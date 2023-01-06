ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vista, CA

Man found fatally shot in Vista identified

By Lyndsay Winkley
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

The 39-year-old man who was found fatally shot on the side of a Vista road early Thursday was identified Friday as Oscar Rodriguez.

A passerby called 911 after spotting the man's body on West Vista Way near South Emerald Drive shortly after midnight, sheriff's homicide Lt. Chris Steffen said. Deputies found Rodriguez with trauma to his upper torso.

Investigators are still working to determine what led to the killing, Steffen said. No suspect information was immediately available.

Anyone with information about the death was asked to call the homicide unit at (858) 285-6330 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at (888) 580-8477.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

