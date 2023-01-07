ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WNYT

Trio of Albany County leaders launch re-election bids

Three prominent Albany County leaders all announced re-election campaigns over the weekend. Albany County Executive Dan McCoy, Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple and Albany County Comptroller Susan Rizzo launched their re-election campaigns together. McCoy and Apple are going for their fourth terms. Rizzo is going for her second term.
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
WRGB

Troy institutions looking for immediacy and transparency in getting vital grants

Troy — It's been more than a year since the Troy City Council allocated millions of dollars in federal ARPA funds to various businesses and institutions in Troy, but at this point, only about half of the recipients have actually received their checks. Those that haven't, now hope recent state grants can expedite the process.
TROY, NY
WNYT

Burrito chain opens first Capital Region location in Troy

There’s a new burrito shop up and running in Troy. Bubbakoo’s Burritos cut the ribbon this week on its new location on Route 4 – across from Hudson Valley Community College. The Mexican-fusion restaurant has dozens of locations across the country, but this is its first in...
TROY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Iconic Home Supply Chain Closing 115 Stores Including 3 In Upstate NY

Chances are you have some of this legendary store's products in your home right now. With progress comes many great things that do make life easier. For example, the convenience of online shopping and huge big box stores like Walmart do make life easier in many ways. That said, with progress, sometimes the businesses we have relied on for years and that served us so well become a casualty of that progress.
ONEONTA, NY
WNYT

Advocates in Albany rally for free school meals

Lawmakers and students are calling on Gov. Kathy Hochul to fund free school meals for all New York students in next year’s state budget. Federal waivers that provided free school meals expired back in June. The group says more than 726,000 students in New York lost access to free...
ALBANY, NY
103.9 The Breeze

‘Substantial’ Snow Could Finally Hit Capital Region Later This Week

A developing storm could bring our first big snow of winter later next week. Weather prognosticators came into the season with some big predictions for Upstate New York and the Northeast in general. You may recall both the Farmers' Almanac and the Olde Farmer's Almanac predicted lots of cold and snow. After a promising start in December, winter has taken a turn in the other direction with mild temperatures and December snow has been long gone here in the Capital Region.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Water bills released for Glens Falls residents

Glens Falls Water and Sewer Department has sent out customer billing statements for the first quarter of 2023. All billing statements show a 5% net increase with the main thrusts being an increase in costs with the new biosolids disposal process as well as the increasing costs of electric and natural gas.
GLENS FALLS, NY
albanymagic.com

2nd Place Mega Millions Ticket Sold in the Capital Region

Check your tickets! You may not be a billionaire, but you could be a millionaire. A winning second place ticket worth one million dollars was sold at a local Stewarts. The ticket, which matched four out of five numbers was sold at the Stewarts Shop at 80 Vandenburgh Avenue in Troy.
TROY, NY
WNYT

Invasive insect hurting Warren County trees

Warren County leaders are warning people to keep an eye out for an emerald ash borer infestation. The Warren County Soil & Water Conservation District says damage from the invasive insect has been spotted in Queensbury and lake George. Photos show damage to trees on Flat Rock Road in Lake...
WARREN COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Changes to Pittsfield tobacco sales rules

According to our media partners at the Berkshire Eagle, they include a crackdown on sales of flavored tobacco and nicotine products. They also increase punishment for violations. Three or more violations come with a $5,000 fine and a 30-day license suspension.
PITTSFIELD, MA
WNYT

NYS leaders sworn into office

After more than 4 days of delays, Congressman Pat Ryan was sworn into congress Saturday. Lieutenant Governor Antonio Delgado delivered remarks at the swearing in ceremony of Senator Michelle Hinchey at the Saugerties Performing Arts Factory.
SAUGERTIES, NY

