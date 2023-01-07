Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Damar Hamlin Shows Remarkable Improvement After Suffering Cardiac Arrest on the FieldLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin's charity has received over $6 million in donations from fansAsh JurbergBuffalo, NY
Football: Ohio State offers support for Buffalo Bills’ Hamlin after cardiac arrestThe LanternCincinnati, OH
Buffalo Residents Struggling To Find Basic Items Like Fresh Produce, Lunch Meat, Eggs, Bread, And Baby Formula.Ty D.Buffalo, NY
Related
Bills safety Hamlin released from hospital, back in Buffalo to resume recovery
Damar Hamlin was released from the hospital on Monday, a week after the Buffalo Bills safety’s heart stopped and he had to be resuscitated on the field during an NFL game.
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Packers’ Quay Walker Explains Actions in Tunnel After Ejection
The Green Bay linebacker was seen crying when walking back to the locker room after he was ejected.
Damar Hamlin reacts to Bills scoring on opening kickoff
Safety Damar Hamlin roared his approval after Buffalo Bills teammate Nyheim Hines returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown against
dayton247now.com
Damar Hamlin watches Buffalo Bills game from hospital bed
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Damar Hamlin tweeted a photo of him watching the Buffalo Bills play the New England Patriots on Sunday from his hospital bed. The 24-year-old safety is still recovering at UC Medical Center after suffering a cardiac arrest and collapsing during a game against the Bengals on Jan. 2.
Buffalo Bills score 96-yard touchdown on first play since Damar Hamlin injury
The Buffalo Bills started their first game since Damar Hamlin's on-field cardiac arrest with a huge kickoff return.
thecomeback.com
Damar Hamlin sends important message before Bills game
After the terrifying incident that sent him into cardiac arrest and needing life-saving CPR on the field during Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Bills safety Damar Hamlin will obviously be unable to compete for the Buffalo Bills as they try to secure the No. 2 seed in the AFC with a win over the New England Patriots, but he’s shared a very important message ahead of the game.
Bills, Patriots players show support for Damar Hamlin before matchup
Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots players and the fans who were at Highmark Stadium showed support for Damar Hamlin before the game on Sunday.
WFAA
'Hamlin Strong' | Patrick Mahomes honors Bills safety before Chiefs-Raiders game
LAS VEGAS — Before the Kansas City Chiefs-Las Vegas Raiders game, East Texas native quarterback Patrick Mahomes honored Bills safety Damar Hamlin with his pregame outfit. In photos tweeted out by the NFL, Mahomes wore a red hoodie with Hamlin on the back and the message "Hamlin Strong." Hamlin's...
Fox 19
Buffalo Bills provide update on safety Damar Hamlin
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The Buffalo Bills released an update on safety Damar Hamlin’s condition after he suffered a cardiac arrest on Monday Night Football at Paycor Stadium. They stated that Damar “is making continued progress in his recovery yet remains in critical condition.”. Since Monday, Hamlin has been at...
WKRC
UC Medical Center healthcare providers honored before Bengals game
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - University of Cincinnati Medical Center healthcare providers were honored on the field before Sunday's Bengals victory against the Ravens. The medical providers from UC Medical Center were a pivotal part of the on-field response to Damar Hamlin's sudden cardiac arrest last Monday night. The medical providers were recognized on the field prior to the singing of the national anthem.
WKRC
Analysis: Bengals take care of Ravens, turn attention to playoff re-match
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - It wasn't pretty but the Cincinnati Bengals took care of the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday for their eighth straight victory and a franchise record-tying 12th win in the regular-season. Mo Egger from ESPN 1530 and Local 12 digital sports columnist and editor Richard Skinner joined Local 12...
WKRC
Bengals to host Ravens as AFC playoff pairings set and date, kickoff time released
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - After all that, the Bengals 27-16 win on Sunday over the Baltimore Ravens made the coin flip proposal irrelevant, and now they will host the Ravens in the Wild Card round at 8:15 p.m. on Jan. 15. The NFL announced the times and dates after the Sunday...
Tennessean's Mike Organ named NSMA Tennessee Sports Writer of the Year
Mike Organ, one of the most versatile writers in the history of The Tennessean's sports section, was named National Sports Media Association Tennessee Sports Writer of the Year on Monday. It's the first time Organ has earned the award after also being nominated in 2018 and 2020. Organ, who joined The Tennessean...
Comments / 0