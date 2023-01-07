ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Mother of Uvalde school shooter arrested and charged with assault

By Andrew Buncombe
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

The mother of the young man who shot dead 21 students and adults at Robb Elementary School in Texas , has been arrested by police in Oklahoma .

Police records show Oklahoma City police arrested Adriana Martinez Reyes, and took her into custody after she allegedly threatened to kill the man she was living with.

According to the documents, during her arrest, Ms Reyes, 40, said she was the mother of “the one that killed all of the children in the Uvalde, Texas, shooting”.

KBTX-TV said this was the second time in a week that police had been called to her house.

On New Year’s Day, police visited Ms Reyes at the same address following a domestic disturbance.

Ms Reyes is the mother of Salvador Ramos, 18, who killed 19 students and two teachers on May 24, 2022, at Robb Elementary in Uvalde . He also lost his life in the incident.

The Uvalde Leader-News said that in June 2022 she was arrested on charges of criminal trespass and a warrant for driving with an invalid license.

It said when she left the Uvalde County Jail, victims’ family members confronted her.

She was filmed shouting back at them: “You have no right to judge my son. No, you don’t! No, you don’t. May God forgive you all.”

She had to be escorted away by police.

Even in the months after the shooting that jolted the nation, little was known about the family of the Uvalde shooter, who shot his grandmother in the face before he launched the assault on his former school.

In the days after the May 2022 incident, Ms Reyes sobbed in her car and begged for forgiveness for what her son had done.

“I have no words to say, I don’t know what he was thinking,” she told the Spanish-language station Televisa.

“He had his reasons for doing what he did. Please don’t judge him. I only want the innocent children who died to forgive me. Forgive me, forgive my son. I know he had his reasons.”

More than a month after the shooting, the shooter’s grandmother, Celia Gonzalez, 66, was released from hospital. It emerged that days before the incident, she had tried to get rid of the gun he used.

The Oklahoma City Police Department did not immediately respond to inquiries from The Independent .

Comments / 89

Janice Reynolds
2d ago

They have every right to judge your son! Your son took away the lives of so many CHILDREN and TEACHERS! How could she be so cold towards the victim’s families?!

Reply(1)
43
Stop the lies
2d ago

she is also responsible for the shooting. she failed to care for her child and he ended up being a monster. she's a 💩 mom and she doesn't deserve sympathy.

Reply(12)
37
Robert Ditzel
2d ago

People u can't judge the parents on all crimes there children do i have four kids and considered as above a middle class strict family and have a son who spent two turns in prison on drug charges and hope to god people are smart enough to not judge me or my other kids on one kids actions my son is out of prison and is doing fantastic so all u haters out there that want attack the parents take a look at ur own family the shooter is guilty not the family

Reply(14)
13
Related
easttexasradio.com

Mom Of Uvalde School Gunman In Jail

The Oklahoma County Jail shows Adriana Martinez Reyes was arrested and charged with Threaten to Perform Act of Violence and Assault and Battery. Reyes is the mother of the Uvalde school gunman. Her bond is $1,000. Reyes now resides in southwest Oklahoma City, and it was the second time this week that police visited Reyes at the same address following a domestic disturbance. Police were called to the home again on Wednesday after Reyes threatened to kill a man.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
TheDailyBeast

Teen Posed as Cop and Pulled Over ‘Multiple Drivers’ for Fake Traffic Stops, Police Say

A Tennessee teen has been arrested in Oklahoma for impersonating a cop. Jackson Jones, 19, allegedly pulled over multiple drivers during fake traffic stops. “We believe [Jones] pulled over several people by flashing his lights behind them. When we questioned Jones, he was wearing a ballistic vest with a ‘Sheriff’ patch on it and a duty belt with knives, a flashlight and handcuffs,” Oklahoma County Sheriff’s office said in a statement on its Facebook page. “A witness tells us Jones pulled him over and claimed to be an undercover police officer. The witness says he became suspicious because Jones was acting so aggressive,” police said. Jones allegedly told Oklahoma police that he worked for a sheriff’s office in Tennessee and kept wearing his uniform during the lengthy drive between the states because it was “comfortable.” However, according to Oklahoma County police, authorities in Tennessee said Jones no longer worked for the department and had also impersonated an officer there.Read it at Facebook
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
YAHOO!

How a false tale of police heroism in Uvalde spread and unraveled

UVALDE — Standing on a darkened street in front of Robb Elementary School, while some of the 21 massacre victims still lay inside, Texas Department of Public Safety Lt. Chris Olivarez spun a harrowing account of police heroism in a series of national network interviews. “The one thing I...
UVALDE, TX
The Independent

The Independent

