Mother of Capitol rioter shot, killed on Jan.6 arrested at demonstration in DC two years later
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Two years after a U.S. Capitol police officer shot and killed Ashli Babbitt, a woman who was part of the riot on Jan. 6, 2021, police arrested her mother. The U.S. Capitol Police (USCP) said Micki Witthoeft, 58, was part of a group of demonstrators who illegally were blocking traffic […]
On First Day Back in Power, Republicans Remove Metal Detectors Placed in House Chambers After Capitol Riots
Several Republicans have criticized the metal detectors since they were first erected in 2021 The metal detectors that went up outside the House chambers in the wake of the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riots — in which a violent mob of Donald Trump supporters stormed the building in a scene that eventually turned deadly — are now down after Republicans took control of the House on Tuesday. The removal of the metal detectors was among the first projects taken on by House Republicans, who have so far failed...
Capitol police admit that Nancy Pelosi’s home didn’t have security review for four years before hammer attack on husband
Nancy Pelosi’s San Francisco home, where her husband was violently attacked in October, last underwent a security review in 2018, Capitol Police have said.US Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger told CNN on Tuesday that the agency had not performed an assessment in the last four years. Members of Congress have been pressing Capitol police for answers following the 28 October hammer attack on Mr Pelosi, during which the suspect was looking for the speaker, court documents state. Ms Pelosi was in Washington DC at the time of the violent assault. The chair of the House Administration Committee, California Democrat...
Former W.Va. Lawmaker Who Went to Prison for Jan. 6 Riots Announces Congressional Run 2 Years Later
Convicted felon Derrick Evans was charged after he shared a video to Facebook on Jan. 6, 2021, during which he was inside the Capitol shouting: "We're in! We're in, baby!" A Republican lawmaker who went to prison for breaching the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, after live-streaming the event on Facebook chose the two-year anniversary of the insurrection to announce he is running for Congress. Derrick Evans, a former West Virginia state delegate, said in a statement released Friday that he is launching a run for the U.S. House of Representatives in...
Police drain pool at home of missing Massachusetts mom
Authorities who are desperately searching for missing mother Ana Walshe have turned their attentions to the pool behind the former home that she shared with her husband Brian Walshe.
Matt Gaetz says he'll resign from Congress if the Democratic Party changes tack and elects a moderate Republican for speaker
Gaetz said on Fox News he's certain that all House Democrats would vote for Rep. Hakeem Jeffries "every single time," not a Republican.
'Afraid of people': Former WH aide believes Trump would never have marched to Capitol
Despite his claims to the contrary, former President Donald Trump likely wouldn't have marched with his supporters to the Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot even if he was permitted by his security detail, according to the former chief of staff to the first lady.
Trump Sued for $10 Million in Connection With Death of Capitol Cop
Donald Trump, who lost the 2020 presidential election, is being sued for millions in connection with the death of U.S. Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick. As previously reported, Sicknick died in January 2021 after suffering two strokes following the Capitol riot, which itself was preceded by Trump’s aforementioned loss. In a statement in April of that year, U.S. Capitol Police (USCP) said it accepted the findings from D.C.’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, notably the determination that he had died from natural causes.
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Says First Priority for House Republicans Is To Repeal Recruitment of 87,000 IRS Agents
MTG delighted that Kevin McCarthy is finally House Speaker. Following the debacle within the House of Representatives last week, that saw repeated inconclusive votes to nominate the new Speaker of the House, Republican Kevin McCarthy was finally voted into the position on Saturday January 7.
The estate of the Capitol police officer who died after the Jan. 6 riot is suing Trump, alleging wrongful death
Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick died a day after the January 6 riot, during which Sicknick was injured in the line of duty.
Estate of Capitol officer who died after Jan. 6 riot files lawsuit against former President Trump
The estate of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick has filed a wrongful death suit ahead of the two-year anniversary of the riot at the United States Capitol.
Judge lets accused SC Jan. 6 Capitol rioter out of jail under strict conditions before trial
“You violate any of the (conditions) I just mentioned ..., you will be back where you are now,” the judge told William “Robbie” Norwood III, 39, on Wednesday. Norwood has been detained since March 2021.
Texas governor confronts Biden at airport after complaining he wasn’t invited to border visit
Joe Biden was confronted by the governor of Texas on the tarmac on Sunday after the latter complained hours earlier that he had only been extended an invitation to meet him as an afterthought.The moment occurred as Mr Biden touched down in the Lone Star State for a trip to the US-Mexico border, where he met with agents from US Customs and Border Protection as well as local elected leaders.The trip comes as the president has long faced criticism from conservatives for not viewing the situation at the US-Mexico border firsthand, as well as for rolling back controversial Trump-era...
'It broke me': Capitol officer describes recurring trauma of Jan. 6 attack
Two years after the Jan. 6 attack, U.S. Capitol Police officer Harry Dunn says he's still dealing with the emotional scars from that day. Dunn, who struggled to defend the Capitol amid the hours of violence, described how his PTSD flared up this past fall. "That moment in time hit...
Honoring The Black Heroes Of The Jan. 6 Capitol Attack
Two years ago today, a violent mob stormed the U.S. Capitol in what was one of the most jaw-dropping moments in U.S. history. The post Honoring The Black Heroes Of The Jan. 6 Capitol Attack appeared first on NewsOne.
Lawyers for Capitol rioter Richard Barnett ask for continuance ahead of trial
WASHINGTON D.C., DC — The federal trial for Richard "Bigo" Barnett, one of the most prominent people seen storming the Capitol on Jan. 6, has been asked to be delayed again by his lawyers after the newest trial date was set for January 9. On Monday, Jan. 2, his...
Former DC Metropolitan Police Department officer Michael Fanone says it's 'disgraceful' that only one GOP congressman appeared at a Capitol Hill event commemorating January 6
Fanone on Friday told CNN it was "very difficult to defend" the GOP after only one of their members came out to "show support for law enforcement."
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said 'like a lot of people' she had 'easily gotten sucked into some things I had seen on the internet' regarding QAnon conspiracy theories
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was stripped of committee assignments over past statements that she said were part of getting sucked into QAnon online.
Biden Mistakenly Refers to Capitol Riot as 'July the 6th' on Anniversary
Biden hosted a ceremony Friday in honor of the two-year anniversary of the Capitol riot, where he presented 14 citizens with the Presidential Citizens Medal.
Partner of fallen Capitol Officer Sicknick sues Trump, rioters involved in assault
The partner of Brian Sicknick, a Capitol Police officer who died after responding to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, sued former President Trump and two rioters charged with assaulting Sicknick.
