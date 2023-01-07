Read full article on original website
The South Dakota State Jackrabbits Are National Champions
Some may call them the team of destiny, but the elusive championship is no more. What could be sweeter than winning the program’s first Division I title? How about taking down your arch rival in “Fargo South”? That’s right, the South Dakota State Jackrabbits are FCS National Champions after defeating the North Dakota State Bison 45-21 at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas.
Frisco Fan Cam: 2023 FCS Championship Recap
Big Game James McCarty and Jace Denman give you a quick recap of the FCS National Championship Game. South Dakota State defeated North Dakota State 45-21 to win the Jackrabbits’ first National Championship. Sponsored by Gate City Bank #fcschampionship #gobison.
FCS Championship: SDSU Gives Opponent, Frisco Area Businesses Familiar Treatment
An FCS fan base took over the Frisco/Plano area in early January and literally drank the bars dry of beer. They filled restaurants. They honked horns in parking lots when seeing fellow fans. They put team flags on their cars or in the windows of their hotels. They shared photos on social media of big gatherings. They created a sea of team colors in the pregame tailgating lots before filling their Toyota Stadium sections across from the main TV camera. They watched their team outclass the opponent in the trenches. They sang songs together as country music blared over the intercom during timeouts as the opposing fan base sat subdued. And they rushed the field when the game clock hit zero, meeting at midfield before making their way to the north end zone to watch their team raise an FCS national title trophy as confetti rains down.
Championship Bound Flight Drank Dry By ND & SD Fans
High beer consumption in the Dakotas is not a new headline. However, apparently the special Delta Connection flight 4561 from Fargo (FAR) to Dallas-Ft. Worth (DFW) didn't get the memo. The flight on Saturday, January 7th, 2023 was not prepared for the fans of North Dakota State University and South Dakota State University. On a flight that was made special just for the Frisco, Texas-bound fans for the epic NCAA Division I FCS Championship game, the fans surprised the aircraft crews by how much celebrating was going to take place.
Doe breaks into Minnesota Butcher Shop
(Moorhead, MN) -- A local business owner said a doe crashed into, then escaped a butcher shop. Moorhead's She Said Butcher Shop shared a video on Facebook, showing the doe shattering the glass door, panicking, and knocking over potted plants on her way out. The owner joked that she hopes...
01-05-23 Thursdays with Tony
02:09 - Dr. Jake Schmitz from Freedom Wellness Center. Hosted by former Fargo City Commissioner Tony Gehrig. Every Thursday from 11 a.m. to noon, during “WDAY Midday.”. Tony tries to engage the people of Fargo and the neighbors in our region. Tony has never been afraid to take on the establishment in Fargo, and while people may not always agree with his viewpoint, he sticks to his guns and is fearless in his pursuit of the truth.
MATBUS extending hours of service starting Monday
(Fargo, ND) -- Beginning Monday, all MATBUS services, including fixed route, MAT Paratransit and TapRide will extend the hours of operation to the new end time of 10:15 p.m. Additional route changes taking effect on Monday will also include increasing frequency on routes 13 and 15 and efficiency improvements to routes 15, 18 and 20. These changes to the route maps and timetables will help improve reliability and on-time performance for MATBUS riders.
North Dakota counties with most deadly traffic accidents
(Fargo, ND) -- New data shows which North Dakota counties have the most deadly traffic accidents. Stacker used information from the Fatality Analysis Reporting System put together by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to determine that Cass County had the fewest deaths with six per 100-thousand people. Cass County...
Fargo School Board to discuss board member compensation, land agreement in upcoming meeting
(Fargo, ND) -- Tuesday's Fargo School Board meeting is sure to be an eventful one, with many prospects of the future being discussed. One of which includes the purchasing of land from Sanford Health, which would be used for a new building and services involving the district. Funds being discussed for purchasing the property are upwards of $8.1 million, and includes an exchange of land with A & T Land Co. LLC involved as well.
West Fargo Police Lieutenant retires after 48 years of service
(West Fargo, ND) -- The West Fargo Police Department is announcing the retirement of a near five decade member of the force. Lieutenant Warren worked as a member of the West Fargo Police Department for 48 years, the longest service officer in the department's history. The department says his mentorship and love for music will be missed, and will continue to shape the department in the years to come.
People operating snowmobiles, ATV pulled from Otter Tail Lake
(Otter Tail Township, MN) -- One person was taken to the hospital after a pair of snowmobiles and an ATV had to be pulled from Otter Tail Lake Saturday night. The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office tells WDAY Radio they received a call of the vehicles going into the water around 7:26 p.m. Saturday.
MSUM to commemorate Martin Luther King Jr. in event that prioritizes "social responsibility"
(Moorhead, MN) -- Minnesota State University Moorhead (MSUM) is inviting the public to a free-to-attend commemoration of Martin Luther King Jr. A pre-event reception will be held, followed by a reflection of MLK, an invocation, African American spirituals and civil rights music, and concluding with a panel looking to discuss "our social responsibility as fellow dragons and human beings." Members of the panel include Zinnia Marquette, MSUM's Diversity and Inclusion Coordinator, Kory Oliver-Powell, a 2022 graphic communications graduate, Rachel Stone, a Moorhead Public Schools board member and P's & Q's CEO, and Dr. Lee Vigilant, a MSUM Sociology and Criminal Justice Professor.
Update: Man dies in hospital after being pulled from Otter Tail Lake
Update (8:44 a.m. Sunday) -- The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office tells WDAY Radio that the 64-year-old man pulled from the lake has been pronounced dead at an area hospital. His identity is being withheld for the time being. ------ Original Story:. (Otter Tail Township, MN) -- One person was...
