket for 2 MPH Over Limit, But There’s More
It was only a few days ago that this story started picking up a lot of attention online regarding a 66-year-old woman being pulled over and getting a ticket in Houston, Texas for going 2 miles per hour over the posted speed limit. According to WFAA, the ticket was dated for 12-31-2023, although the traffic infraction actually took place on January 3rd of 2022. But before you start jumping all over the Houston Police Department about this incident there is more to this story than was first reported.
KHOU
Viewers capture video of hail, flooding and strong storms across Southeast Texas
HOUSTON — Storms rolled in Saturday night and brought with them heavy rain, hail and several severe weather warnings. As the storms moved through, KHOU 11 viewers captured photos and videos and sent them in. Did you capture video from the storms that moved through? If you can safely...
cw39.com
California storm sends a cold front this week | How it affects Houston’s weather
HOUSTON (KIAH) — This week starts with relatively quiet weather in Texas. Meanwhile, California is feeling the impacts from more storm systems bringing intense wind along with heavy rain and upper-elevation snow. One of those West Coast storm systems is heading east with a cold front attached to it....
Houston man arrested at international bridge in Brownsville, officials say
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Houston man who was wanted on an outstanding warrant. Victor Manuel De Leon, 27, was taken into custody Sunday at the Veterans International Bridge in Brownsville in reference the warrant issued out of Harris County that alleges he had engaged in organized crime, according […]
Two new evening anchors will be joining the KHOU 11 weekend newscasts
The two reporters will be co-anchoring evening newscasts on the weekend starting in February.
Texas Woman Rescues 1,500 Hypothermic Bats
During the holidays, extreme cold temperatures caused 1,500 Mexican free-tailed bats to fall from their roosts on the city’s bridge. Fortunately for the bats, the Houston Humane Society TWRC Wildlife Center’s executive director, Mary Warick rescued the hypothermic bats and provided them with fluids and a mealworm gruel.
HPD SUV involved in major crash on 59 feeder road, Humble police say
HUMBLE, Texas — A Houston Police Department SUV was involved in a major crash on Sunday, according to authorities. According to the Humble Police Department, the crash happened along the Highway 59 feeder road near FM 1960. The southbound lanes were closed while investigators looked at the scene. The...
Taqueria robber shot dead by diner in Texas
HOUSTON — The identity of a customer who fatally shot a masked robber inside a Houston taqueria and returned the stolen money to terrified diners remained a mystery Sunday as police released a surveillance image of him and requested he come forward for questioning. Graphic security video from The...
proclaimerscv.com
Texas Property Taxes Dropped in 2022: What to Expect This Year
Homeowners in Texas cities such as Houston and San Antonio saw a tax cut on their owner-occupied properties last year. On average, property taxes in Bexar County decreased by about $70 and in Harris County by $50. Property tax cuts are set to be a priority for Texas Republican leaders...
Click2Houston.com
What’s causing the huge spike in egg prices?
HOUSTON – We know food prices have been higher, but the price of eggs is skyrocketing, especially in Houston. The average egg prices have more than doubled, compared to what we were paying this time last year. The Bureau of Labor Statistics shows the national average is $2.58 per...
'Deeply saddened' | Alief ISD confirms assistant teacher killed in Sugar Land shooting
SUGAR LAND, Texas — Sugar Land police are investigating after a woman was found dead in her backyard with multiple gunshot wounds. The shooting happened just before 10 p.m. Saturday at a home on Oxford Mills Lane, which is in the New Territory subdivision. Police said they were called...
Woman charged with shooting death of Houston-area bull rider arrested again by U.S. Marshals
HOUSTON — The woman charged with murder in the shooting death of a pro bull rider from Fresno, Texas has been arrested by U.S. marshals in Houston, according to Salt Lake City police. Investigators said LaShawn Denise Bagley, now 22, killed her on-again-off-again boyfriend Ouncie Mitchell, whose real name...
If so, you may want to check out this mansion in Houston. With a $60 million price stage, it is the most expensive residential property in Texas. Known as the Lodge in Hunters Creek, the property is so exclusive that the listing agent states they "are releasing very few details or pictures to maintain integrity and privacy for the next owner. We reserve the right to show it by invitation only, and only after the criteria are met. I expect to show it less than a half dozen times, as the prospect pool who can afford or qualify for this is very shallow."
Standing high water from Sunday storms lead to multiple crashes on North Freeway
Take it slow as you head out the door this morning! ABC13 captured the moment a METRO bus crashed into a car through standing high water on the North Freeway.
Infamous: Meet The Most Wanted Women From Texas
Texas currently only has two women still uncaptured on its Most Wanted list. One woman is the infamous Margaret Lorraine Smith, who has been the subject of investigative television shows. The other is Iris Iliana Rodriguez, whose alleged crimes make my skin crawl. Margaret Smith is a Ten Most Wanted...
cw39.com
Southeast Louisiana Gumbo Group shares cajun flare with Southeast Texas
HOUSTON (CW39) – Southeast Louisiana is a close, affordable, and versatile destination for individual travelers, families, and groups. The accessibility is so easy for Houstonians: simply take I-10 to Baton Rouge, and then begin your journey; or guests can fly from Houston to New Orleans and begin their journey from there. Your adventure in Southeast Louisiana can truly be done as a day trip, or during a regular weekend. Or, stay a week or longer and really take the time to get to know the distinct feel of each of our beautiful parishes.
thehitimes.com
Rapper Takeoff shot
Famed rapper Kirshnik Khari Ball, known professionally as Takeoff, was shot on Nov. 1 in Houston, Texas. Takeoff was a member of the hip-hop group Migos. Takeoff started performing with Migos in 2008. They had many hits, most notably “Versace” in 2013. Takeoff also produced solo songs including “Casper”, “WHO? WHAT?” with Travis Scott, and many more.
HPD: Man shot in head following argument outside club in NE Houston
HOUSTON — Police are investigating a scene where two people were shot following an argument in northeast Houston. It happened just before 3:30 a.m. Sunday on Jensen Dr. near the Tidwell Rd. intersection. Officers were called out to the scene but saw no one in the area of the...
fox26houston.com
Houston attorney weighs in on customer shooting, killing taqueria robber
Houston police are asking a bystander who shot a man 9 times and killed him while he was in the act of robbing people inside a Houston restaurant to come forward for questioning. FOX 26's Gabby Hart spoke with local criminal defense attorney Price Brown about if the incident could be considered self-defense.
There's nothing like a day spent shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Texas is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else.
