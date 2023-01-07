ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

VHSL 5A Runner-up Alden Zerkle (2023) Sends Verbal Commitment to Gamecocks

Alden Zerkle, who has Futures cuts in the 100/200 back, 100 fly, and 400 IM, will swim for South Carolina beginning in the fall of 2023. Current photo via Alden Zerkle. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
COLUMBIA, SC
Charting Sub-20 Boys’ 50 Freestyles at Winter Juniors

Palo Alto's Ethan Harrington had the fastest 50 free at 2022 Winter Juniors, leading the 36 sub-20 second swims swum across both the East and West meets. Archive photo via Abbey Liao/IG @amlxphotography. From Austin to Greensboro, the 2022 Winter Junior Championships provided blazing swims every night. In the boys’...
GREENSBORO, NC

