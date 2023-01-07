Read full article on original website
Vicky Graham
1d ago
When I was in college we had signs in the women's restroom, "Did you get carried away last night? Come to the nurses office for morning after pills" every college campus should have birth control pills, morning after pills and abortion pills! College is not the time to be trapped with an unwanted pregnancy!
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lab Owners Charged In $107 Million Medicare ScamTaxBuzzLewisville, TX
These are the 5 highest rated pizzas in San Antonio. Do you agree with the list?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
The Largest Flea Market in Texas is a Must VisitTravel MavenTexas State
Celebrating a Century of Life: WWII and Korean War Veteran Tommy Green Turns 100Larry LeaseSan Antonio, TX
4 Amazing Pizza Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Related
Texan finds coatimundi on his porch
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Texas man walked out to his front porch and was greeted with a rare sighting — a coati, also known as a coatimundi. According to a post by the City of San Antonio Animal Care Services, the man walked out to his front porch and saw the coati clinging […]
Nation's largest Hispanic chamber launches statewide coalition
SAN ANTONIO — The nation's largest Hispanic chamber, the San Antonio Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, launched the Texas Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Coalition on Monday. The public launch took place at 10 a.m. on the south steps of the Texas State Capitol in Austin. The THCCC is comprised of...
proclaimerscv.com
Texas Property Taxes Dropped in 2022: What to Expect This Year
Homeowners in Texas cities such as Houston and San Antonio saw a tax cut on their owner-occupied properties last year. On average, property taxes in Bexar County decreased by about $70 and in Harris County by $50. Property tax cuts are set to be a priority for Texas Republican leaders...
tpr.org
San Antonio Justice Charter nearing signature requirement to make May ballot
The San Antonio Justice Charter, which would enshrine several criminal justice reforms into the city charter if passed, is nearing its 20,000 signature requirement to make it on the May ballot as the Jan. 10 deadline looms. The charter initiative would decriminalize abortion and low-level marijuana possession, ban no-knock warrants...
tpr.org
Former county judge to share political experience with local college students
Former Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff is sharing his half century of experience in politics and government with students at two local universities, the University of Texas at San Antonio and St. Mary's, his alma mater. Wolff did not seek re-election as county judge, and his last term ended on...
MLK March returns as fully in-person event on Monday
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio is home to one of the biggest MLK marches in the country and this year, the march returns as a fully in-person event. The City of San Antonio is partnering with District 2 Councilman Jalen McKee-Rodriguez and the San Antonio Martin Luther King, Jr. Commission to host the march. The 36th Martin Luther King, Jr. March and Celebration will take place in person on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023 at 10 a.m.
KSAT 12
Marijuana, abortion decriminalization look likely to make San Antonio’s May ballot
San Antonio – San Antonio voters will likely end up voting on a sweeping city charter amendment in the May 6 election, with marijuana and abortion decriminalization at its center. Act 4 SA has been leading the coalition trying to get the issue onto the ballot, which requires at...
New study names San Antonio top Texas city for green space, beating out Austin
While Houston and El Paso were close behind SA, Austin didn't even break the list's top 20.
sanantoniothingstodo.com
Things to do in San Antonio this week of January 9, 2023
One of the most talented singers to come out of American Idol, Fantasia is coming to San Antonio! Listen to the season three winner belt out some of her iconic songs. She’s a talent you wouldn’t want to miss. When: Friday, January 13, 2023, 8 pm. Where: Tech...
New Braunfels local named 2022 L'Oréal Paris Women of Worth National Honoree
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — A New Braunfels woman and non-profit leader has been selected as the 2022 L'Oréal Paris Women of Worth National Honoree. Susie Vybiral is the founder and CEO of Room Redux, an international non-profit organization focused on transforming the physical spaces to promote healing for children that have been physically and/or sexually abused.
Illegally owned exotic animal rescued from San Antonio home
SAN ANTONIO — An exotic animal was rescued after it was found clinging to the porch of San Antonio man’s home last week, according to animal care officials. According to the City of San Antonio Animal Care Services, officials rescued a female coati. The carnivorous mammal is related to raccoons and is found in Central America and South America, the San Antonio Express-News reported.
These are the 5 highest rated pizzas in San Antonio. Do you agree with the list?
Recently I have looked at the best burgers in San Antonio and the best breakfast tacos in San Antonio. Today we continue our "best of" series and look at another popular food item- pizza, to see which restaurants offer the best pizza in San Antonio.
TABC investigating bar that reportedly served Clayton Perry 14 drinks
The bar could have its liquor license temporarily suspended.
Advocacy groups divided on Biden administration's unveiling of border enforcement and expanded legal paths for migrants
SAN ANTONIO — The White House’s announcement on updated border enforcement measures and expansion of legal pathways for migrants has sparked conflicting reactions from groups that advocate on behalf of asylum seekers. President Joe Biden on Thursday unveiled plans to allow 30,000 migrants monthly from Nicaragua, Cuba, Venezuela...
MuySA: Coming to terms with San Antonio’s disdain for Marbach Road
San Antonio feels some type of way about Marbach.
Former Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff accepts role at UTSA
SAN ANTONIO — Former Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff will join UTSA in a non-faculty role, the university said Friday. A press release from UTSA said Wolff will "share his knowledge of goverment, and politics with students, faculty and researchers across a variety of academic programs." He is also...
Is Buc-ee's the best-paying employer in Texas? Some roles pay wages four times more than teachers!
Recently on a drive down I35 from Austin to San Antonio, I stopped at Buc-ee's. It had been a while since my last visit, and I needed to stock up on Beaver Nuggets and some jerky.
Three people killed in crash on the north side
SAN ANTONIO — Eyewitnesses said the sound of the crash that killed three young people overnight on Thousand Oaks Drive is something they may never forget. Taylor Tucker was outside in his back yard directly across the street when he heard tires squeal just after 10 p.m. He said...
New arrival of critically endangered animal announced at San Antonio Zoo
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Zoo is kicking off the new year with a special birth announcement!. The zoo announced Friday that an adorable baby White-Cheeked Gibbon was born at the zoo. The cute new resident will be raised by mom and dad, much like their primate cousins,...
Guess the rent of this 3-bedroom vintage San Antonio home in Alta Vista
The home is less than 10-minute drive from the Pearl.
KENS 5 Eyewitness News
San Antonio, TX
28K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
San Antonio local newshttps://www.kens5.com/
Comments / 5