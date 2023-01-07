Read full article on original website
MISSION ACCOMPLISHED! SDSU reacts to winning the FCS National Championship
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. & FRISCO, TX (Dakota News Now) - If there was one thing that might have sounded more impossible than the idea of South Dakota State moving up to Division One back in 2003 it was the idea that their football program would win a national championship. 20...
REPLAY: FCS Championship Pregame Show
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dakota News Now Sports Director Mark Ovenden and Cooper Seamer preview the FCS Championship between South Dakota State and North Dakota State. The special includes interviews with SDSU head coach John Stiegelmeier, former SDSU head coach Mike Daly, former USD quarterback Scott Jones,...
SDSU alumni watch Jackrabbits win FCS Championship from Aberdeen
ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - While there were a few NDSU fans at the FCS Championship watch party at Lager’s Inn in Aberdeen, the bar was packed with blue and yellow. The loudest group of Jackrabbit fans was right under one of the dozens of screens broadcasting the game at Lager’s Inn, and that group included a local group of friends that became close during their time at SDSU over 40 years ago.
Longtime SDSU fans watch from Lager's Inn in Aberdeen
It’s a moment that many at South Dakota State have been looking forward to for years. Finally, a national championship in Division I football, with the FCS Championship.
Dakota News Now recaps the Jackrabbits’ championship in Frisco
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The sports team at Dakota News Now wrapped up their weekend of FSC Championship coverage. If there was one thing that might have sounded more impossible than the idea of South Dakota State moving up to Division I back in 2003, it was the idea that their football program would win a national championship.
DSU football coach talks championship win and SDSU team culture
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Josh Anderson, head football coach at Dakota State University, shared his thoughts following SDSU’s championship win. He praised the coaching team and the players’ ability to build on their momentum in Sunday’s game. “Coach Rogers was incredibly creative, diagrammed some...
Jackrabbit fans take over Frisco with pregame parties
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It seems like with every minute, more and more South Dakota State Jackrabbit fans are making their way here to Frisco, giving it’s nickname “Fargo South” a run for it’s money. It’s a packed house in Frisco Hall, full...
Former SDSU football coach reflects on season and championship
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Mike Daly, former SDSU head football coach, praised the team’s focus and Coach Stiegelmeier’s care for his players in the Jackrabbits’ success Sunday. “It was almost inevitable that this was going to happen,” Daly said, reflecting on how he watched...
SDSU players want to give Stiegelmeier crowning achievement
FRISCO, TX (Dakota News Now) - From growing up in Selby, to playing for and eventually coaching the Jackrabbits, John Stiegelmeier is South Dakota State football. On Sunday, in his 26th season as head coach, SDSU players who had yet to be born when he started will look to bring him the one crowning achievement his resume lacks.
Jackrabbit basketball teams bring down Fighting Hawks
BROOKINGS, S.D. & GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Dakota News Now) - WOMENS RECAP. Led by a career night from Myah Selland and standout performances from all three seniors, the South Dakota State women’s basketball team won 105-72 over North Dakota Saturday afternoon at Frost Arena. Selland matched her career high...
Pride of the Dakotas gearing up for the national title game
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota State football team arrived in Frisco, TX yesterday evening, and the Pride of the Dakotas did a final run-through in Brookings Friday before hitting the road to join them. There are only 2 games remaining in this year’s college football...
Road to Frisco: Dakota News Now previews the FCS National Championship from Texas
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota State Jackrabbits and North Dakota State Bison are set to square off Sunday in the FCS National Championship in Frisco, TX. Dakota News Now Sports Director Mark Ovenden and Cooper Seamer are in Frisco for the big game. On Friday,...
Jacks want to win for Coach Stiegelmeier
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota State Head Coach John Stiegelmeier has been the face of the football program for a quarter of a century. His team now isn’t only looking at this weekend’s FCS Championship as a chance for them to win it all, but for their coach as well.
Bismarck family overcomes several challenges to be in the stands on championship day
FRISCO, T.X. (Valley News Live) - Kick off is less than 24 hours away in Frisco, Texas where NDSU and South Dakota State will face off for a shot at the national championship. But the teams aren’t the only ones who’ve overcome challenges to make it here. The...
Championship Bound Flight Drank Dry By ND & SD Fans
High beer consumption in the Dakotas is not a new headline. However, apparently the special Delta Connection flight 4561 from Fargo (FAR) to Dallas-Ft. Worth (DFW) didn't get the memo. The flight on Saturday, January 7th, 2023 was not prepared for the fans of North Dakota State University and South Dakota State University. On a flight that was made special just for the Frisco, Texas-bound fans for the epic NCAA Division I FCS Championship game, the fans surprised the aircraft crews by how much celebrating was going to take place.
FCS crown's UIW quarterback Lindsey Scott Jr. with Walter Payton Award
Scott now becomes the first UIW player to win the honor in its 36-year history
South Dakota Air National Guard jets fly over FCS Championship game
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two jets from the 114th Fighter Wing in Sioux Falls flew over the game in Frisco, Texas, Sunday. The bottoms of the aircraft were painted with “GO JACKS” and “EARS UP” messages in support of South Dakota State University.
