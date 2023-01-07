Read full article on original website
Bill Gates considers W.Va. to expand nuclear energy efforts
GLASGOW, W.Va. (AP) — Bill Gates is looking to West Virginia as he plans for the next phase of his effort to reboot U.S. nuclear energy technology: powering the east coast. Microsoft co-founder Gates visited a closed down American Electric Power coal-fired plant in Glasgow, West Virginia that closed in 2015. He said he needs to see how his Natrium nuclear reactor demonstration in Wyoming performs before expanding. The Kemmerer, Wyoming sodium-cooled nuclear reactor was scheduled to be online by 2028, but is facing delays because its only source of fuel was uranium from Russia. However, he called the West Virginia’s Legislature’s decision last year to repeal the state’s ban on nuclear power facilities “quite impressive."
Oregon's new governor sworn in, declares homeless emergency
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Liberal Democrat Tina Kotek unveiled measures to combat homelessness as she was sworn in as Oregon's new governor on Monday. In her inaugural address at the state Capitol in Salem, she said she will declare a homeless state of emergency and sign an executive order to increase housing construction on her first full day in office. She also proposed an emergency investment of $130 million to help people move off the street. Other priorities include education and treatment for mental health and addiction. She is one of the country's first two openly lesbian governors, joining Gov. Maura Healey of Massachusetts.
$1 million system to reduce traffic in Puerto Rico forest
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The U.S. government says it's investing $1 million to establish a park-and-ride system for Puerto Rico's El Yunque National Forest. The U.S. Department of Agriculture says some 1.2 million people visit the forest every year, with up to 3,000 cars competing for 300 parking spaces each day. The department said Monday that it already has invested $250,000 in a master transit plan. It noted that vehicular congestion has been a problem at El Yunque for 80 years. El Yunque is the only tropical rainforest in the U.S. National Forest System and represents 20% of Puerto Rico’s tourism economy.
Iowa's largest city cancels classes due to cyber attack
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa’s largest school district has cancelled classes for Tuesday after determining there had been a cyber attack on its technology network. Des Moines Public Schools announced Monday that Tuesday classes would be cancelled for its 33,000 students after being “alerted to a cyber security incident on its technology network.” The district said in a news release that it took its internet and network services offline while it assessed the situation. It didn't describe the nature of the attack or say whether sensitive information might have been stolen. It also didn't immediately respond to Associated Press requests for further information. Sports and other activities will take place Tuesday as planned.
Multibillionaire Pritzker takes 2nd oath as Illinois gov
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — A multibillionaire Democrat whose actions in the past year have suggested a possible interest in running for president has been sworn in as Illinois governor for the second time. J.B. Pritzker took the oath on Monday, the first Illinois governor to start a second four-year term since 2007. No governor has served two full terms since Jim Edgar left Springfield in 1999. Pritzker leaned on a variety of financial successes during his second gubernatorial campaign last fall, in which he received 55% of the vote over Republican state Sen. Darren Bailey. Bailey publicly invited Pritzker to join him in signing a pledge to serve a full term if elected governor. Pritzker says he's not planning a White House run. The governor turns 58 this month.
Hearing sought for man facing execution who claims innocence
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Attorneys for a Missouri man setto be executed next month are seeking a new hearing. The lawyes for 58-year-old Leonard Taylor say sworn statements provide convincing evidence he didn’t kill his girlfriend and her three children in 2004. Taylor is set to be put to death on for the killings. But on Friday, Taylor’s attorneys asked a St. Louis County prosecutor for a new hearing. A spokesman for Bell says the request is being reviewed. At issue are new sworn statements from Taylor’s daughter, her sister and mother. They claim that Taylor was in California at the time of the killings.
Gov. Ivey announces rules for prison 'good time' incentives
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has announced new rules for prison “good time” incentives that allow some inmates to get out early for good behavior. Ivey signed an executive order Monday that she says provides “clear rules” for prison staff and inmates on how much good time credit will be lost for different categories of offenses, and how an inmate can restore lost credit. Only inmates sentenced to 15 or fewer years in prison are eligible. In 2021, only 9% of the state prison population was eligible. Critics say the change essentially abolishes good time and will negatively impact prison conditions.
Puerto Rico reggaeton singer accused of domestic violence
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Authorities in Puerto Rico have arrested Randy Ortiz Acevedo of the popular reggaeton duo Jowell & Randy on domestic violence charges after a judge ruled there was sufficient evidence against the singer. Prosecutor Anthony Oyola told reporters that Ortiz was detained Monday on a $15,000 bond. A publicist for Ortiz did not immediately return a message seeking comment. The singer is not yet required to enter a plea. Oyola said the charges stem from a Jan. 7 incident but declined to provide further details given that it’s a domestic violence case. Jowell & Randy are considered reggaeton pioneers that began their careers 20 years ago.
