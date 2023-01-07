Read full article on original website
Famous Actor Spotted at Popular Hudson Valley Diner
The Hudson Valley is known for its frequent celebrity sightings, find out where the most recent A-Lister was spotted. The Hudson Valley has been becoming the Hollywood East in recent years, with an uptick in local film production and celebrities choosing to make the Hudson Valley their home, celebrity sightings have only increased over the years. One particular area that sees its fair share of celebrity sightings is Millbrook, NY which is home to many A-listers.
Home of the Week: Inside a Sprawling 24-Acre Hudson Valley Compound in the New York Countryside
If you’re searching for a sprawling country lodging, this northern Hudson Valley estate has the space you’ve been looking for. Set in the tiny hamlet of North East, N.Y., this massive compound set on a hefty 24 acres has just hit the market for $3.75 million. The property, located barely two hours from New York City and close to key leisure and sporting sites such as the famed Silo Ridge Field Club in nearby Amenia, N.Y., offers equal doses of luxury, privacy and convenience. “Along with its size, what’s so great about this property is that there is a large amount of...
What Mysterious Hudson Valley Wildlife is Trekking Through Your Yard?
I'm not sure if this is one of those 'I'd rather not know what is lurking in my backyard' situations, or an opportunity to do some cool research about wildlife living in the Hudson Valley, but here we are. You never know what you might spot in your travels here, like that time I bumped into a horse at the Dunkin' Donuts drive thru in Wappingers.
New York State Is Banning One Popular NYE Tradition To Start 2023
When the clock strikes midnight on January 1, millions of Upstate New Yorkers will ring in 2023 with a champagne toast, but for those looking to party all night long, you won’t. For the first time since 2016, the New York State Liquor Authority is barring any venue from partaking in a coveted New Year’s Eve tradition.
Take a Tour of These 12 Fabled Mansions in Upstate New York
These homes are absolutely gorgeous. But, have you been to any of them?. The 12 beautiful mansions described in this gallery have two things in common. One, almost all of them are not on the regular radar of tourists and those seeking adventures in Upstate New York. And two, these fascinating places all offer tours to the public, making them fantastic destinations for a creative day trip.
Shop Filson’s Epic 30% Off Winter Sale and Look Sharp While Braving the Elements
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.On the East Coast, we have yet to be in the throes of winter’s worst, but with the inevitable in mind, dressing for cold weather is key. Layering is the best strategy, but simultaneously looking sharp can be challenging when you’re trying to keep warm and dry. Filson, the rugged Western-inspired clothing and lifestyle brand, is having a very rare sale right now to help you brave the elements in style. It’s a great time to stock up on pure cotton flannels, a gorgeous...
Remember the Rhinebeck, NY Mention in This Early 2000s Rom-Com?
It's been 15 since one of the most iconic rom-com scenes hit the big screen. I think it's safe to say that the early 2000s was the peak of the romantic comedy genre in film. How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, The Notebook, Sweet Home Alabama, Wedding Crashers and so many others paved the way for rom-coms in the early aughts.
Legendary Actress, Beauty Queen Visits Hudson Valley Steakhouse
It looks like she had a fabulous night filled with delicious food and drinks. One of the cool things about living in the Hudson Valley is that there always seems to be a celebrity sighting at least once a week. Especially lately, 'Hollywood on the Hudson' has really been living up to its name.
A Castle On The Hudson River – Explosives, Art Work And Entertainment
The hulking remnants of a brick castle looms over the usually peaceful flowing waters of New York’s Hudson River. It belies the history of war implements and a massive explosion that rocked a small island in the middle of the river. This is the Castle of Bannerman’s Island in...
