Fresno, CA

Man struck and killed by Fresno officer in vehicle identified. Police are investigating

By Anthony Galaviz
The Fresno Bee
 3 days ago

The Fresno Police Department identified the man struck and killed by a police vehicle Thursday.

He was identified as 37-year-old Christopher Walker.

The fatality occurred just before 7 p.m. just west of the intersection of Millbrook and Shields avenues in central Fresno.

Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama at the scene said the officer was driving east on Shields when he hit Walker who was walking south then suddenly stepped off the median divider and into road.

Walker was pronounced dead at the scene.

Balderrama said the officer was on routine patrol while driving a police SUV, and that the scene was dark with rain pouring down at the time of the collision.

Balderrama added that there was no suspicion of criminal behavior.

As part of police protocol, the officer was questioned by investigators and had his blood drawn for examination.

Investigators also planned to take a look at the black box inside the police SUV to analyze data further and try to determine what was the cause of the accident.

Balderrama described the cop as a seasoned officer who’d been with the department around 10 years.

The Fresno Bee

Fresno, CA
