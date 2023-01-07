Lewisburg water project ‘on track’ for early 2024 completion

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) – City officials told 59News the Lewisburg water project is on track and construction is going smoothly.

The $75 million project is expected to be completed by February 2024.

Construction of the new system forced the closure of a 1.8-mile section of the Greenbrier River Trail, but Lewisburg City Manager Misty Hill said the new trailhead entrance at Harper Road in Hopper has allowed most of the trail to stay open while progress continues on construction.

“This weather has been great but it also comes with some issues with some mud and keeping the actual road on Stonehouse clean,” said Hill. “But we’ve been anticipating that. We are right on track and everything’s been going pretty smoothly.”

During the cold weather over the holiday season, Hill said the city’s public works department worked around the clock to keep the current water system operational. But the leaks they faced should hopefully be a problem of the past when the new system is completed.

