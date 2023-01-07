ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegheny County, PA

Related
wtae.com

Suspect arrested in Pittsburgh woman's stabbing death

A man wanted in connection with a deadly stabbing last week in Pittsburgh has been arrested in West Virginia. Police had sought William L. Fitzgerald, 50, of Pittsburgh, in connection with the stabbing death of 47-year-old Tarae C. Washington. Police said Fitzgerald was taken into custody on I-79 near Morgantown.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PennLive.com

17-year-old girl found shot in Pa. neighborhood: report

A shooting over the weekend has left a minor in the hospital. Late Saturday night, a 17-year-old girl was found shot in Pittsburgh’s Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar neighborhood, reports said. According to Pittsburgh police, officers reported to the 6500 block of Deary Street after single round ShotSpotter notifications and 911 calls just...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Man accused of stabbing wife to death arrested by U.S. Marshals near Morgantown

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The man wanted in the stabbing death of his estranged wife in a Pittsburgh home was arrested by U.S. Marshals on Monday morning, Pittsburgh police said.U.S. Marshals stopped 50-year-old William Fitzgerald as he was driving north on I-79, outside of Morgantown, West Virginia, police said.  Fitzgerald is charged with criminal homicide in the death of 47-year-old Tarae Washington. She was found handcuffed and stabbed to death inside of her home on Arlington Avenue last Thursday evening. A neighbor who lives across the street from Washington's home told KDKA-TV that she heard screaming. She added that she saw family members coming from the backyard saying, "He stabbed her," and the victim's father said, "He killed my daughter." Washington died at the scene. 
MORGANTOWN, WV
CBS News

Police rush to Arsenal Middle School for reports of disorderly juvenile

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Police were called to Arsenal Middle School in Lawrenceville on Monday morning for reports of a disorderly juvenile, Pittsburgh Public Safety officials said. Zone 2 officers from Pittsburgh police responded to the scene around 10 a.m. A spokesperson with Pittsburgh Public Schools has released this statement, "A...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

19-year-old killed in Butler County crash

CONNOQUENESSING TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A 19-year-old man was killed in a crash in Connoquenessing Township Sunday morning. The crash happened around 9:19 a.m. along Evans City Road near Stevenson Road. State police said Conner Checkan, of Butler, was driving his 2021 Volkswagen GTI eastbound when he lost control for...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
Tribune-Review

Plum man arrested, charged with assaulting zTrip driver

A Plum man has been arrested and police are seeking two additional suspects after authorities said the trio assaulted a driver with ride-booking service zTrip early Sunday and stole her car. Wayne K. Griffin Jr., 18, of Plum, was charged with motor vehicle robbery, criminal conspiracy, simple assault and receiving...
PLUM, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Man killed in early morning shooting in Carrick

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man is dead and an investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in Carrick. According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, just before 7 a.m., police were called to the 100 block of E. Agnew Avenue for a report of shots fired. Once they arrived, they found a man unresponsive on the street who had been shot in the face. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Pittsburgh Police's Violent Crime Unit is investigating. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Ligonier Valley police seek attempted kidnapping suspect

LIGONIER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Ligonier Valley police announced that they’re searching for a suspect in an attempted kidnapping. The incident happened Sunday morning on Route 381 in Rector, a small community in Ligonier Township. The stretch of road has few houses and runs along a creek. It's popular with runners and bikers.
LIGONIER, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

One person hospitalized after police presence gathers in Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar

LINCOLN-LEMINGTON-BELMAR, Pa. (KDKA) - An active police presence developed in Pittsburgh's Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar neighborhood just after 10 p.m. Saturday night.The reported incident started along Paulson Avenue.Officials told KDKA one person had been taken to the hospital as a result of the incident. It's unclear at this time what exactly happened.Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.
PITTSBURGH, PA

