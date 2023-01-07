Pipestone County Commissioners during their Dec. 27 meeting approved a 2023 property tax levy of $8,514,333, which is an increase of 7.06 percent over 2022, and a budget of $20,747,263, which is a decrease of 3.1 percent over 2022. The budget includes a surplus of $47,953, which County Administrator Steve Ewing said is the balance of restricted and non-levy accounts and cannot be used to reduce the levy.

9 HOURS AGO