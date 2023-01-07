ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millie Bobby Brown celebrates ‘another year’ with boyfriend Jake Bongiovi

By Amber Raiken
 3 days ago

Millie Bobby Brown has celebrated the end of 2022 with a sweet message to her boyfriend , Jake Bongiovi.

The 18-year-old actor shared a recent post on Instagram that featured photos taken throughout the last year. Along with pictures of her friends and family, Brown also posted snaps with Bongiovi, including one of them kissing in a photobooth and another of them hugging in a car.

In the caption, she not only expressed her gratitude for her loved ones but also for her boyfriend, who she described as her “partner for life”.

“Endlessly in love with the year I’ve had! grateful for my friends, family, donkey (bernard), my doggies, my puppies teeth, and my partner for life. here’s to another year with you and the wonderful people and animals around us ,” the Stranger Things star wrote. “let’s do it again but better!”

Bongiovi responded to his girlfriend’s post in the comments, writing: “Your year babe love you so much,” along with a red heart emoji.

On Friday, Brown also shared a polaroid photo of her and her boyfriend in a pool on her Instagram Story . In the caption, she wrote: “appreciation post for my boy. I love you.”

Bongiovi also celebrated the new year with his own Instagram post , which featured photos of himself and Brown. In the caption, he wrote: “Love is all you need. happy new year everyone.”

The pair were first linked romantically in June 2021 after Bongiovi posted a photograph of them on Instagram with the caption: “Bff

In November 2021, the Godzilla vs Kong star made her relationship Instagram official when she posted a photograph of Bongiovi kissing her cheek while they rode on the London Eye.

Over the last year, Brown has continued to post her boyfriend on social media. In February, she shared photos of herself dressed up as Barbie while Bongiovi was Ken, as part of the actor’s 18th birthday celebrations .

Brown also walked the red carpet at the premiere of her film , Enola Holmes, in October, with her partner.

