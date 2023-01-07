Read full article on original website
KYTV
A crash damages the front of a building in downtown Springfield, Mo.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -A business in downtown Springfield is cleaning up after a car hit the front of its building. The crash happened just after 7:00 Monday morning at the intersection of Campbell and Walnut Street. Police say an SUV going westbound on Walnut ran a red light and hit a car that was going northbound on Campbell.
fourstateshomepage.com
Search for Casey’s robbery suspect underway
JOPLIN, Mo. — Jasper County authorities are still searching for a suspect after an evening robbery over the weekend. The robbery happened around 9:45 p.m. when a Black male entered the Casey’s General store at 5869 N Main St. Airport Drive, Jasper County Sheriff’s Office said in a release. The man demanded cash with a gun in hand.
fourstateshomepage.com
Expect Lane Closure on Southbound I-49 Near Nevada for Crash Clean-Up
VERNON COUNTY, Mo. — Drivers can expect a lane closure on Tuesday (1/09) along southbound I-49 as contractor crews work to clean up a recent crash. The southbound I-49 lane between Vernon County routes D & M near mile marker 108 north of Nevada will be closed between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.
fourstateshomepage.com
Human remains identified in Colorado as former Joplin resident
KSNF/KODE — Officials confirm skeletal remains found in Colorado are those of a former Joplin man, who went missing back in 2021. Here is a link to our previous coverage of this case. Hikers in Colorado discovered the remains on September 25th of last year in the area of...
KTTS
One Dead, 6 Hurt In South Springfield Crash
(KTTS News) — A man from Republic is dead after a crash involving three pickups in South Springfield. It happened Sunday morning around 8:45 a.m. near James River and Farm Road 135 (Golden). The Highway Patrol says a pickup cross the median into the wrong lanes and hit a...
koamnewsnow.com
Armed Robbery at Lamarti’s Truck Stop in Barton County
BARTON COUNTY, Mo. — The Barton County Sheriff’s Office release details regarding an Armed Robbery that occurred in Lamar Heights late Sunday night, 10:27 p.m., January 8, 2023. The Armed Robbery occurred at Lamarti’s Truck Stop, 71 US-60, in Lamar Heights, which is adjacent to I-49 and the...
KYTV
Republic, Mo. man dies; several in serious condition after morning three-car crash on James River Freeway
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Republic has died after a three-car crash on James River Freeway Sunday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the crash occurred at 8:45 a.m. Sunday on James River at S. Farm Road 135, one mile west of Springfield. The...
KYTV
Driver in serious condition after driving into a house in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - One man is in serious condition after driving into a house Friday night. Springfield Police say officers were called to a home at the intersection of Norton and National around 10:30 p.m. after a black Chevy trailblazer crashed into the home. Officers say the man was...
fourstateshomepage.com
Truck stop robber sought in Lamar
LAMAR, Mo. — Barton County authorities are searching for a man that robbed a truck stop Sunday night. At around 10:27 p.m. the Barton County Sheriff’s Office said a man entered Lamarti’s truck stop brandishing a handgun and demanding cash. The suspect would get away with an unknown amount of cash via a red Ford Escape. BCSO said the vehicle went north on I-49 after the heist.
fourstateshomepage.com
SE Kansas Mansion available for rent on Airbnb and VRBO
PITTSBURG, Kans. — One of the oldest houses in southeast Kansas is now back open for business. The Miller Mansion in Pittsburg dates back to 1909 and was the first home in Pittsburg to have electricity as well as phone service. Katie Gilkey with TK Rentals says the structure...
koamnewsnow.com
Have you seen this missing teen?
CARTERVILLE, Mo. — The Carterville Police Dept release details Sunday, January 8, 2023 regarding a missing teen from their city. Morgan Moore, 15, is believed to be on foot and could be headed towards the Springfield area. Jasper County Emergency Services release an image of Moore and state if...
KYTV
Springfield emergency room doctors seeing more cases of children consuming cannabis edibles
Barry County authorities search for suspects who stole a truck, money from an ATM. The Barry County Sheriff’s Office is asking for information regarding three men who stole a truck and broke into an ATM. Updated: 9 hours ago. Meteorologist Nick Kelly sees brighter skies returning after our storm...
fourstateshomepage.com
Kickboxing classes in Webb City
WEBB CITY, Mo. — In a time of year when many people are setting health and wellness goals, some folks in Southwest Missouri are getting a head start. They’re working towards those goals at the “Webb City Fitness Kickboxing and Yoga.”. The facility offers several different fitness...
KYTV
Man dies after driving into a house in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police identified a driver killed after driving into a house Friday night in Springfield. Springfield Police say 50-year-old James Duncan of Springfield, died in the crash. Police say officers responded to a home at the intersection of Norton and National around 10:30 p.m. after a black...
Springfield woman arrested for assaulting gas station customers, dog
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A woman is accused of assaulting multiple people in a gas station and kicking a dog. Heaven Leah Dawn Lambeth, 21, of Springfield, was arrested and formally charged with a felony count of third-degree assault and three misdemeanors: fourth-degree assault, first-degree trespassing and animal abuse. Lambeth was charged on Dec. 29 but […]
fourstateshomepage.com
“Polar Bear Ride”, a chilly tradition
JOPLIN, Mo. — “Hideout Harley Davidson” kicks off the new year with a chilly tradition. It’s the annual “Polar Bear Ride” and it’s been happening during the first full weekend in January for the past 15 years. 50 bikers started their Saturday bundling...
fourstateshomepage.com
Joplin’s getting $4 million to help widen busy roadway
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission approved funding on Wednesday for Joplin area transportation projects. The Missouri General Assembly has appropriated $75 million for Governor Mike Parson’s Transportation Cost-Share Program to fund 28 local transportation projects in Missouri. The program matches up to fifty percent of construction contract costs for selected projects.
fourstateshomepage.com
Grove voters to determine utility company’s future in area
GROVE, Okla. — Keeping the lights on is the focus of a ballot question in northeast Oklahoma next week. Voters in Grove will decide whether to extend the electric franchise for the Public Service Company of Oklahoma. PSC is currently in charge of the utility in Grove — and would get another 25 years of operations if voters support the question.
koamnewsnow.com
Last Ride for retired K9 "Hondo"
CARTHAGE, Mo. - Friday morning, January 6, 2023, was the Last Ride for retired Lamar Police Dept/Barton County K9 "Hondo". K9 Hondo had served the Lamar Police Dept with Deputy Toby Luce, now a Barton County Deputy, from 2012 to 2021. Upon Hondo's retirement in June 2021 he remained with the Luce family.
koamnewsnow.com
Mail truck overturns, rear-ended in crash
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. - About 11:30 a.m. Friday, January 6, 2023, reports of a mail truck involved in a crash just north of Carl Junction along County Road 270 alerted Jasper County Emergency 911. Carl Junction Fire Dept, Jasper County Sheriff's Deputies, and METS ambulance responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol...
