The early morning air was dense with humidity as I completed my run back to our vacation rental in the quaint town of Volcano. The rural community on the island of Hawai‘i’s east side is just five minutes away from the entrance of Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park but makes for a wonderful experience that is far removed from the bells and whistles of the typical tourist vacation. We flew into Hilo International Airport the night before, then drove about 40 minutes through the countryside lined with tall mountains to arrive at our destination.

VOLCANO, HI ・ 1 DAY AGO