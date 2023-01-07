Read full article on original website
LPBW’s Roloff Farms Faces Disaster! Jacob Shares Photos From Property Wreckage
It appears Little People, Big World’s Roloff Farms faced an outdoor disaster, as Jacob Roloff shared photos of apparent property damage from downed trees. “Work is cut out for tomorrow,” the TLC personality, 25, whom In Touch can exclusively confirm lives on his dad Matt Roloff’s property, wrote via his Instagram Stories on Wednesday, December 28. In the snapshot, a tree was seen laying in front of the house.
Is 'Little People, Big World' Star Amy Roloff Sick? Let's Get to the Bottom of the Rumors
Amy Roloff has made quite the name for herself: She has a top reality show with Little People, Big World, she has authored multiple books, she recently celebrated one year of marriage with Chris Marek, and she's thriving in her kitchen and sharing it all on her social media. And that's not even mentioning the Roloff family drama surrounding the selling (or rather, not selling) of the farm.
‘Little People, Big World’: Jacob Roloff Doesn’t Want to Show Photos of His Son
Jacob Roloff doesn't want 'Little People, Big World' fans on the internet to see his son's face. Here's what his wife posted.
Holiday Chaos! See Photos of ‘Little People, Big World’ star Amy Roloff’s Messy Home
Little People, Big World star Amy Roloff is doing some major decluttering as she tidies up after the chaotic holiday season. “The wrapping gifts room clean up,” the TLC star, 60, wrote via her Instagram Stories on Monday, December 26, alongside a photo of the messy space. “The New Year is almost here — may need our workout room.” In the snap, her former fitness space was littered with shopping bags, open boxes and miscellaneous gifts clearly meant for her grandchildren.
‘Little People, Big World’: Matt Roloff and Caryn Chandler Dislike Zach and Tori Roloff’s Parenting Choice, Insider Says
Matt Roloff and Caryn Chandler of 'Little People, Big World' fame allegedly don't agree with all of Zach and Tori Roloff's parenting choices.
‘1000 Lb. Sisters’ Star Tammy Slaton Hospitalized: She ‘Quit Breathing’
Tammy Slaton‘s health took a turn for the worse during a teaser for the upcoming fourth season of the hit TLC series, 1000-lb. Sisters, obtained by PEOPLE. The trailer started off with Tammy, 36, announcing that she plans to go to rehab. The next clip showed an ambulance sitting outside a hospital with the lights on and sirens blaring. “Tammy quit breathing”, the voice of a worried family member said before her sister, Amy Slaton, added, “Her body shut down.”
Sister Wives’ Janelle Brown shares full-body pic & drowns in baggy sweater after 100 pound weight loss & split from Kody
SISTER Wives star Janelle Brown has shared a new photo showing off her dramatic 100-pound weight loss following her split from ex Kody. In the photo, the red Christmas sweater nearly swallowed Janelle, 53, as it hung on her thinner frame. "Merry Christmas 2022!" Janelle captioned the family snap, adding...
'Sister Wives' star Robyn Brown says Kody Brown 'still' had 'romance' with former wives when they had 'weight gain' and 'money problems'
Robyn Brown also said on "Sister Wives" that she finds it hard to "sympathize" with Kody's former partners and cited their "nagging."
90 Day Fiance’s Andrei Castravet and Wife Elizabeth Reveal Kids’ Giant Mess! See Photos Inside Home
The Christmas chaos! 90 Day Fiancé stars Andrei Castravet and Elizabeth Castravet (née Potthast) took fans inside their messy house following the 2022 holiday festivities. “The morning after the Christmas party … ,” the Moldova native shared alongside a December 2022 Instagram Reel of the aftermath in the kid’s playroom. In the clip, Andrei spits out his coffee as he walks into the cluttered room and sees the mess that accumulated during the family Christmas gathering.
'I Have 7 Kids Right Now': Tori Spelling Says Dean McDermott's Ex-Wife Mary Jo Eustace's 17-Year-Old Daughter Is Living With Them After Family 'Strain'
Tori Spelling is adjusting to a new normal at home with husband Dean McDermott, RadarOnline.com has learned, revealing his ex-wife Mary Jo Eustace's daughter is now living with them.The BH90210 alum dished about her "big, blended family" on Monday's episode of Bethenny Frankel's ReWives podcast, telling the former Bravolebrity she has a full house with her and Dean's five kids, plus her stepson, Jack Montgomery McDermott, and his ex-wife's 17-year-old daughter, Lola Eustace.Dean and Tori share Liam, 15, Stella, 14, Hattie, 11, Finn, 10, and Beau, 5. "It's currently the Christmas season and I have seven kids right now," Tori...
Popculture
Duggar Couple Expecting Again Just 7 Months After Welcoming First Baby
Jedidiah Duggar and his wife Katelyn (Nakatsu) Duggar are expecting baby number two! The Counting On alum and his wife announced this week that they were adding another member to the family just seven months after Katey gave birth to their firstborn son, Truett Oliver Duggar. "We have some news,...
Kendra Wilkinson's Son Hank Jr. and Daughter Alijah Look All Grown Up in Rare Vacation Photos
Kendra Wilkinson shares daughter Alijah Mary, 8, and son Hank Jr., 12, with ex Hank Baskett Kendra Wilkinson is sharing quality time with her kids over the holidays. The Kendra Sells Hollywood star, 37, shared a rare photo with her two kids — daughter Alijah Mary, 8, and son Hank Jr., 12 — as the family enjoyed some downtime in Maui, Hawaii. "Happy Holidays 🌺," she captioned the shots on Instagram, the first of which shows the reality star smiling while surrounded by palm trees with her kids. Wilkinson smiles in a...
Popculture
John Wayne's Granddaughter and Her Baby Fall Ill Ahead of Christmas
Jennifer Wayne, the granddaughter of legendary actor John Wayne and a member of country stars Runaway June, is having a less-than-ideal holiday weekend. As the country star shared on Instagram, she and her baby girl are dealing with an illness. As Wayne shares on Instagram, her baby girl had a...
1000-lb Sisters' star Tammy Slaton is hardly recognizable after returning from food rehab center
Tammy Slaton weighed 290 kg when she starred in the TLC reality show 1000-lb Sisters, along with her sister, Amy Slaton. Now, she has surprised her fans with a startling body transformation - having an epic weight loss.
‘Little People, Big World’: Zach Roloff Hints at Early Strife Between Himself and Jeremy Roloff
Zach Roloff said an aspect of his childhood with Jeremy Roloff was 'demoralizing.' Here's what he explained on 'Little People, Big World.'
'Counting On' Alum Jeremy Vuolo Gushes Over 'Remarkable' Wife Jinger Duggar After Critics Accuse Him Of Being 'Controlling'
Former Counting On star Jeremy Vuolo took to Instagram to marvel over how much he loves his wife, Jinger (neé Duggar) — especially in the quiet moments. "I like this picture. It’s from a few months back," he captioned a photo of the 28-year-old standing in the kitchen and browsing through her phone. "Nothing spectacular. A normal moment.""But it’s in these mundane moments that I so often find myself captivated by her," he continued. "When I look at her, I see a remarkable woman: brave, compassionate, kind, sensitive, strong, and faithful. I don’t know how I did life before I...
LPBW’s Amy Roloff Celebrates the Holidays Early with Jeremy, Audrey, Their Kids Amid Drama: Photos
Family weekend! Little People, Big World star Amy Roloff celebrated the holidays early with son Jeremy Roloff, his wife, Audrey Roloff, and their kids amid the ongoing family drama. “Christmas at Mimi’s” Audrey, 32, wrote across a photo via her Instagram Stories on Friday, December 23, of Amy, 60, smiling...
Sister Wives’ Meri Brown Seemingly Breaks Silence Following Kody Brown Split: ‘Clearing Out the Old’
Saying her piece? Sister Wives star Meri Brown has seemingly broken her silence following her split from estranged husband Kody Brown after more than 30 years of marriage, as she reflected on the last year. “Just taking a moment today to say thank you to 2022,” Meri, 51, wrote via...
You Can Now Book a Stay at the Roloff Farms' Farmhouse — Here's How
Those who have tuned into Little People, Big World know that Roloff Farms is as much a focal point of the series as its stars, Amy Roloff, Matt Roloff, and their kids. Since 2006, TLC viewers have watched the family grow and evolve — but a constant has been the farm. Between pumpkin seasons, Matt's wild ideas to expand and/or build, and drama over ownership after Matt and Amy divorced, the farm has remained a fixture in the Roloffs' lives.
