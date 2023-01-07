ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
True Independent
2d ago

I had a blue cross executive as a patient once. He told me to "not worry about the insurance ". I wanted to say to him, "I wish all patients could say that".

John Scadova
2d ago

Blue Cross, your response to this situation smells like the same BS coming from most politicians. People don't need excuses, they deserve honesty,answers and a remedy.

Wokeaf
2d ago

Looks like what used to be the “gold standard” of health insurance ain’t so golden any more.

