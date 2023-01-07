ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Lions Motivated By Lack of Respect From Aaron Rodgers, Packers

By Jelani Scott
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SkpIv_0k6IAsfU00

Detroit safety DeShon Elliott says the team has drawn extra motivation entering Sunday's game.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The Lions and Packers will meet in primetime in Week 18 in a contest that could potentially have playoff implications for both teams. And as the NFC North rivals close in on the high-stakes matchup, Detroit safety DeShon Elliott made it clear on Friday that the team is also hoping to accomplish another goal at Lambeau Field come Sunday.

Elliott, who’s set to return after missing the past two games with a dislocated shoulder, explained to reporters that he and his teammates have drawn extra motivation for the game after feeling disrespected by Aaron Rodgers and the Packers all season. Rodgers notably dismissed the Lions after a Week 9 loss at Ford Field, where the veteran quarterback tossed three interceptions, including two in the red zone.

In Elliott’s estimation, Sunday will be just as much about making Rodgers and Co. respect the Lions as it will be about them possibly claiming their first playoff appearance since 2016.

“I feel like they don’t respect us,” Elliott said, via the Detroit Free Press . “A-Rod doesn’t respect us, that team doesn’t respect us. We’re used to being the underdog. No matter what the record says, we’re going to go out there and we’re going to fight our ass off, play smashmouth football just ’cause the respect factor. We all got here some way, somehow.

“Yeah, he’s a Hall of Famer, but I just don’t like the way he’s been talking about my guys all year and the way that team views us, so we’re going to go out there and prove something.”

As a perennial underdog, Detroit enters Sunday’s matchup looking to pull off something few could’ve imagined at the start of the season. A win over the Packers, combined with a Seahawks loss to the Rams, would propel the Lions to the postseason, but a loss would clinch a wild-card spot for Green Bay regardless of the Seattle game.

Having already beaten the Packers once this season, the Lions appear to have the inside track to sweeping the season series for the first time since ’18 despite being on the road. However, Rodgers’ past comments downplaying their first meeting in November may suggest Green Bay might still be overlooking their longtime rival nearly three months later.

“I think there’s a lot to it,” Rodgers told reporters when asked about the loss, per Yahoo Sports . “But it really just comes down to execution. The play comes in, we’ve got to execute it. There’s a lot of things that go into that. We had a couple of chances for sure. We can’t lose a game like that against that team, no. So that’s going to hurt for a while.”

At the time, the Lions were 2–6, the worst record in the NFL, while the Packers weren’t far behind at 3-6 after dropping their fifth straight game. Since then, both clubs have gone on a tear, with Detroit (8-8) winning seven of nine games and Green Bay (8-8) winning five of seven games.

Will the Lions pull off a huge win and send Rodgers home for possibly the last time ? It remains to be seen but, for now, the opportunity to do so will continue to weigh heavily on Elliott and the Lions until they take the field.

“I just feel like as a competitor bro, you respect everybody in this league and for you to see something or hear somebody say some wild stuff about you or your teammates, your brothers, shoot, what you going to do?” Elliott said. “You going to lay down or you going to stand up? So we’re going to go out there and we’re going to stand up.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
Athlon Sports

Breaking: Matthew Stafford Announces His Decision On Retirement

Veteran NFL quarterback Matthew Stafford isn't ready to walk away from football just yet.  Stafford announced this Monday afternoon that he isn't retiring and will play in the 2023 season.  Better yet, Sean McVay's looming decision will have no impact on Stafford and his decision to play ...
hotnewhiphop.com

Trevon Diggs & Joie Chavis Smooch On The Sidelines

The couple shared a quick tender moment at the Cowboys and Eagles game on Christmas Eve. Love is in the air this holiday season, even on the football field. Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs shared a kiss with his boo Joie Chavis yesterday, on Christmas Eve. Moreover, the Cowboys played the Philadelphia Eagles and won 40 to 34. As Diggs ran off the field, he pulled his mask mask down and smooched Chavis, cheering from the sidelines, before moving on.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Joe Buck, Troy Aikman's Decision

Joe Buck and Troy Aikman were on the call of ABC's game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Tennessee Titans on Sunday evening. Prior to the game, Buck and Aikman appeared on the air, though their microphones appeared to be upside down. However, there was a reason for that. Buck...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
NBC Sports Chicago

Lions hilariously troll Aaron Rodgers, Packers after playing spoiler

The Detroit Lions didn't have a path into the playoffs on Sunday Night Football. But they certainly didn't mind playing spoiler against a division rival. In a win-and-you're-in game for the Green Bay Packers, Dan Campbell's group pulled off an impressive, hard-earned 20-16 victory at Lambeau Field to close out the NFL regular season. The win prevented the Packers from advancing to the postseason, allowing the Seattle Seahawks to claim the NFC's third and final wild card berth instead.
DETROIT, MI
ClutchPoints

Aaron Rodgers reveals retirement plan without holding Packers ‘hostage’

Aaron Rodgers is not yet thinking about his future, but when he does, he won’t make it difficult for the Green Bay Packers. The legendary quarterback said as much in his postgame presser after their brutal 20-16 loss to the Detroit Lions that ended their playoff hopes. Rodgers also pointed out that he’ll think about his future–whether or not he’ll retire or move to a different team–when the emotions from their defeat subsided. The Packers had a chance to make the postseason in Week 18, but their defeat meant that it’s the Seattle Seahawks who are moving on to the playoffs.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

NFL World Has 1 Question For Andy Reid Tonight

The Kansas City Chiefs made quick work of the Las Vegas Raiders in their final regular season game of the season. But there was one question that fans had for Chiefs head coach Andy Reid in the process. Late in the fourth quarter, the Chiefs led the Raiders by three...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

NFL World Wants 2 Head Coaches Fired On Sunday

The final games of the 2022 NFL regular season are set to be played on Sunday afternoon. We've already seen some head coaching firings this year, but more are to come following the conclusion of the regular season, that's for sure. Who will be out following Sunday?. The NFL world...
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

123K+
Followers
46K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy