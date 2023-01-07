ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Johnson’s ‘track record’ meant he had ‘problem’ replying to race report – OLD

By Ben Hatton
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JmMSu_0k6IFFn800

Boris Johnson’s track record meant he had a “problem” responding to a controversial report from the Commission on Race and Ethnic Disparities and as prime minister he conceded “the race thing’s difficult for me”, its chairman has claimed.

The claims were made in an interview with the commission’s chairman, Lord Sewell, in The House magazine.

Lord Sewell reportedly said former prime minister Mr Johnson’s “bad track record” on statements on race left him with a “problem” over how to respond to the report when it came out in 2021, adding that he said in a meeting “the race thing’s difficult for me”.

A spokesman for Mr Johnson said there had been a “misunderstanding”, saying Mr Johnson had an “excellent track record”, but had “properly” declined a suggestion that he should present the report himself, to keep it independent of government.

“He can’t… deliver a nuanced argument about race given his track record,” Lord Sewell also reportedly told The House.

Published in March 2021, the landmark Government-backed review of racial disparities in Britain was commissioned in the wake of the Black Lives Matter movement.

But some of its findings proved controversial, particularly Lord Sewell’s remarks in the foreword that “we no longer see a Britain where the system is deliberately rigged against ethnic minorities”, and a suggestion that it found there was no evidence of “institutional racism”.

Critics accused it of being culturally deaf, out of step with public opinion and “steeped in denial”.

Lord Sewell has defended the report, and questioned whether critics have actually read it.

Lord Sewell has now also claimed that he asked David Lammy to join the commission, and that the Labour frontbencher was keen, but then having spoken to party leader Sir Keir Starmer said he could not, according to The House.

The commission’s chairman reportedly contacted Mr Lammy to prevent accusations of bias, with Lord Sewell saying he went to “David Lammy and asked him to come on the commission.

“What happened is that he wanted to do it. He then went and spoke to Starmer. And then he said, ‘oh well because of the politics I can’t come on’.”

A Labour source told the PA news agency this was “utter nonsense” and Mr Lammy never intended to be part of the commission.

Lord Sewell also says in the article that minister for equalities Kemi Badenoch “wasn’t that comfortable with” the commission’s recommendation calling for offences of low-level Class B drug possession to be diverted into public health solutions.

But Lord Sewell adds she “realised she had to take an independent report and run with it”.

When the commission’s report was first published, Mr Johnson, then prime minister, said: “The Commission on Race and Ethnic Disparities was launched to conduct a detailed, data-led examination of inequality across the entire population, and to set out a positive agenda for change.”

He said then it was right for the Government to consider the recommendations in detail, adding “the entirety of government remains fully committed to building a fairer Britain and taking the action needed to address disparities wherever they exist”.

The Government also defended it from some of the criticisms.

In March 2022 the Government published its official response, setting out what it described as “a raft of measures that translate the findings from the commission’s report into concrete action”.

Ms Badenoch thanked the commissioner in the foreword to the Government’s response, and said the report had “delivered a compelling message: as a country we have made huge progress, but we can go further”.

Responding to the claims reported in The House, a spokesman for Mr Johnson said: “This is a misunderstanding. There was a suggestion that as PM, Mr Johnson should present the report himself.

“He properly declined to do so as the report was independent of government.

“Mr Johnson has an excellent track record. He appointed the most diverse cabinet in UK history, with 18% from BAME backgrounds.

“Indeed the Commission on Race and Ethnic Disparities, which produced the Sewell Report, was commissioned by Mr Johnson to investigate racial disparities in the UK.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘We’ve had enough’ – Boris Johnson’s intensive care nurse

The nurse who cared for Boris Johnson when he became seriously ill with Covid-19 has said that nurses have “had enough”.Jenny McGee resigned in 2021, citing the Government’s pay offer and its “lack of respect” for the profession.In a new interview she said nurses feel under “so much pressure… every single shift”.Ms McGee, who cared for Mr Johnson in intensive care at St Thomas’ Hospital in central London in 2020, said nurses “can’t give the care that we so desperately want to give”."We are terribly understaffed - there are not enough nurses on our wards". Jenny McGee, the nurse who...
The Independent

Watch the moment Rishi Sunak refuses to answer whether he uses a private GP amid NHS crisis

Rishi Sunak refused to say whether he uses a private GP three times while insisting the issue is a “distraction from the things that really matter”.The prime minister refused to discuss reports that he uses a private GP, saying: “As a general policy I wouldn’t ever talk about me or my family’s healthcare situation, it’s not really relevant, what’s relevant is the difference I can make to the country.”When asked if he was registered with a private GP, he said: “My dad was a doctor. I grew up in an NHS family.“It’s just a personal choice. I think healthcare is somewhat private.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Budget 2022: Hunt says UK in recession as he announces huge tax risesJeremy Hunt increases energy windfall tax in budgetJeremy Hunt freezes tax allowances and hits 45p rate payers
The Independent

Tory procurement bill will legalise VIP lane with ‘cronies’ charter’, says Labour

Rishi Sunak’s government has been accused by Labour of coming up with a “charter for cronies” that would effectively legalise its “VIP lane” for Covid contracts.Sir Keir Starmer’s party said minister must remove loopholes from its procurement bill as it returns to the Commons on Monday.Labour will put forward amendments to outlaw so-called VIP lanes – which saw some firms fast-tracked for contracts after MPs, ministers and senior officials passed on offers during the pandemic.The opposition party also wants to see “clawback clauses” put into all government contracts so taxpayers’ money can be refunded if providers fail to honour their...
The Independent

Starmer: Free at the point of use will remain governing principle of NHS

Sir Keir Starmer has defended backing the use of the private sector to drive down NHS waiting lists, despite his leadership pledge to “end outsourcing in our NHS”.The Labour leader told Sky News’s Sophy Ridge On Sunday programme: “We’re not talking about privatising the NHS. The NHS has always used elements from the private sector, GPs are an example of that.”Pressed about his pledge, Sir Keir replied: “Outsourcing of some issues and functions I don’t think has been very effective.“Let me be clear, we’re not talking about privatising the NHS, we’re talking about using the private sector effectively.“Free at the...
The Independent

‘Harry you’re wrong’: ITV viewers shocked after Prince Harry denies accusing the royal family of racism

ITV viewers have criticised Prince Harry after he appeared to row back on his previous remarks about the royal family.In his interview with Tom Bradby on Sunday (8 January), Prince Harry was asked about the previous claims he and his wife, Meghan, made during their interview with Oprah Winfrey in March 2022.During the interview, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said that unnamed members of the royal family had raised “concerns” over “how dark” Archie’s skin would be.In Sunday’s ITV interview, Harry seemed to double down on the comments. Bradby asked the royal: “In the Oprah interview, you accuse...
The Independent

Harry claims his role in William’s wedding was a ‘bare-faced lie’, reports say

The Duke of Sussex has called his role as best man at Prince William’s wedding a “bare-faced lie”, according to reports. Extracts from Harry’s autobiography Spare were published after the book was accidentally put on sale in Spain earlier this week, five days before it was due to be released on 10 January. Some of the most startling revelations include details about a physical altercation with the Prince of Wales in 2019 over Harry’s wife Meghan Markle, William’s alleged role in the infamous Nazi soldier costume controversy, and the Duke of Sussex’s “ill-judged” claim he killed 25 people during...
The Independent

Prince Harry says white side of mixed-race families often discuss what children will look like

The Duke of Sussex has said that the white side of mixed-race families are likely to have discussed what children will look like as he denied that the royal family were racist.In a 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, the Duchess of Sussex said that there had been “concerns” raised about Archie’s skin colour before his birth.“You speak to any other mixed-race couple around the world, and you will probably find that the white side of the family have either openly discussed it, or secretly discussed... ‘What are the kids gonna look like?’” Prince Harry said.Sign up for our newsletters.
The Independent

Afghan man who lost relatives in British airstrike calls for Prince Harry to be 'put on trial'

An Afgan man whose relatives were killed in a British airstrike in 2011 has called for the Duke of Sussex to be “put on trial” after he admitted to killing 25 Taliban fighters while on tour in Afghanistan.Mullah Abdullah told Sky News that Afghan people “should get compensation for [their] losses.”“We lost our house, our life, and family members,” he said.In an extract from his autobiography Spare, Prince Harry described the 25 enemy fighters he killed as “chess pieces taken off the board.”Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Royal family members wish Prince Harry a happy 37th birthdayPrince Harry is second least popular royal behind Andrew, poll showsPrince Harry and Jill Biden celebrate veterans at Warrior Games event
The Independent

‘I do not want to be a single dad’: Harry explains decision to leave the UK with Meghan

Prince Harry has explained his and wife Meghan Markle’s decision to leave the UK and relocate overseas in his ITV interview with Tom Bradby. The Duke of Sussex’s conversation with the British presenter was broadcast on Sunday (8 January), two days before the release of his memoir Spare. The interview began with Harry narrating an excerpt from his book, recounting the night his father Charles, then-Prince of Wales, told him his mother Diana had died. Harry then told Bradby that he “took myself back to that moment” so he could remember details from that night, when he was 12...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Boycott threatened against Suella Braverman’s plans to X-ray vulnerable child refugees

NHS staff should boycott Suella Braverman’s controversial plans to X-ray child migrants to check if they have lied about their age, a health chief has warned.Ross McGhee, the president of the Society of Radiographers, said staff should refuse to carry out the tests, which can carry risks and should be used only when there is a medical need. He said any move to implement scans for migrants would also pile additional pressure on a system already “at breaking point”, in a week where the prime minister made a personal pledge to reduce NHS waiting lists. Figures show more than...
The Independent

Hundreds of migrants ‘detained illegally at immigration removal centres’

More than 400 asylum seekers were illegally detained at immigration removal centres, Home Office emails have revealed.The detention of between 450 and 500 migrants held as “overflow” from the Manston processing centre in November was described at the time as “no longer legal”, according to emails obtained by the BBC.During a surge in Channel crossings in October, as many as 4,000 people were being detained at Manston, which is designed to hold just 1,600.New arrivals were expected to be taken to the centre, which is designed for holding people for short periods during security and identity checks, before being moved...
The Independent

Voices: Harry and Meghan are starting to look as out of touch as the House of Windsor

Prince Harry says his family “has been briefing the press for over a decade”. He means briefing against him, his wife and his family. For their own selfish – even jealous – purposes, according to Harry; Charles, Camilla, William and Kate and their respective staffs have all variously been “complicit” with the British tabloid press in creating a damaging family divide. He proclaims, often, how much he loves his family, and how much he wants them back, but the “dysfunctional” family doesn’t seem to want him, or Meghan and the kids. Quotes, leaks and planted stories attributed to Buckingham...
The Independent

Harry recounts ‘horrible reaction from my family’ after queen died

Prince Harry has reflected on the “horrible reaction” he alleges he recieved from the royal family when he was reunited with them after the death of Queen Elizabeth II. The Duke of Sussex made the comments during his interview with ITV host Tom Bradby on Sunday (8 January), ahead of the release of his memoir Spare. The ghostwritten book contains several startling claims, including that William physically attacked Harry during a confrontation at the latter’s London home in 2019. He also reportedly wrote about a row between the brothers over Harry and wife Meghan’s interview with Oprah Winfrey....
The Independent

Tory former minister quits party and praises Keir Starmer’s Labour

A former Conservative minister has quit the party with a damning broadside against the “ideology and self-obsession” of her former colleagues.Claire Perry O’Neill, a member of Theresa May’s cabinet and an MP from 2010 to 2019, said she left the “cavalier” Tories earlier this month and praised Sir Keir Starmer for his “sober” leadership of the Labour party.Perry O’Neill was energy minister in the last two years of Ms May’s leadership and led UK preparations for the Cop26 summit before Boris Johnson sacked her in favour of Alok Sharma.She said working away from Westminster had shown her that the...
The Independent

UK palace allies push back against Prince Harry's claims

Allies of Britain’s royal family pushed back Saturday against claims made by Prince Harry in his new memoir, which paints the monarchy as a cold and callous institution that failed to nurture or support him.Buckingham Palace hasn't officially commented on the book. But British newspapers and websites brimmed with quotes from unnamed "royal insiders,” rebutting Harry’s accusations. One said his public attacks on the royal family took a “toll” on the health of Queen Elizabeth II, who died in September.Veteran journalist Jonathan Dimbleby, a biographer and friend of King Charles III, said Harry’s revelations were the type “that you’d...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Prince Harry reveals nickname for his great-grandmother the Queen mother

Prince Harry has revealed the nickname he had for his great grandmother the Queen mother.Speaking to ITV’s Tom Bradbury during Harry: The Interview, Harry said: “I had a proper laugh with my Gan-gan then.“You know, she was so close to my father as well and that relationship and something that at the time, I recognised but never really thought about in detail.“But then two years of sitting there and writing this book, all of these memories come flooding back.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Actor Edward Norton learns Pocahontas is his 12th great-grandmotherHarry claims members of the royal family ‘live in tabloid bubble’Prince Harry accuses Camilla of leaking stories to press in ITV interview
The Independent

Prince Harry’s popularity reaches record low ahead of memoir publication

The Duke of Sussex’s popularity in the UK has reached a record low, a new poll suggests.According to a new YouGov survey, nearly two-thirds (64 per cent) of Britons currently have a negative view of Harry.This is an increase of six per cent since May last year, when roughly half (58 per cent) of those polled said they had a negative view of the prince.Meanwhile, the latest poll shows that only one in four (26 per cent) of Britons have a positive view of Harry.His net favourability among Britons is currently at an all-time low of minus 38, with...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
324K+
Post
521M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy