beachconnection.net
Ethereal in the Deep: Sea Angels of Oregon Coast / Washington Coast
(Seaside, Oregon) – Every great once in awhile, there's something actually angelic that winds up on the beaches of the Oregon coast or Washington coast. They're known as sea angels. (Photos courtesy Seaside Aquarium / Tiffany Boothe) In actuality, they're a kind of sea slug and they live in...
roguevalleymagazine.com
OnPoint Community Credit Union and Fred Meyer Share 10 Tips to Save on Groceries
To help Oregonians and Washingtonians make the most of their food budgets, OnPoint Community Credit Union has partnered with Fred Meyer Stores to share a list of smart shopping tips to help people in local communities save on groceries and reduce food waste. “It’s no secret that food prices are...
pnwag.net
Court Extends Western Washington Steelhead Harvest
On Friday, the Washington Superior Court sided with Cooke Aquaculture Pacific, LLC, and extended the deadline to safely harvest steelhead trout and remove equipment at the Rich Passage and Hope Island fish farm in Puget Sounds to April 14th. Last week’s decision came after Cooke filed suit against the Washington state Department of Natural Resources at Commissioner Hilary Franz.
basinlife.com
Klamath Basin News, Thursday, 1/5/22 – Two Killed on Highway 97 in 3-Car Accident; High Winds Continue Today with Nat. Weather Service Warning for Southern Oregon
The latest and most comprehensive coverage of local News, Sports, Business, and Community News stories in the Klamath Basin, Southern Oregon and around the state of Oregon from Wynne Broadcasting’s KFLS News/Talk 1450AM / 102.5FM and BasinLife.com, and powered by Mick Insurance, your local health and Medicare agents. Thursday,...
Canola could reach 400,000 acres in 2023
MOSCOW - Northwest canola farmers could reach 400,000 acres this year, says the leader of the region’s canola association. “I hope we hit 400,000 acres — I would think we could,” said Karen Sowers, executive director of the Pacific Northwest Canola Association. “The demand is certainly there, so we’re going to rely on the weather and hope Mother Nature is as friendly as last year, or even more so.”
nbc16.com
Tina Kotek to deliver inaugural governor's address at 82nd Legislative Assembly
Portland, ORE — Tina Kotek will be sworn in as Oregon's 39th governor Monday afternoon. Kotek declared victory in the race for the governor's seat on the morning of November 10th. "I am humbled for this opportunity to serve," Kotek said. It was an especially tight race between Kotek...
kpq.com
Fish and Wildlife Prohibit Contact Between Bighorn Sheep and Domestic Sheep in State Wildlife Areas
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) is prohibiting visitors from bringing domestic sheep and goats to WDFW-owned land, in order to protect bighorn sheep populations. Historically, domestic sheep and goats have acted as carriers for the Mycoplasma ovipneumoniae (Movi) bacteria, which would not affect them personally, but proved...
nbc16.com
Search called off for boy swept away by California flooding
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rescuers have ended the search for a 5-year-old boy who was swept away by floodwaters in central California Monday morning after it became unsafe for divers to continue. The search was called off around 3 p.m. because the current and rising water levels of the...
Who’s Cooking Meth Next to You? Washington State Map Shows You
Who's Been Cooking Meth Next To You? Interactive Map Shows You. Meth is bad and now there is an interactive map that'll show if there are or have been any Meth labs in your neighborhood over the last decade. Umatilla County Oregon Has A Large Amount Of Reported Meth Labs.
nwsportsmanmag.com
Nooksack To Close All Fishing As Hatchery Steelhead Run Lags
THE FOLLOWING IS A PRESS RELEASE FROM THE WASHINGTON DEPARTMENT OF FISH AND WILDLIFE. The Nooksack River, including all forks, closes to all fishing beginning Saturday, Jan. 7 until further notice, fishery managers with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) announced today. Hatchery steelhead returns to the Kendall...
thurstontalk.com
Washington Coast Recreational Razor Clam Season Remains on Hold
Submitted by Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife. The 2022-23 Washington recreational razor clam season remains closed until further notice on ALL beaches. Marine toxin levels (specifically domoic acid) remain above the action level or have not yet satisfied requirements for reopening. We will continue testing, but at this time do not have an estimate of when digging can proceed.
everettpost.com
Skagit River Wild Steelhead Forecast is Promising, as Work Continues on Federal Review of Fishery Plan
Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) fish biologists and tribal co-managers have forecasted that 5,211 wild steelhead will return to the Skagit River in 2023. WDFW fishery managers hope to hold a catch and release steelhead fishing season on the Skagit and its major tributary the Sauk River in early 2023 – likely five days per week from February into April – pending the review from the National Marine Fisheries Service, part of the federal National Ocean and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).
Washington state just started capping carbon emissions. Here’s how it works.
Washington state rang in the New Year with the launch of its most ambitious plan to slash carbon pollution. The new “cap-and-invest” program is designed to follow in the footsteps of California, where a cap-and-trade system began in 2013, while trying to learn from its missteps. Signed into...
basinbusinessjournal.com
‘Mother Nature was not kind’: Bad weather reduces 2022 Washington apple harvest
QUINCY — Weather that was too hot, then too cold and stormy, contributed to making the 2022 apple crop one of the smallest in the last 15 years. “Our Dec. 1 storage report put the crop at 100.8 million (40-pound) boxes. Which is down from our August forecast,” said Tim Kovis, director of communications and events for the Washington State Tree Fruit Association.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Klamath River dam removal project faces lawsuit
The removal of four dams along the Klamath River near the Oregon-California state line, cheered by tribal, state and federal officials last month, is facing additional litigation. Siskiyou County Water Users Association board member Anthony Intiso has filed a lawsuit against Wade Crowfoot, the secretary of the California Natural Resources...
KOMO News
Western Washington's version of Santa Ana winds? Cascadia winds explained
You have undoubtedly heard of the infamous Santa Ana winds in Southern California: the gusty and hot desert breeze that brings on intense heat and severe fire danger to the Los Angeles Basin. Did you know that we have a similar phenomenon here in western Washington?. In recent years, our...
nwsportsmanmag.com
USGS Maps More Washington Deer, Elk Herd Migration Corridors
New year, new maps showing important migratory corridors of Evergreen State big game animals – mule deer in the Central Washington and whitetails and elk in the northeast corner. The cartography is part of federal, tribal and state wildlife managers’ continuing investigation into the seasonal movements of deer, elk...
seattleite.com
Tulip Town Bloom 2023 Tickets Are On Sale Now!
Welcome to 2023, which so far, has been mostly a mix of grey gloom and rain. While this weather isn’t out of the norm, it still hits hard every year, at least for me. Time to look forward to warmer temperatures, longer days ahead, and clearer skies. It’s not too early to start planning some springtime activities, like visiting the tulip festival!
koze.com
Schoesler Says Fuel Prices Already Climbing “Due to Democrats’ New Environmental Laws” (Listen)
OLYMPIA, WA – Two environmental laws from the Democratic-controlled Washington State Legislature and Governor Jay Inslee that took effect January 1st are already causing fuel prices to rise, according to State Senator Mark Schoesler. Listen to the story:. The Ritzville Republican represents eastern Washington’s 9th Legislative District. Schoesler...
KTVZ
EPA issues permits to Army Corps of Engineers ordering halt to oil, chemical discharges in Columbia
PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Environmental Protection Agency has ordered the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to stop oil and other toxic chemical discharges into the Columbia River in Washington and Oregon. Recent spills have the issue at the forefront once again. The group Columbia Riverkeeper sued the Corps last...
