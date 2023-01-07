Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California's Top Buffet Spots: From Country Clubs to Casino ResortsCalifornia State
Oceanside- The Most Undervalued Community in San DiegoDan Parker - Best Life Home TeamSan Diego, CA
4 Amazing Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
California witness snaps image of silent triangle-shaped objectRoger MarshFallbrook, CA
Jade Janks: Woman found guilty of murdering stepdad after finding nude photos on his laptopLavinia ThompsonVista, CA
21 Local Elementary Schools Named 2023 California Distinguished Schools
More than 350 elementary schools have been selected for the 2023 California Distinguished Schools Program, 21 of them in San Diego County. Two of the local districts have five honorees each – Del Mar Union and Solana Beach School District. The program returns this year after the COVID-19 pandemic...
northcountydailystar.com
Rose Elementary Gifts from Escondido Public Works
Every year, the hard-working employees of the City’s Public Works Department come together to purchase presents, gift cards and food for the students and families of Rose Elementary. This year, the Public Works Department doubled its efforts over last year and bought gifts for 33 children and 20 families at Rose Elementary. The bond between the City and the school has been strong for years, and we are glad to provide extra holiday cheer for the fantastic students and staff at Rose Elementary.
San Diego woman becomes fierce advocate for 'Foster Youth'
SAN DIEGO — A San Diego woman who lost the will to speak as a child after her mother died is sharing her story. In this Zevely Zone, I visited the non-profit organization Just in Time for Foster Youth in Mission Valley. For anyone who has spent a single day in foster care anywhere across the country, there's a wonderful staff and woman waiting for you just inside their door. "Welcome to our front desk," said Simone Hidds-Monroe. When young adults in foster care turn eighteen, Just in Time for Foster Youth is waiting. For example, if someone is hungry? "We have a full kitchen," said Simone. "This is where we first receive our young people."
northcountydailystar.com
Six Newly Elected County Officials Ceremonially Sworn into Office Monday
Six County officials took their oaths of office during a ceremonial swearing-in ceremony at the County Administration Center on Monday. Four were incumbents and two are new to their offices. Supervisor Nathan Fletcher was re-elected to a second four-year term. He represents the Fourth District, which includes the cities of...
Wetland viewing deck built at Carmel Mountain Preserve
A new viewing deck was built over a wetland on the Carmel Mountain Preserve, the Chaparral Lands Conservancy announced Wednesday
San Diego weekly Reader
Escondido 7-11 clerk writes on his experiences
“Then these three guys come and I’m still on the phone with the dispatcher. And they’re standin’ there — with the gun and the burritos — and she goes, ‘Well, do you still want us to send somebody out?’’ (April 12, 1990)
Coast News
Encinitas hit-and-run victim remembered as friend, teammate
ENCINITAS — For many members of the Carmel Valley community, the turn of the new year brought tragedy after beloved Canyon Crest Academy graduate David D’Lima was killed in a hit-and-run in Encinitas. Now, those who called D’Lima their friend have come together to celebrate, honor and mourn...
San Diego Channel
Deputies respond to stabbing in San Marcos
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Sheriff's Department says it responded to a stabbing in San Marcos Saturday afternoon. Deputies were called to the scene at 1 Positive Place, which is the Boys and Girls Club parking lot, around 4:48 p.m. The department says it arrested a female suspect, and the victim was taken to a hospital in the area.
Oakley the 'Harris Hawk' requests permission to land on your arm
ESCONDIDO, Calif. — The Avian Behavior Ranch is filled with falcons, ravens and eagles but a hawk named Oakley is stealing the show. In this Zevely Zone, I went to Escondido to show you how to get your new year off to a flying start. If you are looking...
San Diego Moms: 10 Free Family Activities to Brighten Your Life in 2023
Living in San Diego can be expensive, especially for families. Luckily, there’s an assortment of free activities available to us. Here are 10 free attractions to add to your list this year. Visit the Seals: Seals are so fun to watch, especially for littles. But you don’t need to...
El Camino Real widening delayed to next year
Anticipated to begin in January 2023 the widening of El Camino Real has been delayed to July 2024.
northcountydailystar.com
Welcome John Boyce, Interim Vista Sheriff’s Captain
The City of Vista is pleased to be working with new Interim Vista Sheriff’s Captain John Boyce who was promoted to his current interim position in December. Having worked previously in Vista as a member of the department, Interim Captain Boyce is more than familiar with the Vista community.
kusi.com
Survivor of Idaho student murders describes masked attacker
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The suspected killer of four University of Idaho students was seen in court the week of Jan. 2. Suspect Bryan Kohberger, 28, was a PhD student in criminology at nearby Washington State University. Criminal Defense Attorney Brian Watkins joined KUSI’ Hunter Sowards to discuss the...
Several Areas Experience Outages After Driver Downs Power Pole in Lemon Grove
Power is out in several neighborhoods near the border of San Diego and East County following the crash of a truck that took down a power pole in Lemon Grove Saturday. Traffic lights are out and vehicles have backed up on Imperial Avenue following the collision, at Lemon Grove Avenue and Imperial, according to OnScene.TV. The driver fled on foot.
Top 3 Places to Buy a Condo or Townhome in San Diego
Top 3 Places to Buy a Condo or Townhome in San Diego. In the real estate business, one’s always looking to either buy, sell, or rent properties. And if you wish to buy a home in San Diego, be it a condo or a townhome, here are the 3 best neighborhoods you might want to invest in with the highest potential for home value increases to eventually sell or rent out at a higher value versus other neighborhoods throughout San Diego County. If we compare this to stocks instead of neighborhoods, you could call this insider trading!
seniorresource.com
Adult Day Care Centers Near San Diego: Top 7!
Nearly one-fourth of adults aged 65 or older are considered socially isolated. The good news is, it doesn’t have to be that way! Adult day care centers exist to help older adults make the social connections they crave. In fact, studies have shown that seniors who attend these centers even have a better quality of life! If you’re an older adult from SoCal, this one’s for you. Here are the top SEVEN highest-rated adult day care centers near San Diego.
Oceanside- The Most Undervalued Community in San Diego
Oceanside- The Most Undervalued Community in San Diego. If there’s ever a good time to invest in real estate, it’s when the rates are low and prospects are high. One of such undervalued communities in San Diego is Oceanside – from safe neighborhoods and scenic ocean views to the rapid spur of development projects - here are all the reasons why you might look to move or invest in one of San Diego’s most underrated neighborhoods.
kusi.com
Car goes off freeway, lands on school property
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A 30-year-old man in a Honda Civic flew off the eastbound Hwy 94 after losing control for unknown reason. The vehicle flipped and landed on school property after going down an embankment. The man was unconscious and unresponsive when first responders found him. He was...
Previewing WNDR Museum which is set to open in San Diego on January 11
SAN DIEGO — A new museum in San Diego that invites guests to fully engage with artworks and multi-sensory installations opens on January 11. The new San Diego location will be WNDR's second-ever location, part of a nationwide expansion from its flagship Chicago location. According to a press release,...
San Diego's Finest Fast Food: Where to Satisfy Your Cravings
San Diego is a food lover's paradise, and while the city is known for its fine dining and craft cocktail scene, it also has a wealth of fast food options that are sure to satisfy. Here are seven of the best fast food restaurants in San Diego:
