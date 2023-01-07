Read full article on original website
Z-Trip driver allegedly punched, carjacked in Allegheny County
CHURCHILL, Pa. - A woman driving for Z-Trip was attacked by three people and carjacked Sunday morning in Churchill, according to police paperwork. The suspect in custody was out on bail after an alleged carjacking in Pittsburgh back in October. According to police paperwork, the Z-Trip driver was driving three...
wtae.com
Suspect arrested in Pittsburgh woman's stabbing death
A man wanted in connection with a deadly stabbing last week in Pittsburgh has been arrested in West Virginia. Police had sought William L. Fitzgerald, 50, of Pittsburgh, in connection with the stabbing death of 47-year-old Tarae C. Washington. Police said Fitzgerald was taken into custody on I-79 near Morgantown.
Pa. woman driving for taxi service punched, carjacked: report
A woman driving for the Z-Trip taxi service was attacked by three people and carjacked, according to a story from WPXI. Citing police paperwork, the news site said the driver was taking three people to a Sheetz in Churchill, Allegheny County, around 7 a.m. Sunday. When she was near the...
17-year-old girl found shot in Pa. neighborhood: report
A shooting over the weekend has left a minor in the hospital. Late Saturday night, a 17-year-old girl was found shot in Pittsburgh’s Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar neighborhood, reports said. According to Pittsburgh police, officers reported to the 6500 block of Deary Street after single round ShotSpotter notifications and 911 calls just...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Man sentenced to life for killing woman found strangled in McKeesport
A man who was convicted of first-degree murder in the strangulation death of a woman found near a trail in McKeesport was sentenced on Monday to serve the rest of his life in prison with no chance for parole. Daron Parks, 29, of Washington, was given an addition six to...
3 in custody, 1 injured after chase led to crash on Route 51; incident connected to weekend homicide
PITTSBURGH — Three suspects are in custody and one suspect was injured after a police chase turned into a car crash on Route 51 in Pittsburgh. The suspect vehicle crashed at the BP gas station near Woodruff Street at around 2:40 p.m. According to Pittsburgh police, the car crashed...
Man accused of stabbing wife to death arrested by U.S. Marshals near Morgantown
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The man wanted in the stabbing death of his estranged wife in a Pittsburgh home was arrested by U.S. Marshals on Monday morning, Pittsburgh police said.U.S. Marshals stopped 50-year-old William Fitzgerald as he was driving north on I-79, outside of Morgantown, West Virginia, police said. Fitzgerald is charged with criminal homicide in the death of 47-year-old Tarae Washington. She was found handcuffed and stabbed to death inside of her home on Arlington Avenue last Thursday evening. A neighbor who lives across the street from Washington's home told KDKA-TV that she heard screaming. She added that she saw family members coming from the backyard saying, "He stabbed her," and the victim's father said, "He killed my daughter." Washington died at the scene.
17-year-old girl found shot in Pittsburgh’s Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — A 17-year-old girl was found shot in Pittsburgh’s Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar neighborhood late Saturday night. According to Pittsburgh police, officers were called to the 6500 block of Deary Street for a single round ShotSpotter notifications and 911 calls just before 10 p.m. Police said a 17-year-old girl at...
CBS News
Police rush to Arsenal Middle School for reports of disorderly juvenile
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Police were called to Arsenal Middle School in Lawrenceville on Monday morning for reports of a disorderly juvenile, Pittsburgh Public Safety officials said. Zone 2 officers from Pittsburgh police responded to the scene around 10 a.m. A spokesperson with Pittsburgh Public Schools has released this statement, "A...
wtae.com
Police chase shuts down part of Route 51; one critically injured, three brought in for questioning
PITTSBURGH — A police chase ended in a crash that shut down a portion of Route 51 in Pittsburgh’s Duquesne Heights neighborhood Monday afternoon. One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition and three people of interest were brought in by police for questioning. Pittsburgh Police...
Police search for man who tried to abduct woman jogging in Westmoreland County
LIGONIER TWP, Pa. — Ligonier Valley police are searching for a man suspected in an attempted kidnapping in Ligonier Township. Assistant police chief Michael Matrunics told Channel 11 that just before 10 a.m. Sunday, a young woman jogging near a shaded area on a popular walking trail on Route 381 was approached by a man with a gun.
Two found shot dead in Pitcairn Friday afternoon
A man and woman were found shot to death in Pitcairn on Friday afternoon. Allegheny County police said first responders found a 20-year-old woman and 21-year-old man with
Teen dead after shooting in Mercer County, suspect in custody with $2 million bond
SHARON, Pa. — Police are investigating a shooting that left a teenager dead in Mercer County Saturday night. According to WFMJ, the 17-year-old was found shot in the upper torso near West Budd Street at around 9 p.m. The teen, identified as Gavin Beighley, was rushed to an area...
Police chase in connection with homicide ends with crash at gas station
A police chase on Route 51 ended with a vehicle running into a BP gas station located near Woodruff Street. The chase was reportedly in connection with a homicide in Carrick yesterday morning, where a man was found shot with gunshot wounds to
19-year-old killed in Butler County crash
CONNOQUENESSING TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A 19-year-old man was killed in a crash in Connoquenessing Township Sunday morning. The crash happened around 9:19 a.m. along Evans City Road near Stevenson Road. State police said Conner Checkan, of Butler, was driving his 2021 Volkswagen GTI eastbound when he lost control for...
Plum man arrested, charged with assaulting zTrip driver
A Plum man has been arrested and police are seeking two additional suspects after authorities said the trio assaulted a driver with ride-booking service zTrip early Sunday and stole her car. Wayne K. Griffin Jr., 18, of Plum, was charged with motor vehicle robbery, criminal conspiracy, simple assault and receiving...
Man killed in early morning shooting in Carrick
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man is dead and an investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in Carrick. According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, just before 7 a.m., police were called to the 100 block of E. Agnew Avenue for a report of shots fired. Once they arrived, they found a man unresponsive on the street who had been shot in the face. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Pittsburgh Police's Violent Crime Unit is investigating. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
wtae.com
Ligonier Valley police seek attempted kidnapping suspect
LIGONIER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Ligonier Valley police announced that they’re searching for a suspect in an attempted kidnapping. The incident happened Sunday morning on Route 381 in Rector, a small community in Ligonier Township. The stretch of road has few houses and runs along a creek. It's popular with runners and bikers.
Brackenridge chief's death likely to have lasting effect on police, communities
When the armed man police were seeking for more than a day ran past Brackenridge police Chief Justin McIntire’s cruiser Monday afternoon, he reacted the same way most law enforcement officers would in that situation. McIntire was aware the suspect on the loose in his town likely was armed...
One person hospitalized after police presence gathers in Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar
LINCOLN-LEMINGTON-BELMAR, Pa. (KDKA) - An active police presence developed in Pittsburgh's Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar neighborhood just after 10 p.m. Saturday night.The reported incident started along Paulson Avenue.Officials told KDKA one person had been taken to the hospital as a result of the incident. It's unclear at this time what exactly happened.Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.
