Arkansas State

Study shows fewer people are moving to Arkansas

By Carolyn Grindrod
The Center Square
 4 days ago
U-Haul

(The Center Square) - The amount of individuals packing up and moving to Arkansas has declined slightly over the last year, indicating slowed growth for the state, a new study released by moving rental giant U-Haul finds.

However, recent data compiled by the U.S. Census Bureau boxes up a different tale for population and migration growth trends in the Natural State. Estimates by the Census show that relocation numbers for Arkansas continue to move upward, helping to make Arkansas the 17th fastest-growing state in the nation.

According to U-Haul’s report compiled on state migration based on the number of one-way truck trips to and from Arkansas, the percentage of people leaving Arkansas to move to other states in U-Hauls marginally surpassed the rate of people who were moving into the state.

The annual national study – also known as the U-Haul Growth Index – shows that Arkansas’s U-haul moving traffic for 2022 included 50.5% of the company’s vehicle usage used by people leaving the state, while the other 49.5% were using trucks to move in.

Based on these figures, U-Haul placed Arkansas among some of the slowest-growing states, ranking Arkansas as 43rd in the nation based on its migration growth reports. Arkansas’s placement in the study fell from its 41st-in-the-nation ranking in 2021.

Texas is No. 1 in the nation for the second consecutive year, based on U-Haul’s metrics. The state of Florida was ranked a close second.

“While U-Haul migration trends do not correlate directly to population or economic growth, the U-Haul Growth Index is an effective gauge of how well states and cities are attracting and maintaining residents,” the report states.

Data estimates recently released by the U.S. Census Bureau provide an opposing view of growth trends in Arkansas. At the end of last month, The Census Bureau estimated that Arkansas’s population had increased by 17,515 people between July 1, 2021, and July 1, 2022.

According to the Census Bureau, the state growth was estimated to be roughly 0.6% from 2021 to 2022, making the state’s population the 33rd largest nationwide. These figures indicate that Arkansas's population grew from 3.02 million to 3.04 million over the year, the Census estimates.

Of this estimated growth, migration had a positive net change of 21,523 for Arkansas, indicating that more people were moving to the state rather than out of it. The Census reports that roughly 85% of the net people moving into Arkansas were from other states, while the additional 15% were international transplants.

