Read full article on original website
Related
Popculture
McDonald's Reveals New Quarter Pounder, But There's a Catch
McDonald's has just revealed a brand new type of Quarter Pounder, but there's a catch. Chew Boom reports that the major fast-food chain has unveiled the Carolina BBQ Quarter Pounder. However, it's currently only available in Canada. The outlet noted that the new menu item is an interesting take on...
Thrillist
Ben & Jerry's Is Releasing a New Ice Cream Flavor Brimming with Your Favorite Toppings
My gratitude list is growing by the day and includes tequila-infused chocolate bars, two Mexican Pizza creations hitting Taco Bell, and now, an all-new ice cream brimming with salted caramel and chocolate chip cookie dough. Our good pals, Ben & Jerry, are launching a pint created in partnership with award-winning director, filmmaker, and TV producer Ava DuVernay.
I shop for just myself at Costco and hate cooking. Here are 15 things I love to buy there.
From different kinds of precooked chicken to boots and socks, here's what I get from the popular wholesale chain to make the most of my membership.
Chips Ahoy Is Launching This New Cookie Flavor In Honor of Its 60th Birthday
Whether you love or hate birthdays, it can’t be denied that they frequently entail some extraordinary celebrations. Plus, let’s not forget that birthdays are often the day to indulge in some of the best sweet and savory desserts that help ring in any new age!. Chips Ahoy! seems...
Costco Is Selling a Multi-colored Le Creuset Mug Set for an Unbeatable Price
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. We admit that most of the year, we’re all about the iced coffee. Call it a cliche, but yes, you can often find us in November with an iced mocha in hand, or in February sipping on a frosty iced matcha latte. But even we admit that in the depths of midwinter and January’s cold spells, nothing hits the spot like a piping hot mug of something delicious, be it coffee, tea, or cocoa. If you can relate, that means right now is the perfect time of year to upgrade your mug game. And Costco is currently selling a set of Le Creuset mugs so cute, you’ll want to sign up for a Costco membership today.
McDonald's Makes a Surprise Menu Addition for the New Year
In recent months, really since the pandemic, McDonald's (MCD) - Get Free Report has been a bit stingy when it comes to new releases. The fast-food giant has made a few small menu additions, and it did bring back the McRib for a supposed farewell tour, but aside from the seasonal addition of the Shamrock Shake, new limited-time-offers (LTOs) have been pretty sparse.
Starbucks Brings Back Two Fan-Favorite Items, Introduces New Cold Brew in Winter Menu
The new additions are available starting January 3.
This Giant Bluefin Tuna Just Sold for $275,000 in Japan. Here’s Where You Can Order It.
Superstitious seafood lovers in the US will soon have the opportunity to eat the most auspicious fish of 2023. A gigantic bluefin tuna that sold for $275,000 (¥36 million) in the ceremonial first auction of the new year at Tokyo’s Toyosu fish market will be served up at two stateside sushi restaurants next week. The hefty 467-pound bluefin, which was caught off Oma in northern Aomori prefecture, was snapped up by Hiroshi Onodera of the famed Sushi Ginza Onodera chain. The prized tuna was broken down at an Onodera restaurant in Tokyo, and will now be shipped to the other high-end outposts...
Hypebae
Starbucks' New Winter Menu Features a Salted Pretzel Hot Chocolate and Honey Hazelnut Latte
Starbucks just unveiled its brand-new Winter menu for 2023, and there’s a lot to be excited about. Though red cup season may well be over for another 10 months and the time for Pumpkin Spiced Lattes is nowhere to be seen, winter is still upon us and creamy coffees and hot chocolates are still our highest priority.
hypebeast.com
Reese’s Launches Its Frozen Treats Line
Following its collaboration with AMBUSH, Reese’s now readies a new Frozen Treats line featuring tried and true favorite flavors in frosted form. Arriving as part of the lineup are new ice cream cups, bars, wafers, cones, and tubs in a mix of vanilla, peanut butter, and chocolate. Sure to...
Starbucks’ January Menu Has A New Pistachio Cream Cold Brew
The holidays may be over, but Starbucks’ winter menu is just getting started. The coffee chain’s newest menu items include the return of the Pistachio Latte, plus a new Pistachio Cream Cold Brew for those that don’t like warm drinks — even in January. Returning for...
New York Post
The 10 best waffle makers to better your breakfast in 2023
Out of all the kitchen gadgets and what-have-yous in your cabinets, one of the most sought-after luxuries is, without a doubt, a waffle maker. Much like your countertop juicer machines, waffle makers help elevate your first meal — you know, the most important meal of the day — to strawberry-topped, confectioner’s sugar-sifted heights.
Wines to pair with that much-anticipated novel
January has arrived, with its long evenings that invite a spot on the recliner reading one of those books you either picked up or were given over the holidays. Here are several lists to perhaps some to consider: 10 books to add to your reading list in January from the L.A, Times, 23 brilliant new books to consider in 2023 from the Huffington Post, and the U.S.’s most beloved children’s book, per a study that PennLive recently wrote about.
Chocolate Covered Raspberry Martini Cocktail Recipe
Can you smell it? Love is in the air and all around us. What better way to celebrate than with a great cocktail. The Chocolate Covered Raspberry Martini is a fantastic option for a special occasion. And since the recipe is designed for two drinks, it’s perfect for a romantic dinner.
msn.com
The Best Wines At Trader Joe's in 2023!
Reverse Wine Snob reveals all the best wines (and which ones to buy now)!. Trader Joe's® is renowned for their selection of cheap, private label wines. Unfortunately, some of it is just plain bad. There are; however, gems to be found in this sea of cheap wine and we are unveiling our absolute favorite picks.
Italian breakfast made easy and delicious (Hint: rolled oats, espresso and cocoa powder are involved)
Executive chef Stephen Bukoff of Boston's Grana restaurant demonstrated an oatmeal breakfast recipe with an Italian twist: It includes rolled oats, oat milk, cocoa powder, espresso and sugar.
The McDonald's Blueberry & Creme Pie Is Making A Limited Return
Although the McDonald's dessert menu typically only offers one kind of pie – the famous hot apple pie – the chain's pie repertoire is actually quite extensive. In fact, according to QSR Magazine, McDonald's has served up more than 40 different kinds of pie, from classic American flavors like pumpkin and cherry to international flavors like red bean and taro.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Cadbury launches new range of bars with just 91 calories each
Cadbury has unveils Cadbury Delights - a new range of nougat bars coated in Cadbury chocolate with only 91 calories. The range will launch in three flavours – Salted Caramel, Orange & Caramel, and Hazelnut Flavour & Caramel. Cadbury Delights come in a five-bar pack and will be available...
msn.com
THE BEST PIZZA WINES!
Pizza and Wine. It's a match made in heaven! There's nothing quite like the perfect wine to elevate your pizza to the next level, but how do you choose the best wine to pair with your favorite pizza?. Here at Reverse Wine Snob, we're making it easy with our giant...
One Green Planet
Negroni Royale [Vegan]
Add the gin, Campari, vermouth, bitters and edible gold to a Champagne ﬂute. Top up with chilled sparkling wine. This allows the ﬂakes of gold to dance up and down amongst the drink’s bubbles. Serve at once. The holidays are indeed the most wonderful time of the...
Comments / 0