The Independent

Texas governor confronts Biden at airport after complaining he wasn’t invited to border visit

Joe Biden was confronted by the governor of Texas on the tarmac on Sunday after the latter complained hours earlier that he had only been extended an invitation to meet him as an afterthought.The moment occurred as Mr Biden touched down in the Lone Star State for a trip to the US-Mexico border, where he met with agents from US Customs and Border Protection as well as local elected leaders.The trip comes as the president has long faced criticism from conservatives for not viewing the situation at the US-Mexico border firsthand, as well as for rolling back controversial Trump-era...
TEXAS STATE
msn.com

Trump’s Stained Wallpaper and Gilded Eagles: White House Secrets Uncovered

Slide 1 of 42: It's fair to say that Donald Trump's time in office was nothing if not eventful. As well as hitting headlines for his controversial policies and divisive rhetoric, his tenure at the White House saw a number of key changes to the presidential property, while more than a few curious habits came to light too, from his creative 'filing system' to the notorious Diet Coke button. Click or scroll through to find out why Trump confined himself to the Oval Office and which renovations he—or, to be more accurate, Melania—made during their term in power.
BBC

South Sudan: Journalists held over film of president appearing to wet himself

Six journalists in South Sudan have been arrested over the circulation of footage appearing to show President Salva Kiir wetting himself, media rights groups say. In December, a video shared on social media appeared to show Mr Kiir urinating on himself as the national anthem played at a function. Six...
BBC

Ukraine denies Russian claim it killed 600 soldiers

Ukraine has labelled as "propaganda" a Russian claim that it killed hundreds of Ukrainian soldiers in an attack. Moscow claimed, without providing any evidence, that a "mass missile strike" in the eastern city of Kramatorsk had killed more than 600 Ukrainian forces. It said it was in retaliation for a...
Action News Jax

DOJ reviewing potentially classified docs at Biden center

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Justice Department is reviewing a batch of potentially classified documents found in the Washington office space of President Joe Biden's former institute, the White House said Monday. Special counsel to the president Richard Sauber said “a small number of documents with classified markings”...
WASHINGTON, DC
BBC

Brazil Congress storming: How did we get here?

Thousands of supporters of Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro have stormed the country's Congress, the Supreme Court and the presidential palace. Wearing shirts in the bright yellow and green of Brazil's flag they vandalised the buildings that house its key democratic institutions. Why is this happening?. Brazil held a bitter...
BBC

Iran protests: Two men hanged over killing of militiaman

Two men have been hanged in Iran for killing a member of the security forces during nationwide protests against the government last year. Mohammad Mahdi Karami and Seyed Mohammad Hosseini had appealed against their sentences, saying they had been tortured into making false confessions. UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said...
BBC

Iran executions: UK summons top diplomat in protest at killings

The foreign secretary has summoned Iran's most senior diplomat in the UK after the regime executed two more protesters at the weekend. James Cleverly condemned the deaths and urged an end to "brutal repression". The diplomat - Mehdi Hosseini Matin - was also summoned in November over alleged threats to...

