Related
KCBY
Tina Kotek to deliver inaugural governor's address at 82nd Legislative Assembly
Portland, ORE — Tina Kotek will be sworn in as Oregon's 39th governor Monday afternoon. Kotek declared victory in the race for the governor's seat on the morning of November 10th. "I am humbled for this opportunity to serve," Kotek said. It was an especially tight race between Kotek...
KCBY
Kotek to be sworn in as governor Monday, announces retirement of education director Gill
PORTLAND, Ore. — Tina Kotek will be sworn in as Oregon’s 39th governor on Monday. After taking the oath of office, Kotek, a Democrat, will give her inaugural address before a joint session of the Oregon Legislature. She’ll give her first media interview as governor on Tuesday.
KCBY
Val Hoyle still waiting to be sworn in until a new house speaker is chosen
Congresswoman-elect Val Hoyle is still waiting to be sworn in. Elected by the Fourth District of Oregon in November, Hoyle's family arrived to see her sworn in earlier this week. But they've already left while Hoyle waits for a speaker to be chosen. Until then, new members of the house...
