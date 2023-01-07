ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin farmers scramble to keep up with demand for eggs

By Ubah Ali
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 3 days ago
A combo of inflation, bird flu, and high demand is pushing the price of eggs past $5 a dozen at some grocery stores.

In Milwaukee, a carton of eggs can cost you anywhere from $4.60 to $5.49.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics says eggs have jumped in price by nearly 50% since this time last year.

Owner of Three Brothers Farm, Michael Gutschenritter, said he's having a hard time keeping up with the demand from grocery stores they sell to.

"We just can't keep our eggs on the shelf," he said. "We usually deliver every Wednesday, definitely sold out by the weekend."

Gutschenritter said the increase in prices is due to the Avian Flu that impacted millions of birds nationwide and inflation.

But, that hasn't stopped customers from trying to bypass the prices at the grocery store by going straight to the farm.

"I get phone calls on a daily basis," Gutschenritter said.

He says the reality is his prices are identical to what you see in stores because the demand is high, and supply is low.

To add to the problem, he said it's hard to get chickens from hatchers. As of now, he won't be able to get new hens until the Fall.

"I can't produce more eggs," Gutschenritter said.

His hens produce 1,000 dozen eggs a week, as he says.

With farmers struggling, that leaves many customers walking on eggshells for now.

Comments / 16

Lisa K
2d ago

There is no shortage of eggs this is just another lie told by the media to protect the Democratic Party who's trying to destroy America

Reply(5)
8
Jim Lilach
2d ago

They .79 doz when Trump was running the country. ooops! I'm not supposed to say that

Reply
8
Chantell Gomez
2d ago

$5 a dozen ,pick n save is $7,59 for a dozen and half.This is nuts.

Reply
6
 

