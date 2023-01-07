ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown, CA

KCRA.com

Flooding delays traffic on I-80 in Sacramento near Arcade Creek

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Flooding has caused traffic delays Monday on a portion of Interstate 80 near the split in Sacramento County. Caltrans briefly closed westbound I-80 between Longview Drive and Winters Street. KCRA traffic reporter Brian Hickey earlier said that some vehicles were trapped in floodwaters at that area....
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Mom equips kids with emergency escape tools for flooded cars

GALT — It's been a long and dangerous week for rescue crews helping dozens of drivers stuck in high water.Abbigale Jardine now has more tools than she ever thought she'd need on the road. After dangerous and deadly floodwaters swept over her street, trapping and even killing one driver, her mom now makes her keep a hammer in her car just in case she needs to break the window to get out."When she gave me this, I was actually looking on Amazon today looking for window breakers," said Jardine. Rescue crews have been inundated with emergency calls from drivers stuck...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Woman dies after tree falls on her in Sacramento

(KTXL) — A woman died after a tree fell on her near North 5th Street in Sacramento on Saturday evening. According to Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District, the Sacramento Fire Department arrived on the scene after receiving reports of a traumatic injury on the levee near the American River and North 5th Street. When firefighters arrived, […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Evacuation warning issued for Wilton as flooding concerns resurface

SACRAMENTO COUNTY -- An Evacuation Warning has now been issued for the Wilton area due to flooding concerns. The Sacramento County Office of Emergency Services issued the warning Sunday morning. Officials are concerned that rising water from the Cosumnes River may spill over onto roadways, cutting off access to the area. Of particular concern is how, last weekend, exit routes flooded quickly in the Wilton area. An evacuation center is being opened at the Sacramento Asian Sports Foundation at 9040 High Tech Court in Elk Grove.  
WILTON, CA
FOX40

Sacramento levee breach sealed with thousands of sandbags

(KTXL) — The California Department of Water Resources (DWR) shared on Saturday that several thousand sandbags were used to secure a levee breach along the Cosumnes River in Sacramento County. The Flood Operations Center provided enough supplies for California Conservation Corps crews to make 6,000 sandbags to secure the levee breach at Davis Ranch in […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

Damaging winds knock down trees, power lines across Northern California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — There are widespread reports of downed trees and power lines after strong winds battered Northern California. Peak gusts were recorded at 60+ mph late Saturday night and early Sunday morning, cutting off power for more than 500,000 SMUD and PG&E customers. Emergency dispatchers were swamped with...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

1 dead, 1 injured in Sutter County head-on collision

SUTTER COUNTY, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly accident in Sutter County involving a semi-truck and a minivan. According to CHP, it happened around 11 p.m. on Highway 99 near Highway 113. They say a 2017 Dodge Caravan was going at a high rate of...
SUTTER COUNTY, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

SMUD dealing with a massive power outage

If you woke up this morning without power, you are not alone. Saturday night’s heavy wind and rains caused a massive power outage in the SMUD service area with over 320,000 SMUD customers without power due to 705 outages as of 5:30 am on Sunday. Rio Linda is the hardest hit with over 50,000 without power. SMUD lists almost 19,000 in the East Elk Grove area, but outages in Florin and South Sacramento are also affecting Elk Grove residents.
ELK GROVE, CA
KCRA.com

Crews battle commercial fire at building in midtown Sacramento

Fire crews battled a blaze at a commercial building in midtown Sacramento on Friday morning. The fire was burning at a building on Q and 21st streets. It has since been knocked down the Sacramento Fire Department said. There were no injuries. This content is imported from Twitter. You may...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Second body discovered near Dillard Road after flood

(KTXL) — A body was discovered near Dillard Road among vehicles being towed away that had been stuck or washed away during the New Year’s Eve storm, the South Sacramento division of the California Highway Patrol said. CHP said they believe the person, an adult female, was caught in the storm. She was later identified […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
gtgazette.com

‘Violent incident’ suspect found dead in river

The body of a man suspected of being involved in a Dec. 12 violent incidentin Pilot Hill was recovered from the South Fork of the American River Jan. 4, according to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office. The decedent has been identified as Bruce Oscar Gordon, 33, a man...
PILOT HILL, CA

