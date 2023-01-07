DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa’s largest school district has cancelled classes for Tuesday after determining there had been a cyber attack on its technology network. Des Moines Public Schools announced Monday that Tuesday classes would be cancelled for its 33,000 students after being “alerted to a cyber security incident on its technology network.” The district said in a news release that it took its internet and network services offline while it assessed the situation. It didn't describe the nature of the attack or say whether sensitive information might have been stolen. It also didn't immediately respond to Associated Press requests for further information. Sports and other activities will take place Tuesday as planned.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 3 HOURS AGO