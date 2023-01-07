Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas players said Monday they will not let their season be derailed after the mid-season firing of coach Chris Beard following his arrest on a felony domestic violence charge. “The coaches preached to us early on ... (about) us being being a player-led team,” sixth-year senior guard Marcus Carr said. “Those really special teams teams that do something special are teams where players are able to set the standards and hold each other accountable.” Carr and fifth-year seniors Timmy Allen and Brock Cunningham met with reporters to speak for the first time about Beard’s Dec. 12 arrest and suspension, and eventual firing last week. The No. 10 Longhorns (13-2, 2-1 Big 12) are 6-1 since Beard was suspended and assistant Rodney Terry took over. The Longhorns host No. 17 TCU (13-2, 2-1) on Wednesday night.

