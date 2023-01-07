Read full article on original website
True Independent
2d ago
I had a blue cross executive as a patient once. He told me to "not worry about the insurance ". I wanted to say to him, "I wish all patients could say that".
Reply
6
John Scadova
2d ago
Blue Cross, your response to this situation smells like the same BS coming from most politicians. People don't need excuses, they deserve honesty,answers and a remedy.
Reply
4
Wokeaf
2d ago
Looks like what used to be the “gold standard” of health insurance ain’t so golden any more.
Reply(1)
5
Related
kjzz.org
Arizona State Hospital remains a pain point; solutions seem limited despite issues
The Arizona State Hospital, which provides psychiatric care for those with serious mental illness, continues to be a pain point for the state. Some say it needs to be extricated from the Arizona Department of Health Services, which both runs and regulates it. The legislative council that makes recommendations about...
KTAR.com
Here’s why eggs, groceries are more expensive in Arizona and what to do
PHOENIX — Egg prices in Arizona are rising just as grocery bills are getting more expensive, and there’s no relief in sight. The average egg price is about 50% higher now than a year ago, according to Julie Murphree, outreach director for the Arizona Farm Bureau. “Our egg...
Why does the price of eggs continue to skyrocket in Arizona? Experts weigh in
ARIZONA, USA — Like so many other groceries, egg prices are up in Arizona. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, egg prices have risen 49.1% from November 2021 to November 2022, the latest data available. Experts think it's a variety of factors contributing to the rise across...
KOLD-TV
Arizona poison centers seeing uptick in calls amidst Ibuprofen shortage
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Parents with young children are scrambling to combat yet another shortage in Arizona. Now, parents are struggling to find children’s ibuprofen on store shelves. Arizona poison control centers are seeing an uptick in calls because of it. Christine Beach, a mother of three,...
What Are You Waiting For? Don't Sleep on Arizona's Real Estate Opportunity
If you’re looking to move to a new state, Arizona real estate is worth a look. Following is a primer on the state and the FSBO Arizona real estate market. Phoenix is by far the largest city in Arizona and it is growing fast. The sixth largest city in the United States, Phoenix is the official and economic capital of Arizona. The city is growing at such a high rate that it has engulfed the accompanying towns of Scottsdale and Tempe. Phoenix has a perpetual new feeling to it, which leads to criticisms that it has no inherent culture or roots.
citysuntimes.com
Arizona poison centers urge caution with generic children’s fever, pain relievers
Experts from Arizona’s two poison centers are urging caution about use of children’s generic fever and pain medications due to the current shortages of the drugs in the nation. Generic versions of acetaminophen and ibuprofen are safe, but may have different concentrations and dosing than trade name versions. Both poison centers are receiving an increase in call volume regarding children unintentionally receiving either too much or too little of the medications.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Arizona
If you live in Arizona and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Arizona that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
azmirror.com
Appeals court sides with student in flap over doctoral support at Grand Canyon University
ATLANTA — A federal appeals court ruled Friday that an Arizona-based, for-profit Christian university breached contractual obligations by failing to provide a doctoral student with the necessary requirements to complete their degree program. Donrich Young, who enrolled in a Grand Canyon University online doctoral program in 2015, claimed the...
nevalleynews.org
Valley hikers, bikers can see strange creatures while exploring the desert
Arizona hosts some of the most unusual creatures in the U.S. and many can be seen by hikers and bikers using the numerous desert trails surrounding Phoenix. A number of interesting creatures can be observed from the Brown’s Ranch trail, and others, at Scottsdale’s McDowell Sonoran Preserve. The 30,500-acre preserve is considered the largest urban park in the country.
AZFamily
Senator introduces bill that would limit drag shows in Arizona
Police look for armed suspect after Scottsdale officer is injured during shooting. Phoenix Vice Mayor Yassamin Ansar spoke with Arizona's Family and says people are asked to stay away from Roosevelt Row and surrounding areas. Scottsdale police officer injured during shooting in downtown Phoenix. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. A...
Poison control calls climb for kids eating their parents' weed edibles
PHOENIX — A warning for parents and caregivers: More and more kids are getting sick after being exposed to marijuana edibles. In fact, the number of calls to poison control centers about kids accidentally eating THC edibles, often packaged to look like candy or cookies has risen significantly. According...
Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Jan. 6-8
PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs signed a pair of executive orders on Friday, a man accused of shooting a Scottsdale police sergeant is dead and Immersive Monet and The Impressionists return to the Valley for a limited time. Here are some of the biggest stories that headlined the...
KOLD-TV
What experts say about buying or building homes in 2023 in southern Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - If you are looking to buy or build a home in southern Arizona this new year, both realtors and builders say the process might look a little different. “Believe it or not, right now is actually an easier time to build than it was...
This Arizona County Has The Longest Life Expectancy
Stacker determined which counties in Arizona have the longest life expectancies.
Texas Defiantly Stands Behind 'Border Wall' Of Shipping Containers
The GOP-led state is sticking with its makeshift barrier, even as Arizona dismantles a similar wall under federal orders.
AZFamily
50 most commonly seen birds in Arizona
Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in Arizona using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Project FeederWatch. Birds are ranked by the percent of sites visited from Nov. 26 to Dec. 9. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any further ties were not broken. Data was collected at 73 count sites in Arizona. States with less than 10 count sites were not included in rankings for each bird.
Arizona witness videotapes hovering saucer-shaped object over Tucson
An Arizona witness at Tucson reported watching and videotaping a silent, hovering, saucer-shaped object at 10:30 p.m. on January 7, 2023, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
AOL Corp
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and utilities) total $2,626 across the U.S., there are several cities in Arizona where you can live on even less. Also: 6...
KTAR.com
Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs names 4 cabinet members focused on economy, transportation
PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs on Friday, the day following her inauguration ceremony, named four more cabinet members for tourism, transportation, commerce and administration. Sandra Watson will return to her role as president and CEO of the Arizona Commerce Authority, a position she has held since October 2012.
iheart.com
3 Arizona Cities Named Among The 'Best Places To Retire' In America
Everyone knows that when picking a place to live, location is one of the most important factors to consider. The same goes for choosing a place to retire. Wallethub compiled a list of the best places to retire across the country. The website states, "To help Americans plan an affordable retirement while maintaining the best quality of life, WalletHub compared the retiree-friendliness of more than 180 U.S. cities across 46 key metrics. Our data set ranges from the cost of living to retired taxpayer-friendliness to the state’s health infrastructure."
12 News
Phoenix, AZ
31K+
Followers
8K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Phoenix local newshttps://www.12news.com/
Comments / 15