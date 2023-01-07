Read full article on original website
Related
Check Your Tickets! $1 Million Capital Region Mega Millions Winner!
Even though there was no grand prize winner in last night's Mega Millions drawing, someone in the Capital Region is waking up a little bit richer this morning. There were two second-place tickets sold in New York state and one in the Capital Region. Where Was The Winning Ticket Sold?
WNYT
Trio of Albany County leaders launch re-election bids
Three prominent Albany County leaders all announced re-election campaigns over the weekend. Albany County Executive Dan McCoy, Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple and Albany County Comptroller Susan Rizzo launched their re-election campaigns together. McCoy and Apple are going for their fourth terms. Rizzo is going for her second term.
WRGB
Troy institutions looking for immediacy and transparency in getting vital grants
Troy — It's been more than a year since the Troy City Council allocated millions of dollars in federal ARPA funds to various businesses and institutions in Troy, but at this point, only about half of the recipients have actually received their checks. Those that haven't, now hope recent state grants can expedite the process.
East Greenbush Hunter Illegally Kills 3 Deer, How Many Tickets Did He Get?
There are so many legal and ethical ways to hunt in the State of New York so why would someone harvest deer illegally and then lie about it? One individual from East Greenbush could answer that question after recently being caught. This case involves bait, crossbow and an investigation by...
WNYT
Burrito chain opens first Capital Region location in Troy
There’s a new burrito shop up and running in Troy. Bubbakoo’s Burritos cut the ribbon this week on its new location on Route 4 – across from Hudson Valley Community College. The Mexican-fusion restaurant has dozens of locations across the country, but this is its first in...
Iconic Home Supply Chain Closing 115 Stores Including 3 In Upstate NY
Chances are you have some of this legendary store's products in your home right now. With progress comes many great things that do make life easier. For example, the convenience of online shopping and huge big box stores like Walmart do make life easier in many ways. That said, with progress, sometimes the businesses we have relied on for years and that served us so well become a casualty of that progress.
New Albany Pizzeria Raising Neighborhood Pizza Biz to New Level
Downtown Albany is getting a new pizzeria that is replacing a former one. But the new pizza place is completely different from what was once there. The owners say that they are taking a neighborhood pizzeria to the next level while keeping it affordable. Where Is The New Pizzeria Opening?
WNYT
Advocates in Albany rally for free school meals
Lawmakers and students are calling on Gov. Kathy Hochul to fund free school meals for all New York students in next year’s state budget. Federal waivers that provided free school meals expired back in June. The group says more than 726,000 students in New York lost access to free...
Remember Albany Bear? Sadly, He was found 140 Miles from Release Point
How awful is this? I can't lie - it bummed me out when I read about it on Saturday morning. Remember that bear in Albany - seen by many in late May making its way around Washington Park? He set up shop high in a tree a few hundred yards from my house, and I was one of the many who spent a few hours watching and waiting for him to come down.
Two $1M Mega Millions tickets sold in New York; jackpot climbs to $1.1 billion
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The Mega Millions jackpot is now $1.1 billion after no one hit Friday’s winning numbers. The winning Mega Millions numbers in the Jan. 6, 2023, drawing were 3-20-46-59-63; Mega Ball: 13; Megaplier: 3X. The current jackpot — a cool $160 million more than Friday...
‘Substantial’ Snow Could Finally Hit Capital Region Later This Week
A developing storm could bring our first big snow of winter later next week. Weather prognosticators came into the season with some big predictions for Upstate New York and the Northeast in general. You may recall both the Farmers' Almanac and the Olde Farmer's Almanac predicted lots of cold and snow. After a promising start in December, winter has taken a turn in the other direction with mild temperatures and December snow has been long gone here in the Capital Region.
Saratoga nurses welcome New Year’s Day baby with surprise from local business
Nurses at Saratoga Hospital kicked off the New Year with the first 2023 baby in the Capital Region and a surprise from local skincare business Beekman 1802.
Just Arrived: Highly Anticipated HV Brewery is Finally Open
"The day has finally come!", came the announcement from the two friends (and Columbia County locals) behind the brewery the Hudson Valley has been waiting on for months. Luckily, that wait is over. "After years of construction and setbacks, Upper Depot is proud to finally announce our Grand Opening!", the...
Water bills released for Glens Falls residents
Glens Falls Water and Sewer Department has sent out customer billing statements for the first quarter of 2023. All billing statements show a 5% net increase with the main thrusts being an increase in costs with the new biosolids disposal process as well as the increasing costs of electric and natural gas.
albanymagic.com
2nd Place Mega Millions Ticket Sold in the Capital Region
Check your tickets! You may not be a billionaire, but you could be a millionaire. A winning second place ticket worth one million dollars was sold at a local Stewarts. The ticket, which matched four out of five numbers was sold at the Stewarts Shop at 80 Vandenburgh Avenue in Troy.
WNYT
Invasive insect hurting Warren County trees
Warren County leaders are warning people to keep an eye out for an emerald ash borer infestation. The Warren County Soil & Water Conservation District says damage from the invasive insect has been spotted in Queensbury and lake George. Photos show damage to trees on Flat Rock Road in Lake...
WNYT
Albany Academy, Green Tech secure wins in Annual Cadet Classic
At Albany Academy, the Cadets beat the Dwight Lions after trailing early. In overtime, Green Tech secures a win over Amsterdam in non-league high school boys basketball action.
New York State Police Out of Saratoga Asking; Do You Know This Person?
New York State Police are looking to the public to see if you can identify an individual suspected of larceny in Saratoga County. Take a look at the pictures below to see if this person looks familiar. If you have any information about the crime or if you can identify...
WNYT
Changes to Pittsfield tobacco sales rules
According to our media partners at the Berkshire Eagle, they include a crackdown on sales of flavored tobacco and nicotine products. They also increase punishment for violations. Three or more violations come with a $5,000 fine and a 30-day license suspension.
WNYT
NYS leaders sworn into office
After more than 4 days of delays, Congressman Pat Ryan was sworn into congress Saturday. Lieutenant Governor Antonio Delgado delivered remarks at the swearing in ceremony of Senator Michelle Hinchey at the Saugerties Performing Arts Factory.
Comments / 0