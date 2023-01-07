Read full article on original website
Look: Roger Clemens' Son Reportedly Traded Today
The Rocket's son is reportedly on the move. According to Jon Morosi of the MLB Network (via NBCS' Jim Salisbury), the Tigers and Phillies agreed to a deal that will Gregory Soto and Roger Clemens' son, Kody, to Philadelphia. With Nick Maton, Matt Vierling and Donny Sands headed to the Motor City.
NBC Sports
Justin Turner's jersey number might not sit well with Red Sox fans
The Boston Red Sox officially announced the signing of veteran slugger Justin Turner on Friday. That announcement came with his addition to the team website, where the number next to his name may have some fans scratching their heads. If RedSox.com is accurate, Turner will wear the No. 2 on...
Major League Baseball Legend Dies
Major League Baseball legend and three-time MLB All-Star Nate Colbert has died, according to reports. Colbert, who starred for the San Diego Padres from 1969 to 1974, reportedly died late last week, according to a statement released by the team.
Despite release, Trevor Bauer says Dodgers wanted him to return
Less than 24 hours after Major League Baseball reinstated pitcher Trevor Bauer, the Los Angeles Dodgers officially cut ties with the former Cy Young winner, designating him for assignment on Friday. While the move by the Dodgers to part ways with Bauer comes as no surprise, the 31-year-old is telling...
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Philadelphia Phillies Acquire All-Star In Major Trade
The Philadelphia Phillies continue to bolster their team this offseason, completing a major trade with the Detroit Tigers. According to Mark Feinsand, an MLB network insider, the Philadelphia Phillies have acquired left-handed pitcher Gregory Soto and utility player Kody Clemens from the Detroit Tigers in exchange for infielder Nick Maton, outfielder Matt Vierling, and catcher Donny Sands.
CBS Sports
Phillies' Yunior Marte: Shipped to Philadelphia
The Phillies acquired Marte from the Giants on Monday in exchange for left-hander Erik Miller. Marte reached the majors for the first time in 2022 as a 27-year-old, logging a 5.44 ERA and 1.44 WHIP while striking out 44 over 48 innings. With the Giants bringing aboard Luke Jackson (elbow) on a two-year deal Monday, Marte would have been a candidate to lose his spot on the 40-man roster, so San Francisco made the decision to trade him away to get a younger asset in Miller in return. Marte will likely factor into the middle-relief picture for Philadelphia in 2023.
CBS Sports
Carlos Correa signing: Why his free agency has been saga of incomplete deals, unsure owners and old injuries
Although more than two weeks have passed since star infielder Carlos Correa reached an agreement with the New York Mets on a 12-year deal worth $315 million, the two sides have yet to finalize the arrangement. The hold-up is suspected to stem from concerns the Mets have about Correa's lower right leg.
Trevor Bauer Isn't Worth It
There are people in every fan base saying their team should sign Trevor Bauer, but the only guarantee with him is that a majority of the fan base will not be happy
Angels News: Halos Insider Thinks LA Has a Shot to Re-Sign Shohei Ohtani Long Term
Some promising news for worried Angels fans.
CBS Sports
LeBron James questions Lakers for reluctance to make trade: 'Y'all know what the f--- should be happening'
LeBron James, it seems, has had enough. Following his 37-point, eight-rebound and seven-assist performance in the Los Angeles Lakers' 136-134 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Saturday night, which extended their winning streak to a season-high five games, James spoke with The Athletic about the lack of movement on the trade front and made himself quite clear.
CBS Sports
Giants' Luke Jackson: Joins San Fran on two-year pact
Jackson (elbow) signed a two-year, $11.5 million contract with the Giants on Monday. Per Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle, Jackson will take home $9.5 million between the first two years of his contract, which also includes a $7 million club option or $2 million buyout for the 2025 season. After undergoing Tommy John surgery this past April, Jackson will be a candidate to open the upcoming season on the 60-day injured list, but he should be at close to full health by around the All-Star break, if not sooner. The 31-year-old handled a pivotal role out of the bullpen for Atlanta's World Series-winning club in 2021, turning in a 1.98 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 70:29 K:BB across 63.2 frames while notching a career-high 31 holds.
BREAKING: The Sacramento Kings Are Signing A 5-Year Veteran
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Sacramento Kings are signing PJ Dozier.
NFL World Speculating About Blockbuster Draft Trade
The Chicago Bears have the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Chicago appears to have its quarterback in Justin Fields. So, it seems possible that the Bears will trade out of the top spot, to a team interested in trading up to take C.J. Stroud or Bryce Young.
CBS Sports
Gregory Soto trade: Phillies acquire lefty reliever from Tigers in five-player swap
The Philadelphia Phillies obtained lefty reliever Gregory Soto from the Detroit Tigers on Saturday as part of a five-player swap. The teams announced the deal on Saturday afternoon, with the Phillies netting Soto and infielder Kody Clemens in exchange for outfielder Matt Vierling, utility player Nick Maton, and catcher Donny Sands.
CBS Sports
Mets' Tim Locastro: Lands deal with Mets
Locastro agreed Monday with the Mets on a minor-league deal, Pat Ragazzo of SI.com reports. After spending the 2022 season in the Yankees organization, Locastro will stick around in New York for the upcoming season, albeit in a different borough. The 30-year-old owns a lowly 82 wRC+ over 549 career MLB plate appearances, but he ranks among the fastest players in baseball and offers the ability to play all three outfield spots. He'll be attending spring training as a non-roster invitee, but Locastro could be in the mix to make the Mets' Opening Day squad as a pinch-running specialist and late-inning defensive replacement off the bench.
Prominent NFL Assistant Coach Is Reportedly Getting Fired
A prominent NFL assistant coach is reportedly set to coach his final game of the season on Sunday. According to a report, there is a widespread belief among the league that Browns defensive coordinator Joe Woods will be fired following his team's final game on Sunday. "Source: There is a...
NBA Mock Draft: OKC Thunder Grab Hyper Athletic Wing
OKC bolstered it's athleticism and defensive ceiling in CBS' latest NBA mock draft.
Dodgers News: Ron Cey Podcast Set to Feature LA Legend as Guest
Dodgers legend Ron Cey has a relatively new podcast, and his guest this weekend will be his longtime teammate in the L.A. infield, Bill Russell.
True Blue LA
Dodgers notes: Quiet offseason, Julio Urías World Baseball Classic captain
The Dodgers’ sustained run of excellence — a .645 winning percentage since the start of 2017, and 21 more wins than the next-best MLB team during that stretch — is the backdrop for Ben Clemens’ summary of the team’s relatively quiet offseason at FanGraphs, noting that the Dodgers have a long way to fall before falling out of the “very good” class.
