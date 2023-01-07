Q2 Billings Weather: Like the movie "Groundhog Day" the forecast keeps repeating

A quiet weather pattern sticks around for at least the next week. Temperatures are consistent and a little warmer than early January averages.

Highs will stay mainly in the upper 30s to 40s for the lower elevations with lows in the 20s and occasional low 30s. The Bighorn Basin and northeast Montana will be cooler.

Clouds will come and go from the area, and the mountains will pick up occasional light snow. For the plains, Tuesday night through Wednesday has the only serious chance of any measurable moisture and that looks modest.

Winds will be breezy at times in the Livingston / Nye / Big Timber areas this weekend.