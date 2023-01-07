ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
14-year-old leads police on chase with 1-year-old inside car, Gastonia authorities say

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
WSOC Charlotte
 3 days ago
GASTONIA, N.C. — A 14-year-old was arrested Friday, accused of stealing a car and leading authorities on a chase with a one-year-old child inside, Gastonia police posted on Facebook shortly before 7 p.m.

The car was stolen from Broad Leaf Court in Dallas and Gastonia police located it near the city limits.

The teen then led police on a chase that ended near Highway 321 and Main Avenue.

The teen driver bailed and was arrested shortly after that, police said.

Officers located the one-year-old child who was reunited with family members safe and unharmed.

Dallas police are handling the kidnapping and stolen vehicle charges. A firearm was also recovered, according to police.

GPD is in filing charges related to the chase and traffic violations.

A Gastonia police cruiser was involved in a wreck during the pursuit.

No further information has been released.

Return to this story for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: ‘Heartbreaking’: Gastonia church destroyed after Christmas Day fire)

©2023 Cox Media Group

Truth Justice
2d ago

troubled youth will spend a life in prison after committing future felonies. what a waste to our society.

