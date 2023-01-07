Read full article on original website
Visiting Disney Aulani? Here are Some Things to Know Before You Go!
Thousands of feral chickens are taking over downtown Honolulu
Oahu Homeowners Appalled By Skyrocketing Property Values, Taxes
Hawaiian Airlines requires emergency mass casualty response after 11 passengers seriously injured
Wounded Warrior hosts ‘ohana event after 3-year hiatus
The season for giving is not quite over. The Wounded Warrior program hosted its first 'ohana Christmas event today, Jan. 8.
Friends of Library Music, Book sale coming soon
Do you remember the Troll book fair that would make its way to your elementary school each year? The anticipation, the pencil erasers, the booklet that gave you a glimpse into the choices looming in your future, all set up the fair to be one of the most fun things to do when we were keiki.
Food 2Go — Mana + Pua Hawaii
We're checking out a cool winery food spot on the north shore of Oahu in the heart of Haleiwa Town called Mana + Pua Hawaii.
Local play explores ʻohana, hānai relations opens soon
Local playwright, Ryan “Oki” Okinaka, has created a new cultural experience that explores the bounds of ʻohana and hānai relations and the perpetuation of legacy.
hawaiipublicradio.org
Diamond Head Theatre to open new venue with 'Cinderella' musical
The grand opening of Diamond Head Theatre's new venue takes place Saturday. It’s a special fundraising event, but the general public will get a chance to see the facility when "Cinderella" hits the stage on Jan. 20. The brand-new, 17,000-square-foot theater is right next to the now-demolished Fort Ruger...
The Eddie is on: Aikau family
HONOLULU (KHON2) — According to the Aikau family, The Eddie is on. According to the Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational website, the event will run on Wednesday. The invitees include some of the legends of surfing. Aaron Gold Andrea Moller Billy Kemper Eli Olson Emily Erickson Ezekiel Lau Grant Baker Greg Long Ian Walsh Jake […]
KHON2
Chinatown gets ready for Chinese New Year!
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Chinese New Year celebrations are back in Chinatown, and folks are welcomed to celebrate the year of the rabbit next weekend beginning Friday, Jan. 13 at the Chinatown Cultural Plaza. It is predicted to be a year of hope, peace and success. Chu Lan Shubert-Kwock, President...
Light and variable winds kick off new week
HONOLULU (KHON2) – A weakening cold front will bring moderate trade winds and a brief increase in clouds and showers, mainly over windward and mauka zones, on Wednesday. Otherwise, high stability and light winds favor continued dry weather.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii music industry mourns death of award-winning engineer Milan Bertosa
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawai’i music industry is mourning the shocking death of icon Milan Bertosa. He died on New Years Day of a heart attack. He was 61. Bertosa was a four-time Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award winner in Engineering and contributed to the recordings of many famous local artists.
travelweekly.com
Wayfinder Waikiki opens with special deal
Located in Waikiki about two blocks from the beach, the Wayfinder Waikiki, a 228-room boutique hotel, had a soft opening this month in what was formerly the location of the Waikiki Sand Villa hotel. The Wayfinder Waikiki is the second Wayfinder hotel to open under the Dovetail + Co hospitality brand.
Laura Ho wins 73rd Narcissus Queen
The year of the rabbit is fast approaching, and the Chinese Chamber of Commerce of Hawai'i has a new queen to reign.
hawaiinews.online
Shot 20 times on a busy Friday night in Waikiki
The Hawaii Tourism Authority, the Honolulu Mayors’ Office, and the Honolulu Police Department remain unresponsive to questions about the deadly violence that has become a repeat threat to Hawaii’s Travel and Tourism industry. A 25-year-old man was shot at around 10.00 pm Friday night on a busy intersection...
Market City’s 75th anniversary celebration
Market City Shopping Center will be celebrating the Chinese New Year Saturday Jan. 28.
honolulumagazine.com
Where To Celebrate Chinese New Year in 2023
Kung Hee Fat Choy! It’s the Year of the Rabbit, and to celebrate the Chinese New Year, there are events happening throughout January. Here are some of the biggest events taking place on O‘ahu. 2023 Night in Chinatown Festival. Saturday, Jan. 14, 9 a.m. to 10 pm. A...
Veronica Kawānanakoa gives over $750K to ʻIolani Palace
Completed in 1882, ʻIolani Palace was once the home of Hawai'i's royal family. After U.S. industrialists overthrew Hawai'i's internationally recognized government, it became a prison for the royals. Today, it is a tourist attraction that preserves the old world of Hawai'i.
KHON2
Marlin beaches itself in Waikiki: ‘Gnarly to see’
WAIKIKI (KHON2) — Some Waikiki beachgoers were in for a surprise when a marlin beached itself right in front of a growing crowd of spectators on Thursday, Jan. 5. Ocean Safety said no one was hurt, but it is not clear why the fish decided to swim up on shore.
BEAT OF HAWAII
Cheap and Free Parking Waikiki Turmoil
First, the good news. Yes, free parking Waikiki is still possible, and at least for now, it can even come with the exquisite view pictured here. Tracking where to find it, along with cheap parking Waikiki, has been a passion at Beat of Hawaii for years. Last week we scoured...
Injured Koko Head Trail hiker rescued by HFD
Located in Hawai'i Kai neighborhood, Koko Head Trail is known as a rather difficult hike. It is used by locals as a means of pursuing a healthy and fit life. It is admired and trekked by visitors who are lured by its views of O'ahu.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Macy’s announces 4 more stores closing; 1 location in Hawaii among them
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Four more Macy’s stores nationwide are slated to close down in the middle of the year. And one Hawaii store is on the list: The Macy’s in Kaneohe’s Windward Center. The company confirmed to Axios on Wednesday that the closures are part of their...
hawaiinewsnow.com
City: Oahu’s digital parking meters will be free for at least 6 months
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - About 2,200 digital parking meters on Oahu will be free of charge for at least the next six months. The city says that’s how long it’ll take to replace its wireless credit card readers to match a technology upgrade by Verizon. The city said half...
