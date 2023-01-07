ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Popculture

McDonald's Reveals New Quarter Pounder, But There's a Catch

McDonald's has just revealed a brand new type of Quarter Pounder, but there's a catch. Chew Boom reports that the major fast-food chain has unveiled the Carolina BBQ Quarter Pounder. However, it's currently only available in Canada. The outlet noted that the new menu item is an interesting take on...
Thrillist

Ben & Jerry's Is Releasing a New Ice Cream Flavor Brimming with Your Favorite Toppings

My gratitude list is growing by the day and includes tequila-infused chocolate bars, two Mexican Pizza creations hitting Taco Bell, and now, an all-new ice cream brimming with salted caramel and chocolate chip cookie dough. Our good pals, Ben & Jerry, are launching a pint created in partnership with award-winning director, filmmaker, and TV producer Ava DuVernay.
SheKnows

Costco Is Selling a Multi-colored Le Creuset Mug Set for an Unbeatable Price

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. We admit that most of the year, we’re all about the iced coffee. Call it a cliche, but yes, you can often find us in November with an iced mocha in hand, or in February sipping on a frosty iced matcha latte. But even we admit that in the depths of midwinter and January’s cold spells, nothing hits the spot like a piping hot mug of something delicious, be it coffee, tea, or cocoa. If you can relate, that means right now is the perfect time of year to upgrade your mug game. And Costco is currently selling a set of Le Creuset mugs so cute, you’ll want to sign up for a Costco membership today.
TheStreet

McDonald's Makes a Surprise Menu Addition for the New Year

In recent months, really since the pandemic, McDonald's (MCD) - Get Free Report has been a bit stingy when it comes to new releases. The fast-food giant has made a few small menu additions, and it did bring back the McRib for a supposed farewell tour, but aside from the seasonal addition of the Shamrock Shake, new limited-time-offers (LTOs) have been pretty sparse.
Robb Report

This Giant Bluefin Tuna Just Sold for $275,000 in Japan. Here’s Where You Can Order It.

Superstitious seafood lovers in the US will soon have the opportunity to eat the most auspicious fish of 2023. A gigantic bluefin tuna that sold for $275,000 (¥36 million) in the ceremonial first auction of the new year at Tokyo’s Toyosu fish market will be served up at two stateside sushi restaurants next week. The hefty 467-pound bluefin, which was caught off Oma in northern Aomori prefecture, was snapped up by Hiroshi Onodera of the famed Sushi Ginza Onodera chain. The prized tuna was broken down at an Onodera restaurant in Tokyo, and will now be shipped to the other high-end outposts...
LOS ANGELES, CA
hypebeast.com

Reese’s Launches Its Frozen Treats Line

Following its collaboration with AMBUSH, Reese’s now readies a new Frozen Treats line featuring tried and true favorite flavors in frosted form. Arriving as part of the lineup are new ice cream cups, bars, wafers, cones, and tubs in a mix of vanilla, peanut butter, and chocolate. Sure to...
Simplemost

Starbucks’ January Menu Has A New Pistachio Cream Cold Brew

The holidays may be over, but Starbucks’ winter menu is just getting started. The coffee chain’s newest menu items include the return of the Pistachio Latte, plus a new Pistachio Cream Cold Brew for those that don’t like warm drinks — even in January. Returning for...
New York Post

The 10 best waffle makers to better your breakfast in 2023

Out of all the kitchen gadgets and what-have-yous in your cabinets, one of the most sought-after luxuries is, without a doubt, a waffle maker. Much like your countertop juicer machines, waffle makers help elevate your first meal — you know, the most important meal of the day — to strawberry-topped, confectioner’s sugar-sifted heights.
PennLive.com

Wines to pair with that much-anticipated novel

January has arrived, with its long evenings that invite a spot on the recliner reading one of those books you either picked up or were given over the holidays. Here are several lists to perhaps some to consider: 10 books to add to your reading list in January from the L.A, Times, 23 brilliant new books to consider in 2023 from the Huffington Post, and the U.S.’s most beloved children’s book, per a study that PennLive recently wrote about.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Greta Brinkley

Chocolate Covered Raspberry Martini Cocktail Recipe

Can you smell it? Love is in the air and all around us. What better way to celebrate than with a great cocktail. The Chocolate Covered Raspberry Martini is a fantastic option for a special occasion. And since the recipe is designed for two drinks, it’s perfect for a romantic dinner.
msn.com

The Best Wines At Trader Joe's in 2023!

Reverse Wine Snob reveals all the best wines (and which ones to buy now)!. Trader Joe's® is renowned for their selection of cheap, private label wines. Unfortunately, some of it is just plain bad. There are; however, gems to be found in this sea of cheap wine and we are unveiling our absolute favorite picks.
Mashed

The McDonald's Blueberry & Creme Pie Is Making A Limited Return

Although the McDonald's dessert menu typically only offers one kind of pie – the famous hot apple pie – the chain's pie repertoire is actually quite extensive. In fact, according to QSR Magazine, McDonald's has served up more than 40 different kinds of pie, from classic American flavors like pumpkin and cherry to international flavors like red bean and taro.
buckinghamshirelive.com

Cadbury launches new range of bars with just 91 calories each

Cadbury has unveils Cadbury Delights - a new range of nougat bars coated in Cadbury chocolate with only 91 calories. The range will launch in three flavours – Salted Caramel, Orange & Caramel, and Hazelnut Flavour & Caramel. Cadbury Delights come in a five-bar pack and will be available...
msn.com

THE BEST PIZZA WINES!

Pizza and Wine. It's a match made in heaven! There's nothing quite like the perfect wine to elevate your pizza to the next level, but how do you choose the best wine to pair with your favorite pizza?. Here at Reverse Wine Snob, we're making it easy with our giant...
One Green Planet

Negroni Royale [Vegan]

Add the gin, Campari, vermouth, bitters and edible gold to a Champagne ﬂute. Top up with chilled sparkling wine. This allows the ﬂakes of gold to dance up and down amongst the drink’s bubbles. Serve at once. The holidays are indeed the most wonderful time of the...

