Death notice for Mary Moffitt
Mary Moffitt, 95, Pipestone died Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 at the Good Samaritan Communities of Pipestone. Funeral services will be held Saturday, Jan. 14 at 10:30 a.m. at Christ the Free Lutheran Church in Pipestone with visitation held one hour prior from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m at the church. Hartquist...
County commissioners approve 7.06 percent levy increase
Pipestone County Commissioners during their Dec. 27 meeting approved a 2023 property tax levy of $8,514,333, which is an increase of 7.06 percent over 2022, and a budget of $20,747,263, which is a decrease of 3.1 percent over 2022. The budget includes a surplus of $47,953, which County Administrator Steve Ewing said is the balance of restricted and non-levy accounts and cannot be used to reduce the levy.
