14-year-old leads police on chase with 1-year-old inside car, Gastonia authorities say
GASTONIA, N.C. — A 14-year-old was arrested Friday, accused of stealing a car and leading authorities on a chase with a one-year-old child inside, Gastonia police posted on Facebook shortly before 7 p.m.
The car was stolen from Broad Leaf Court in Dallas and Gastonia police located it near the city limits.
The teen then led police on a chase that ended near Highway 321 and Main Avenue.
The teen driver bailed and was arrested shortly after that, police said.
Officers located the one-year-old child who was reunited with family members safe and unharmed.
Dallas police are handling the kidnapping and stolen vehicle charges. A firearm was also recovered, according to police.
GPD is in filing charges related to the chase and traffic violations.
A Gastonia police cruiser was involved in a wreck during the pursuit.
No further information has been released.
