GALT — It's been a long and dangerous week for rescue crews helping dozens of drivers stuck in high water.Abbigale Jardine now has more tools than she ever thought she'd need on the road. After dangerous and deadly floodwaters swept over her street, trapping and even killing one driver, her mom now makes her keep a hammer in her car just in case she needs to break the window to get out."When she gave me this, I was actually looking on Amazon today looking for window breakers," said Jardine. Rescue crews have been inundated with emergency calls from drivers stuck...

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO