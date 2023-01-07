ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

beachconnection.net

Ethereal in the Deep: Sea Angels of Oregon Coast / Washington Coast

(Seaside, Oregon) – Every great once in awhile, there's something actually angelic that winds up on the beaches of the Oregon coast or Washington coast. They're known as sea angels. (Photos courtesy Seaside Aquarium / Tiffany Boothe) In actuality, they're a kind of sea slug and they live in...
SEASIDE, OR
pnwag.net

Court Extends Western Washington Steelhead Harvest

On Friday, the Washington Superior Court sided with Cooke Aquaculture Pacific, LLC, and extended the deadline to safely harvest steelhead trout and remove equipment at the Rich Passage and Hope Island fish farm in Puget Sounds to April 14th. Last week’s decision came after Cooke filed suit against the Washington state Department of Natural Resources at Commissioner Hilary Franz.
WASHINGTON STATE
basinlife.com

Klamath Basin News, Thursday, 1/5/22 – Two Killed on Highway 97 in 3-Car Accident; High Winds Continue Today with Nat. Weather Service Warning for Southern Oregon

The latest and most comprehensive coverage of local News, Sports, Business, and Community News stories in the Klamath Basin, Southern Oregon and around the state of Oregon from Wynne Broadcasting’s KFLS News/Talk 1450AM / 102.5FM and BasinLife.com, and powered by Mick Insurance, your local health and Medicare agents. Thursday,...
OREGON STATE
Big Country News

Canola could reach 400,000 acres in 2023

MOSCOW - Northwest canola farmers could reach 400,000 acres this year, says the leader of the region’s canola association. “I hope we hit 400,000 acres — I would think we could,” said Karen Sowers, executive director of the Pacific Northwest Canola Association. “The demand is certainly there, so we’re going to rely on the weather and hope Mother Nature is as friendly as last year, or even more so.”
MOSCOW, ID
nbc16.com

Search called off for boy swept away by California flooding

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rescuers have ended the search for a 5-year-old boy who was swept away by floodwaters in central California Monday morning after it became unsafe for divers to continue. The search was called off around 3 p.m. because the current and rising water levels of the...
PASO ROBLES, CA
nwsportsmanmag.com

Nooksack To Close All Fishing As Hatchery Steelhead Run Lags

THE FOLLOWING IS A PRESS RELEASE FROM THE WASHINGTON DEPARTMENT OF FISH AND WILDLIFE. The Nooksack River, including all forks, closes to all fishing beginning Saturday, Jan. 7 until further notice, fishery managers with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) announced today. Hatchery steelhead returns to the Kendall...
NOOKSACK, WA
thurstontalk.com

Washington Coast Recreational Razor Clam Season Remains on Hold

Submitted by Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife. The 2022-23 Washington recreational razor clam season remains closed until further notice on ALL beaches. Marine toxin levels (specifically domoic acid) remain above the action level or have not yet satisfied requirements for reopening. We will continue testing, but at this time do not have an estimate of when digging can proceed.
WASHINGTON STATE
everettpost.com

Skagit River Wild Steelhead Forecast is Promising, as Work Continues on Federal Review of Fishery Plan

Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) fish biologists and tribal co-managers have forecasted that 5,211 wild steelhead will return to the Skagit River in 2023. WDFW fishery managers hope to hold a catch and release steelhead fishing season on the Skagit and its major tributary the Sauk River in early 2023 – likely five days per week from February into April – pending the review from the National Marine Fisheries Service, part of the federal National Ocean and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).
WASHINGTON STATE
basinbusinessjournal.com

‘Mother Nature was not kind’: Bad weather reduces 2022 Washington apple harvest

QUINCY — Weather that was too hot, then too cold and stormy, contributed to making the 2022 apple crop one of the smallest in the last 15 years. “Our Dec. 1 storage report put the crop at 100.8 million (40-pound) boxes. Which is down from our August forecast,” said Tim Kovis, director of communications and events for the Washington State Tree Fruit Association.
WASHINGTON STATE
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Klamath River dam removal project faces lawsuit

The removal of four dams along the Klamath River near the Oregon-California state line, cheered by tribal, state and federal officials last month, is facing additional litigation. Siskiyou County Water Users Association board member Anthony Intiso has filed a lawsuit against Wade Crowfoot, the secretary of the California Natural Resources...
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
nwsportsmanmag.com

USGS Maps More Washington Deer, Elk Herd Migration Corridors

New year, new maps showing important migratory corridors of Evergreen State big game animals – mule deer in the Central Washington and whitetails and elk in the northeast corner. The cartography is part of federal, tribal and state wildlife managers’ continuing investigation into the seasonal movements of deer, elk...
WASHINGTON STATE
seattleite.com

Tulip Town Bloom 2023 Tickets Are On Sale Now!

Welcome to 2023, which so far, has been mostly a mix of grey gloom and rain. While this weather isn’t out of the norm, it still hits hard every year, at least for me. Time to look forward to warmer temperatures, longer days ahead, and clearer skies. It’s not too early to start planning some springtime activities, like visiting the tulip festival!
MOUNT VERNON, WA
koze.com

Schoesler Says Fuel Prices Already Climbing “Due to Democrats’ New Environmental Laws” (Listen)

OLYMPIA, WA – Two environmental laws from the Democratic-controlled Washington State Legislature and Governor Jay Inslee that took effect January 1st are already causing fuel prices to rise, according to State Senator Mark Schoesler. Listen to the story:. The Ritzville Republican represents eastern Washington’s 9th Legislative District. Schoesler...
WASHINGTON STATE

