Olympia, WA

Washington State Rep Looks to Pay Prisoners Minimum Wage

The legislative session is officially underway and a number of bills will soon be introduced in committees, and then the floor, in the hopes of becoming law. As is the case every session, a number of bills have been pre-filed to give the public an idea of what some lawmakers have as their priorities.
WASHINGTON STATE
Is Washington State Ready to End Title-Only Bills?

Could the 2023 Legislative Session be the one that puts an end to the use of Title-Only Bills? Maybe, but no promises. For those that aren't familiar with Title-Only bills, they are a way to end around the deadline for the submission of legislation by introduction a bill with a number and a title, no text in the body at all.
WASHINGTON STATE
New Washington State Bill Focuses on Expansion of Recycling

A new bill that will be introduced in the coming legislative session in Olympia would expand recycling in Washington State to urge companies to improve their recycling of materials. The WRAP Act (Washington Recycling and Packaging Act) is backed by State Senator Christine Rolfes D - Bainbridge Island and State Rep. Liz Berry D - Seattle.
WASHINGTON STATE
Seattle Schools Sue Social Media Companies, Claim “Damage”

Seattle Public Schools sue social media, claiming student harm. According to MyNorthwest.com, the Seattle Public School district (SPS) which is the largest in the state, has filed a U.S. District Court lawsuit against several social media giants including Meta (Facebook and Instagram), Snap Chat and tik tok. Getty. Getty. The...
SEATTLE, WA
What Initially Led Authorities to Locating U of Idaho Killer?

It took a lot of hard work, cross-referencing, and searching. But what first led authorities on the right path was vehicle movement. Idaho murder suspect drove past scene of crime multiple times. Remember the white Hyundai Elantra police said they were looking for? Information, via the Associated Press and MyNorthwest.com,...
MOSCOW, ID
Washington’s Evilest Serial Killer is One You’ve Never Heard Of

Unfortunately, Washington and serial killers go together like Washington and rain. Ted Bundy, Gary Ridgway, and Robert Lee Yates. These notorious murderers all came from Washington. But you already knew those names and probably quite well. There is one name you don't know, but you should. That's because he may be more monstrous than Bundy, Yates, and the Green River Killer.
WASHINGTON STATE
Death Sentence Possible for WSU Grad Student in Idaho Slayings?

Bryan Kohberger stood in an Idaho courtroom yesterday after waiving extradition from Pennsylvania earlier in the week. Latah County Judge Megan Marshall read the charges, four counts of first-degree murder an burglary. Judge Marshall then let Kohberger know that the maximum penalty he could face is death or life imprisonment.
IDAHO STATE
Is It Legal to Keep a Raccoon as a Pet in Washington?

If you spend any amount of time on social media, you'll find accounts of people who keep exotic animals as pets. From pumas to raccoons, crocs, and everything in between. It's always fun to watch those videos and see animals you typically don't see in casual, indoor settings, taking part in pet life. (I tell myself these are licensed professionals certified to work with these types of animals.)
WASHINGTON STATE
Are More People in WA and OR Getting the Flu Shot This Year?

The CDC advises us every year to get a flu vaccine. This year is NO different. Flu affects millions of people every year. It affects people differently. Flu can mean days of feeling bad and missing work, school, and events. Many are hospitalized, and some people die from flu-related causes. Complications of flu are pneumonia, sinus and ear infections, and worsening chronic medical conditions, including asthma and congestive heart failure.
WASHINGTON STATE
97 Rock plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

