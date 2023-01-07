ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

KHON2

Friends of Library Music, Book sale coming soon

Do you remember the Troll book fair that would make its way to your elementary school each year? The anticipation, the pencil erasers, the booklet that gave you a glimpse into the choices looming in your future, all set up the fair to be one of the most fun things to do when we were keiki.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiipublicradio.org

Diamond Head Theatre to open new venue with 'Cinderella' musical

The grand opening of Diamond Head Theatre's new venue takes place Saturday. It’s a special fundraising event, but the general public will get a chance to see the facility when "Cinderella" hits the stage on Jan. 20. The brand-new, 17,000-square-foot theater is right next to the now-demolished Fort Ruger...
KHON2

The Eddie is on: Aikau family

HONOLULU (KHON2) — According to the Aikau family, The Eddie is on. According to the Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational website, the event will run on Wednesday. The invitees include some of the legends of surfing. Aaron Gold Andrea Moller Billy Kemper Eli Olson Emily Erickson Ezekiel Lau Grant Baker Greg Long  Ian Walsh Jake […]
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Chinatown gets ready for Chinese New Year!

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Chinese New Year celebrations are back in Chinatown, and folks are welcomed to celebrate the year of the rabbit next weekend beginning Friday, Jan. 13 at the Chinatown Cultural Plaza. It is predicted to be a year of hope, peace and success. Chu Lan Shubert-Kwock, President...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Light and variable winds kick off new week

HONOLULU (KHON2) – A weakening cold front will bring moderate trade winds and a brief increase in clouds and showers, mainly over windward and mauka zones, on Wednesday. Otherwise, high stability and light winds favor continued dry weather.
HONOLULU, HI
travelweekly.com

Wayfinder Waikiki opens with special deal

Located in Waikiki about two blocks from the beach, the Wayfinder Waikiki, a 228-room boutique hotel, had a soft opening this month in what was formerly the location of the Waikiki Sand Villa hotel. The Wayfinder Waikiki is the second Wayfinder hotel to open under the Dovetail + Co hospitality brand.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinews.online

Shot 20 times on a busy Friday night in Waikiki

The Hawaii Tourism Authority, the Honolulu Mayors’ Office, and the Honolulu Police Department remain unresponsive to questions about the deadly violence that has become a repeat threat to Hawaii’s Travel and Tourism industry. A 25-year-old man was shot at around 10.00 pm Friday night on a busy intersection...
HONOLULU, HI
honolulumagazine.com

Where To Celebrate Chinese New Year in 2023

Kung Hee Fat Choy! It’s the Year of the Rabbit, and to celebrate the Chinese New Year, there are events happening throughout January. Here are some of the biggest events taking place on O‘ahu. 2023 Night in Chinatown Festival. Saturday, Jan. 14, 9 a.m. to 10 pm. A...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Marlin beaches itself in Waikiki: ‘Gnarly to see’

WAIKIKI (KHON2) — Some Waikiki beachgoers were in for a surprise when a marlin beached itself right in front of a growing crowd of spectators on Thursday, Jan. 5. Ocean Safety said no one was hurt, but it is not clear why the fish decided to swim up on shore.
HONOLULU, HI
BEAT OF HAWAII

Cheap and Free Parking Waikiki Turmoil

First, the good news. Yes, free parking Waikiki is still possible, and at least for now, it can even come with the exquisite view pictured here. Tracking where to find it, along with cheap parking Waikiki, has been a passion at Beat of Hawaii for years. Last week we scoured...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Injured Koko Head Trail hiker rescued by HFD

Located in Hawai'i Kai neighborhood, Koko Head Trail is known as a rather difficult hike. It is used by locals as a means of pursuing a healthy and fit life. It is admired and trekked by visitors who are lured by its views of O'ahu.
HONOLULU, HI

