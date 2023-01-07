ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Look: Damar Hamlin Has 3-Word Message For Josh Allen

Damar Hamlin won't be on the field with his teammates against the New England Patriots on Sunday, but he's definitely going to be watching. Hamlin is six days removed from going into cardiac arrest against the Cincinnati Bengals. He had to be transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center before the Bills-Bengals game was canceled.
The Spun

Look: Damar Hamlin's Message For Tee Higgins Going Viral

Damar Hamlin had a great message for Tee Higgins on Sunday afternoon. Higgins was the wide receiver who Hamlin tackled before going into cardiac arrest on Monday night. The Bills-Bengals game ended up then being postponed before it got canceled later in the week. Higgins was wearing a sweatshirt that...
FanSided

Just days after waking up, Damar Hamlin is already raising money for a new cause

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is raising money for an awesome cause as he continues to recover after suffering cardiac arrest back on Monday. The NFL world was waiting for updates regarding Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrested during the team’s Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals. As those in the NFL awaited for updates, there was a huge show of support for Hamlin’s charity toy drive that he started back in college in late 2020. The GoFundMe page has raised over $8.5 million as of this writing, where it had a goal of just $2,500.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Damar Hamlin salutes Bengals’ Higgins in show of support

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bills safety Damar Hamlin acknowledged the support of Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins Sunday during the Bengals-Ravens game. It was the Bengals wide receiver whom Hamlin tackled before the medical emergency at Paycor Stadium Monday night. Hamlin and Higgins collided and went to the ground. Hamlin then...
CINCINNATI, OH
Deadline

Damar Hamlin Tweets Again: “God Using Me In A Different Way Today”

Damar Hamlin is still hospitalized, but he’s with his Buffalo Bills teammates in spirit. Hamlin fired off a tweet this morning claiming “Nothing I want more than to be running out of that tunnel with my brothers. ” The team is preparing for its first game since Hamlin’s near-fatal injury last week against the Cincinnati Bengals.   Buffalo takes on the New England Patriots today. Hamlin last tweeted on Saturday night to thank fans for their support. NFL teams have a series of activations to keep Hamlin front and center this weekend, ranging from pregame t-shirt with his No. 3 on them...
BUFFALO, NY
CBS Sports

Damar Hamlin updates: NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell pens open letter to fans regarding Bills safety

Roger Goodell, in an open letter to NFL fans, addressed Damar Hamlin, his ongoing recovery and the overwhelming support Hamlin has received over the past week. In the letter, the NFL's commissioner wrote that Hamlin's "inspiring progress" has "lifted the spirits of the entire NFL and football fans across the country." Hamlin, the Bills' second-year safety, has made significant recovery in the days following his cardiac arrest during Monday's game between the Bills and Bengals.
Outsider.com

Josh Allen Got Emotional Over Bills Opening Kickoff Touchdown Return

During the Bills game on NFL Sunday, Nyheim Hines returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown. It made Josh Allen a bit emotional. Watching his team put together such an amazing play just days after watching Damar Hamlin collapse on the field. The Buffalo Bills’ quarterback watched from the sideline...
The Spun

NFL World Is Not Happy With Roger Goodell's Decision

Cincinnati Bengals fans aren't too happy with the National Football League's front office, given what's transpired since the Monday night game in Buffalo. Sunday, Bengals fans had some anti-Roger Goodell signs in the crowd. However, the league reportedly made them take them down. "The NFL made some Bengals fans take...
CINCINNATI, OH

