SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio is home to one of the biggest MLK marches in the country and this year, the march returns as a fully in-person event. The City of San Antonio is partnering with District 2 Councilman Jalen McKee-Rodriguez and the San Antonio Martin Luther King, Jr. Commission to host the march. The 36th Martin Luther King, Jr. March and Celebration will take place in person on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023 at 10 a.m.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 4 HOURS AGO