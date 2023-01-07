ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston Texans star JJ Watt receives 'wild' piece of fan mail before final NFL game

On Sunday, JJ Watt will play his final NFL game.

Late last month, the former Houston Texans star shared his plans to retire after this season. He and his wife recently welcomed a baby boy, Koa, into the world - so Watt says he's looking forward to spending more time with his family.

RELATED: 'My last ever NFL home game': Cardinals' JJ Watt announces this will be final NFL season

We'll miss you on the field, JJ! Once the face of the Houston Texans, Watt has announced his retirement from the NFL after his now-team, the Arizona Cardinals, hosted the Tampa Bay Bucs.

As an NFL superstar, Watt likely receives a ton of fan mail. As his career comes to a close, the mail has likely increased. Fans are probably spending the time and money to send Watt thoughtful gifts he and his family can use in retirement.

Or they're sending him a stuffed weasel!

Upon receiving a taxidermy badger, JJ tweeted the photos and shared, "I have received a lot of wild fan mail over the years. This package that arrived today is certainly being added to the list."

Watt played his college football for the University of Wisconsin. Their mascot? The badgers.

For more sports news, follow Adam Winkler on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

SEE ALSO: A look back at all the times JJ Watt showed up for the people of Houston

The number of times the former Texans star showed up for Houston is incalculable. See almost every landmark moment in the video above.

