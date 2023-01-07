Read full article on original website
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Damar Hamlin won't be on the field with his teammates against the New England Patriots on Sunday, but he's definitely going to be watching. Hamlin is six days removed from going into cardiac arrest against the Cincinnati Bengals. He had to be transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center before the Bills-Bengals game was canceled.
Damar Hamlin had a great message for Tee Higgins on Sunday afternoon. Higgins was the wide receiver who Hamlin tackled before going into cardiac arrest on Monday night. The Bills-Bengals game ended up then being postponed before it got canceled later in the week. Higgins was wearing a sweatshirt that...
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is raising money for an awesome cause as he continues to recover after suffering cardiac arrest back on Monday. The NFL world was waiting for updates regarding Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrested during the team’s Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals. As those in the NFL awaited for updates, there was a huge show of support for Hamlin’s charity toy drive that he started back in college in late 2020. The GoFundMe page has raised over $8.5 million as of this writing, where it had a goal of just $2,500.
Many NFL teams, players, and coaches donated to Damar Hamlin's charity as a way to show support for the Buffalo Bills player who suffered a life-threatening injury on the field. Some people have used their artistic talents to send love to Damar and others have donated to his charity. In...
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bills safety Damar Hamlin acknowledged the support of Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins Sunday during the Bengals-Ravens game. It was the Bengals wide receiver whom Hamlin tackled before the medical emergency at Paycor Stadium Monday night. Hamlin and Higgins collided and went to the ground. Hamlin then...
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Since Monday night, when Bills' safety and McKees Rocks native Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest in the Bills-Bengals game, the football world has rallied together to support and pray. Since then, Hamlin's GoFundMe charity which helps his mother's daycare center "Kelly & Nina's Daycare Center" has raised...
Damar Hamlin is still hospitalized, but he’s with his Buffalo Bills teammates in spirit. Hamlin fired off a tweet this morning claiming “Nothing I want more than to be running out of that tunnel with my brothers. ” The team is preparing for its first game since Hamlin’s near-fatal injury last week against the Cincinnati Bengals. Buffalo takes on the New England Patriots today. Hamlin last tweeted on Saturday night to thank fans for their support. NFL teams have a series of activations to keep Hamlin front and center this weekend, ranging from pregame t-shirt with his No. 3 on them...
UC update on Damar HamlinUniversity of Cincinnati physicians will be giving an update on Damar Hamlin.Posted by FOX19 on Monday, January 9, 2023 Damar Hamlin has been released from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and transferred to a hospital in Buffalo where he will continue his recovery, members of his care team announced Monday. ...
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin made his first public comment since his injury on Instagram. Damar Hamlin is thankful for all the support he’s gotten, and via an Instagram post let us all know he’s on the road to recovery. Hamlin suffered a traumatic near-death experience on the...
Roger Goodell, in an open letter to NFL fans, addressed Damar Hamlin, his ongoing recovery and the overwhelming support Hamlin has received over the past week. In the letter, the NFL's commissioner wrote that Hamlin's "inspiring progress" has "lifted the spirits of the entire NFL and football fans across the country." Hamlin, the Bills' second-year safety, has made significant recovery in the days following his cardiac arrest during Monday's game between the Bills and Bengals.
During the Bills game on NFL Sunday, Nyheim Hines returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown. It made Josh Allen a bit emotional. Watching his team put together such an amazing play just days after watching Damar Hamlin collapse on the field. The Buffalo Bills’ quarterback watched from the sideline...
A Cincinnati store that made custom Damar Hamlin shirts in the wake of the Bills safety's medical crisis tells TMZ Sports it's made $50K off the tees ... and is now planning on donating all of that cash to DH's Chasing M's Foundation. Cincy Shirts put together three designs after...
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has now been released from the hospital exactly a week after suffering from cardiac arrest.
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin shared his first social media post since suffering cardiac arrest.
As Bills safety Damar Hamlin continues to make progress in his recovery after suffering a cardiac arrest during Monday's game against the Bengals, Buffalo prepared for its first game without him on the field. The team honored him Sunday afternoon ahead of and during their 35-23 win over the Patriots in more ways than one.
After scoring a touchdown, Buffalo Bills wide receiver John Brown gifted the football to assistant athletic trainer Denny Kellington, who performed life-saving CPR to Damar Hamlin. The Buffalo Bills and the entire NFL celebrated safety Damar Hamlin, who is on the mend after suffering cardiac arrest in the team’s game...
Cincinnati Bengals fans aren't too happy with the National Football League's front office, given what's transpired since the Monday night game in Buffalo. Sunday, Bengals fans had some anti-Roger Goodell signs in the crowd. However, the league reportedly made them take them down. "The NFL made some Bengals fans take...
CINCINNATI — Sarah Taylor, the wife of Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor, delivered hundreds of cards from local students for Bills safety Damar Hamlin to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, according to our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati. >>Damar Hamlin making ‘continued progress’, breathing on his own, team...
Damar Hamlin’s GoFundMe campaign earnings have skyrocketed as fans, such as Luke Bryan, look to support the Buffalo Bills player... The post Luke Bryan Among Biggest Donors to Damar Hamlin’s Fundraiser appeared first on Outsider.
