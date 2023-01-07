Read full article on original website
The stated motivation for the Washington substation assaults is explainedMalek SherifWashington State
Tacoma remains under flood watch as poor weather conditions continueEdy ZooTacoma, WA
14,000 People in Washington State Left Without Power on Christmas - What Really Happened?Ty D.Snohomish County, WA
Washington State Rep Looks to Pay Prisoners Minimum Wage
The legislative session is officially underway and a number of bills will soon be introduced in committees, and then the floor, in the hopes of becoming law. As is the case every session, a number of bills have been pre-filed to give the public an idea of what some lawmakers have as their priorities.
Who’s Cooking Meth Next to You? Washington State Map Shows You
Who's Been Cooking Meth Next To You? Interactive Map Shows You. Meth is bad and now there is an interactive map that'll show if there are or have been any Meth labs in your neighborhood over the last decade. Umatilla County Oregon Has A Large Amount Of Reported Meth Labs.
“We Are Recovering” WA Schools Chief Praises Covid Response from Teachers, Students
(Olympia, WA) --State Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal says he's proud of the progress Washington's K-12 education has made, now years removed from the height of the Coronavirus pandemic. In a speed marked to time with the start of the state's legislative session, Reykdal says they've come a long way.
Is Washington State Ready to End Title-Only Bills?
Could the 2023 Legislative Session be the one that puts an end to the use of Title-Only Bills? Maybe, but no promises. For those that aren't familiar with Title-Only bills, they are a way to end around the deadline for the submission of legislation by introduction a bill with a number and a title, no text in the body at all.
New Washington State Bill Focuses on Expansion of Recycling
A new bill that will be introduced in the coming legislative session in Olympia would expand recycling in Washington State to urge companies to improve their recycling of materials. The WRAP Act (Washington Recycling and Packaging Act) is backed by State Senator Christine Rolfes D - Bainbridge Island and State Rep. Liz Berry D - Seattle.
Mega Millions Odds. Better in California, Washington, or Oregon?
You won't be worried about any of the above if you win Tuesday's Mega Millions jackpot. Mega Millions Jackpot Near Record for Tuesday, January 10th. The projected jackpot amount for the Mega Millions lottery drawing on Tuesday, January 10th, is nearing a record amount at $1.1 Billion. If you were...
Seattle Schools Sue Social Media Companies, Claim “Damage”
Seattle Public Schools sue social media, claiming student harm. According to MyNorthwest.com, the Seattle Public School district (SPS) which is the largest in the state, has filed a U.S. District Court lawsuit against several social media giants including Meta (Facebook and Instagram), Snap Chat and tik tok. Getty. Getty. The...
Did Washington Really Grow Faster Than Most States in the US?
If I told you that last year (2022) Washington grew faster than almost all other states in the US, would you believe me? Everyone I know says that people are moving away from Washington in droves but is that really true?. US Census Bureau Releases Population Data by State. Around...
Washington Tulip Farm to Sell Flowers in Honor of Idaho Murder Victim
Eastern Washington and Western Idaho were rocked when four University of Idaho students were found murdered in a rented off-campus home. Even though a prime suspect is in custody, the wounds will be healing for the rest of eternity. Ethan Chapin, 20, was from Conway, Washington, and attended the University...
What Initially Led Authorities to Locating U of Idaho Killer?
It took a lot of hard work, cross-referencing, and searching. But what first led authorities on the right path was vehicle movement. Idaho murder suspect drove past scene of crime multiple times. Remember the white Hyundai Elantra police said they were looking for? Information, via the Associated Press and MyNorthwest.com,...
What Is the Minimum Age You Can Get Married in Washington State?
How Old Do You Have To Be To Get Married In Washington State?. Are you wondering what the minimum age to get married in Washington State is? If so, you're in the right place. What Is The Minimum Age That You Can Get Married In Washington State?. Marriage is an...
Washington’s Evilest Serial Killer is One You’ve Never Heard Of
Unfortunately, Washington and serial killers go together like Washington and rain. Ted Bundy, Gary Ridgway, and Robert Lee Yates. These notorious murderers all came from Washington. But you already knew those names and probably quite well. There is one name you don't know, but you should. That's because he may be more monstrous than Bundy, Yates, and the Green River Killer.
Death Sentence Possible for WSU Grad Student in Idaho Slayings?
Bryan Kohberger stood in an Idaho courtroom yesterday after waiving extradition from Pennsylvania earlier in the week. Latah County Judge Megan Marshall read the charges, four counts of first-degree murder an burglary. Judge Marshall then let Kohberger know that the maximum penalty he could face is death or life imprisonment.
Is It Legal to Keep a Raccoon as a Pet in Washington?
If you spend any amount of time on social media, you'll find accounts of people who keep exotic animals as pets. From pumas to raccoons, crocs, and everything in between. It's always fun to watch those videos and see animals you typically don't see in casual, indoor settings, taking part in pet life. (I tell myself these are licensed professionals certified to work with these types of animals.)
This Washington National Park Is The Least Visited In The Nation
The Least Visited National Park Is Here In Washington State. If you want peace and seclusion, there is one Washington State National Park that you'll want to put on your bucket list. In a recent article on MSN.com, North Cascades National Park was listed as the #1 least visited National...
14 YO Finley Girl Missing & Endangered, Last Seen in Kennewick
A 14-year-old girl from Finley Washington is missing and police need your help to urgently find her. #UPDATE 11 AM - The Benton County Sherrif says that Angelic Waldrop has been found and is ok. No other information is released at this time. The 14-year-old girl has been missing since...
Are More People in WA and OR Getting the Flu Shot This Year?
The CDC advises us every year to get a flu vaccine. This year is NO different. Flu affects millions of people every year. It affects people differently. Flu can mean days of feeling bad and missing work, school, and events. Many are hospitalized, and some people die from flu-related causes. Complications of flu are pneumonia, sinus and ear infections, and worsening chronic medical conditions, including asthma and congestive heart failure.
15 Awesome Places You’ll Want To Tour in Tri-Cities Washington
Here Are 15 Awesome Attractions To Tour In Tri-Cities Washington. are you looking for a fun activity to do in Tri-Cities Washington with the family? We've compiled 15 awesome tours you can do in the Tri-Cities or near the Columbia Basin. Hanford's Reactor B In Richland Washington Is One Tour...
Tri-Cities, Help Reunite This Lost Little Hard Hat with His Owner
Sometimes you just have to take a second out of your day to help a missing hard hat in need find his home. Tri-Cities, we need your help!. Little White Hard Hat Turns Up Lost on the Highway. This little white hard hat was found on SR-240 early Thursday morning,...
Seattle Seahawks Make the 2023 NFL Playoffs! Now What Happens?
Proving a lot of people wrong and surprising just about everyone, the Seattle Seahawks are in the 2023 NFL Playoffs. Now what do you need to know?. The Seattle Seahawks Clinch the Last NFC Playoff Spot. After the win over the Rams and the Packers loss to the Lions on...
