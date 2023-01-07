Amber Ruffin Responds to Bill Cosby’s Proposed Tour: ‘Makes You Feel Better Knowing Where He’s at At All Times’ (Video)

Ryan Seacrest seemingly threw shade at Andy Cohen following their respective New Year’s Eve broadcasts when he revealed that the Watch What Happens Live host gave him the cold shoulder — a claim his Live! With Kelly and Ryan co-host Kelly Ripa was quick to refute. During a recent episode of the duo’s morning talk show, Seacrest, who hosts ABC’s annual NYE broadcast, reflected on what exactly went down when he tried to get the attention of Cohen and Anderson Cooper, who both co-host CNN’s Dec. 31 broadcast. “My big stage was right in front of Anderson and Andy and so when I was...

5 DAYS AGO