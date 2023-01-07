San Luis council member appointed chairman of Employee Benefit Trust Board

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Council Member Tadeo Azael De La Hoya was appointed to be the City of San Luis's representative of the Employee Benefit Trust Board on Nov. 30, 2022, and later became the Chairman on Dec. 21, 2022.

“With my experience in preparing employees benefits plans as an employee for over a decade, I look forward to continuing to provide my expertise and insight as Chairman,” Council Member Tadeo Azael De La Hoya stated. “It is an honor to continue to serve,” he added.

The Employee Benefit Trust is to provide health benefits to city employees and their dependents say the City of San Luis.

