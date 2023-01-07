Alden Zerkle, who has Futures cuts in the 100/200 back, 100 fly, and 400 IM, will swim for South Carolina beginning in the fall of 2023. Current photo via Alden Zerkle. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 23 HOURS AGO