ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Could Lee's transportation plan work to address road in urban, rural areas?

By Kelsey Gibbs
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zEDti_0k6ID7sz00

Middle Tennessee's population continues to grow, which means more cars on the roads.

Fortunately, the Tennessee Department of Transportation is working on a plan to relieve some of that congestion.

Gov. Bill Lee and TDOT are working together to invest more into roads. Tennessee’s growth is far outpacing roadway capacity investments. This is becoming more prominent throughout Tennessee, not just in urban areas. Lee and TDOT Commissioner Butch Eley said it's important to also focus on improving rural roads. They're introducing the Transportation Modernization Act of 2023.

"We need to relieve congestion. We need to relieve traffic. We need to invest heavily in our urban centers and the highways that surround and run through and feed our big cities," Lee said.

To do this the state is looking at public-private partnerships to allow private companies to invest in new urban roadway infrastructure.

Around $26 billion is needed to address both urban and rural congestion in the state.

This includes nearly $14 billion in the four major urban areas — like Nashville.

And over $12 billion on Tennessee’s rural interstates.

"About midnight or so, I can get from Murfreesboro to Nashville in 30 minutes, but during the day in traffic, it can be anywhere from an hour or two if there’s an accident," said Bradley Dixon.

I think if you ask any driver living in Middle Tennessee, they will have similar stories about the traffic.

"It is crazy. I work in Hermitage as a lawyer so I live over in this area. In the morning time, it’s not as bad but I see the traffic going the other way and it’s terrible," said Taint Perry Jr.

Tennessee has seen population increases of nearly 9% in the past decade.

Because of this, Lee is asking the legislature to consider allowing the state to reserve funds for more rural infrastructure priorities.

An example of Lee's idea is "choice lanes," which are additional, optional lanes funded in partnership with the private sector on urban Tennessee interstates to decrease congestion and increase economic impact across the state.

The plan doesn't detail where these "choice lanes" will be setup, but they will be added to existing roads.

TDOT wants to stress these are not toll roads, which require all drivers using the road to pay a fee to get from point A to point B. "Choice lanes" allow drivers to choose whether to use the new lanes or not.

Democratic Caucus Chairman John Ray Clemmons says the plan points out all the obvious problems but is short on workable solutions.

“It is about time Gov. Lee finally showed up to work and started talking about an issue that actually matters to Tennessee families," Clemmons said. "Our state’s archaic infrastructure system is detrimentally impacting every family’s quality of life on a daily basis and preventing our state from realizing its full economic potential. Unfortunately, while Lee and Transportation Commissioner Eley have done a decent job stating the obvious problems and challenges, it appears they are still unwilling or unable to propose viable, sustainable solutions for the long-term needs of our state."

The governor will bring his plan before the legislature during the upcoming 113 th General Assembly, which begins on Tuesday at noon.

Get NewsChannel 5 Now , wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Comments / 4

Related
Nashville Parent

Gov. Lee Unveils Transportation Plan for Rural and Urban Tennessee

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee presented his administration’s strategic infrastructure plan to accommodate Tennessee’s record growth, address traffic congestion and meet transportation needs across rural and urban communities. Tennesseans are invited to view the full presentation here. “As Tennessee continues to experience tremendous growth, we have an obligation to...
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Around the State, Students Lead Push for Driver Education Study

Looking Around the State, a police involved shooting in Nashville left a Grammy Award Winning sound engineer, a push is being made for students to have access to driver education programs, and the Tennessee Department of Transportation announced the winners of their snow plow naming contest. Around the State, Students...
TENNESSEE STATE
wgnsradio.com

Gas Prices to Start This Week, Monday, January 9, 2023

Rutherford County, TN - Average gasoline prices in Tennessee have risen 10.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.97/g today (Monday), according to GasBuddy's survey of 3,821 stations in Tennessee. Prices in Tennessee are 11.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 3.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Diana Rus

These Are Two of the Snowiest Cities in Tennessee

Tennessee is a landlocked state in the United States southeastern area. Tennessee is the 36th-largest state by area and has the 15th-most population. Tennessee has a humid subtropical climate for the most part, with the exception of some higher elevations in the Appalachians, which have a cooler mountain temperate or humid continental climate.
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

Lottery Gives Tennesseans Chance At Millions

Your headlines from 1/9 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: Scott Co. car crash with officer, Winning lottery ticket sold in East Tennessee, missing man found safe. 'The Young Fables' kick off Winter Concert Series at DreamMore Resort. Updated: 19 hours ago. |. 'The Young Fables' are made up of...
TENNESSEE STATE
thunderboltradio.com

TWRA Investigating Fatal Boating Accident

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is still investigating a fatal boating incident that occurred last Thursday. TWRA reports said 72 year old Jimmy C. Franks, of the Counce community, lost his life when his boat sank on Pickwick Lake. Officers with TWRA, the Hardin County Fire Department, and the Mississippi...
COUNCE, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Tennessee’s average gas price up 9 cents

Gas prices across Tennessee remained volatile last week, as pump prices rose another nine cents, on average, to $2.98. As of Monday, Henry County had West Tennessee’s least expensive average gas price at $2.86, followed by Dyer County at $2.91. Elsewhere, it was $2.93 in Carroll County, $3.01 in...
TENNESSEE STATE
Herald and Tribune

Tennessee Apprenticeship Program aims to address teacher shortage

Tennessee is working to overcome the state’s teacher shortage, especially in rural areas, with a residency-based program for would-be educators. The goal is to give teachers-in-training the classroom experience and mentoring they need along with their higher education, as part of the state’s “Grow Your Own” job training partnership. Erin Crisp, executive director of the Tennessee Grow Your Own Center, said the U.S. Department of Labor approved the registered teacher apprenticeship, the first in the nation.
TENNESSEE STATE
eastridgenewsonline.com

Tennessee Advisory Group Recommends Task Force for Waterway Conflicts

This article is from Tennessee/Lookout. A state advisory group is recommending Tennessee establish a task force to address recreational uses of rivers, lakes and streams — and the increasing number of conflicts between anglers, boaters, paddlers and swimmers competing to enjoy the state’s waterways. The Tennessee Advisory Commission...
TENNESSEE STATE
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

40K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Nashville, Tennessee news and weather from NewsChannel 5 WTVF, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.newschannel5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy