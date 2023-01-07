ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vista, CA

northcountydailystar.com

Rose Elementary Gifts from Escondido Public Works

Every year, the hard-working employees of the City’s Public Works Department come together to purchase presents, gift cards and food for the students and families of Rose Elementary. This year, the Public Works Department doubled its efforts over last year and bought gifts for 33 children and 20 families at Rose Elementary. The bond between the City and the school has been strong for years, and we are glad to provide extra holiday cheer for the fantastic students and staff at Rose Elementary.
ESCONDIDO, CA
CBS 8

San Diego woman becomes fierce advocate for 'Foster Youth'

SAN DIEGO — A San Diego woman who lost the will to speak as a child after her mother died is sharing her story. In this Zevely Zone, I visited the non-profit organization Just in Time for Foster Youth in Mission Valley. For anyone who has spent a single day in foster care anywhere across the country, there's a wonderful staff and woman waiting for you just inside their door. "Welcome to our front desk," said Simone Hidds-Monroe. When young adults in foster care turn eighteen, Just in Time for Foster Youth is waiting. For example, if someone is hungry? "We have a full kitchen," said Simone. "This is where we first receive our young people."
SAN DIEGO, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Six Newly Elected County Officials Ceremonially Sworn into Office Monday

Six County officials took their oaths of office during a ceremonial swearing-in ceremony at the County Administration Center on Monday. Four were incumbents and two are new to their offices. Supervisor Nathan Fletcher was re-elected to a second four-year term. He represents the Fourth District, which includes the cities of...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

Escondido 7-11 clerk writes on his experiences

“Then these three guys come and I’m still on the phone with the dispatcher. And they’re standin’ there — with the gun and the burritos — and she goes, ‘Well, do you still want us to send somebody out?’’ (April 12, 1990)
ESCONDIDO, CA
Coast News

Encinitas hit-and-run victim remembered as friend, teammate

ENCINITAS — For many members of the Carmel Valley community, the turn of the new year brought tragedy after beloved Canyon Crest Academy graduate David D’Lima was killed in a hit-and-run in Encinitas. Now, those who called D’Lima their friend have come together to celebrate, honor and mourn...
ENCINITAS, CA
San Diego Channel

Deputies respond to stabbing in San Marcos

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Sheriff's Department says it responded to a stabbing in San Marcos Saturday afternoon. Deputies were called to the scene at 1 Positive Place, which is the Boys and Girls Club parking lot, around 4:48 p.m. The department says it arrested a female suspect, and the victim was taken to a hospital in the area.
SAN MARCOS, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Welcome John Boyce, Interim Vista Sheriff’s Captain

The City of Vista is pleased to be working with new Interim Vista Sheriff’s Captain John Boyce who was promoted to his current interim position in December. Having worked previously in Vista as a member of the department, Interim Captain Boyce is more than familiar with the Vista community.
VISTA, CA
kusi.com

Survivor of Idaho student murders describes masked attacker

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The suspected killer of four University of Idaho students was seen in court the week of Jan. 2. Suspect Bryan Kohberger, 28, was a PhD student in criminology at nearby Washington State University. Criminal Defense Attorney Brian Watkins joined KUSI’ Hunter Sowards to discuss the...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Dan Parker - Best Life Home Team

Top 3 Places to Buy a Condo or Townhome in San Diego

Top 3 Places to Buy a Condo or Townhome in San Diego. In the real estate business, one’s always looking to either buy, sell, or rent properties. And if you wish to buy a home in San Diego, be it a condo or a townhome, here are the 3 best neighborhoods you might want to invest in with the highest potential for home value increases to eventually sell or rent out at a higher value versus other neighborhoods throughout San Diego County. If we compare this to stocks instead of neighborhoods, you could call this insider trading!
SAN DIEGO, CA
seniorresource.com

Adult Day Care Centers Near San Diego: Top 7!

Nearly one-fourth of adults aged 65 or older are considered socially isolated. The good news is, it doesn’t have to be that way! Adult day care centers exist to help older adults make the social connections they crave. In fact, studies have shown that seniors who attend these centers even have a better quality of life! If you’re an older adult from SoCal, this one’s for you. Here are the top SEVEN highest-rated adult day care centers near San Diego.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Dan Parker - Best Life Home Team

Oceanside- The Most Undervalued Community in San Diego

Oceanside- The Most Undervalued Community in San Diego. If there’s ever a good time to invest in real estate, it’s when the rates are low and prospects are high. One of such undervalued communities in San Diego is Oceanside – from safe neighborhoods and scenic ocean views to the rapid spur of development projects - here are all the reasons why you might look to move or invest in one of San Diego’s most underrated neighborhoods.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Car goes off freeway, lands on school property

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A 30-year-old man in a Honda Civic flew off the eastbound Hwy 94 after losing control for unknown reason. The vehicle flipped and landed on school property after going down an embankment. The man was unconscious and unresponsive when first responders found him. He was...
SAN DIEGO, CA

