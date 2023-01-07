ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blacksburg, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ketk.com

No. 13 Virginia seeks to hold off surging rival North Carolina

North Carolina had Virginia’s number last season, ending a seven-game losing streak in the series with a pair of double-digit victories. The 13th-ranked Cavaliers will look to turn the page on Tuesday night when the Tar Heels visit Charlottesville, Va., for an Atlantic Coast Conference contest. The Tar Heels...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
ketk.com

Virginia’s Armstrong commits to play QB at NC State

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP)Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong is transferring to North Carolina State. Armstrong announced his decision in a social media post Saturday. The move allows him to reunite with his former offensive coordinator Robert Anae, who directed the Cavaliers’ offense during the most productive years of Armstrong’s career with the Cavaliers and recently signed on to lead the Wolfpack’s attack.
RALEIGH, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy