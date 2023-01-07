Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune
What were the changes in real estate prices in North SLO County the week of Jan. 1?
The median price per square foot for a home in North SLO County in the past three weeks was $353. The most expensive community in San Luis Obispo County is Los Osos, where the median price per square foot in the last three weeks was $641. The best deal in...
The massive California storm brings flooding to Orcutt and Santa Maria roads
California has been hit with a heavy storm causing ample flooding in San Luis Obispo County and Santa Barbara County this Monday morning. The post The massive California storm brings flooding to Orcutt and Santa Maria roads appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Santa Maria, CA
Santa Maria is a charming city in Santa Barbara County, California that offers visitors plenty of outdoor attractions. Whether you're looking to explore its history, enjoy the great outdoors, or get a glimpse of the rich culture in the state, you'll find plenty of fun and exciting activities in Santa Maria.
Schools and Roads Closed Throughout Paso Robles for Storm
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY — (UPDATE 2:00 p.m.) The Paso Robles Police Department has issued an update with road closures in Paso Robles:. – N. River Rd (Union to Monterey Co. Line) CLOSED. – S. River between 13th St. and Navajo CLOSED. – Signal at Navajo and S River...
‘Ready to fall’: Cliffside crack at Pismo Beach park grows as storm batters SLO County
Pismo Beach city employees told The Tribune the area is “ready to fall.”
Highway 101, Highway 154 closed north of Santa Barbara due to mudslides and rocks in roadway
The CHP and Caltrans are asking people to avoid time on the roads as much as possible due to stormy conditions.
Noozhawk
Santa Maria Elks Delay Eviction for 2 Organizations at Event Center
Amid a new strategy for managing the Santa Maria Elks/Unocal Event Center, two organizations received 90-day extensions to remain at the facility, but a college rodeo team will return to train there at some point. Eviction notices, issued last year, meant Tri-Valley RC Modelers, Santa Maria BMX and The Shack...
Jurassic Empire brings a dinosaur exhibit to Santa Maria Fairpark
This Sunday is the last day to enjoy Jurassic Empire, the dinosaur exhibit at Santa Maria's Fairpark. The post Jurassic Empire brings a dinosaur exhibit to Santa Maria Fairpark appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Stearns Wharf in Santa Barbara closed due to California storm
The turbulent weather didn't seem to deter visitors from the wharf, or even surfers from the rough waters underneath it.
kprl.com
Atascadero Fire & Emergency Services 01.09.2023
Atascadero Fire and Emergency Services has announced the fire hazard reduction burn season official opens today for Atascadero residents. The burn day status changes daily and is determined by the California air resources board and north county weather conditions. Residents are strongly encouraged to use alternative forms of disposal such...
Roadway flooding and closures in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties
According to the California Highway Patrol incident report log, there have been more than 100 weather-related incidents on the roadways in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties on Monday morning. The post Roadway flooding and closures in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Evacuation warning issued for Santa Barbara County areas close to Alisal, Cave and Thomas Fires burn scars
An evacuation warning has been issued for areas near the Alisal, Cave and Thomas Fires due to an incoming rainstorm expected Jan. 9 through Jan. 10. The post Evacuation warning issued for Santa Barbara County areas close to Alisal, Cave and Thomas Fires burn scars appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara County issues evacuation warning
An evacuation warning is effective as of 4 p.m. on Jan. 8, 2023, due to an incoming storm that has the potential to produce flooding, mud and debris flows.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Winter Storm Advisory: Major Impact to Santa Barbara County
Heavy rain is expected countywide Monday, Jan. 9 through Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. The heaviest rainfall is expected in south Santa Barbara County foothills/mountains including the Alisal, Cave, and Thomas Fire areas. Damaging winds could blow down large objects such as trees and outdoor furniture. Unplanned power outages are possible....
slohsexpressions.com
San Luis Obispo Needs More Trains
“Waiting for trains that aren’t coming.” Photo courtesy of Health and Sports editor Aidan Field. In a world where climate change awareness is spreading just like the wildfire’s it’s causing, San Luis Obispo High School students are often forced to drive when they leave San Luis Obispo. SLO has only a few trains a day in our train station, forcing students and residents to rely on their cars whenever they need to go somewhere outside of our city.
Evacuation centers set up after significant flooding on the coast
San Luis Obispo County is working to set up emergency evacuation centers as rain has flooded multiple roads and streets throughout the county.
Noozhawk
Mandatory Evacuations Likely as Next Big Storm Takes Aim at Santa Barbara County
Public safety officials are warning people to remain vigilant and be prepared as another major winter storm takes aim at Santa Barbara County early in the coming week. On Sunday afternoon, an evacuation warning was issued for South Coast neighborhoods that were ordered vacated during last week’s big storm. That voluntary warning is likely to escalate to a mandatory order on Monday.
Noozhawk
Deborah Schwartz Caught on Video Allegedly Taking Navajo Rug
Former Santa Barbara planning commissioner and mayoral candidate Deborah Schwartz allegedly took a circa 1880s collectible rug from a venerable downtown store without paying for it, but the store owner declined to press charges. Schwartz did not return a reporter’s phone calls requesting comment. After being informed of the...
sitelinesb.com
Two Local Favorites Are Teaming Up in San Roque
When renovation started at the San Roque strip mall at 3435 State Street (Las Positas/S. Ontare), formerly home to La Rumba nightclub, the plan was for a “new multi-tenant space featuring coffee, beer/wine, and full kitchen.” The plan changed: instead, Funk Zone taproom Lama Dog and Sama Sama are partnering on a new establishment in the space, which is being redone to snazzy effect by Kevin Moore Architect. Lama Dog’s Pete Burnham was kind enough to elaborate: “This collab will have an even larger tap list and bottle shop from Lama Dog as well as the amazing food we all love from Sama Sama. We’ll be very family-friendly, with games, TVs, and hopefully ice cream or something similar. These things always seem to take longer than expected, but we’re hoping for fall of this year to open up.” P.S. It’ll be called Lama Dog.
Homes and businesses evacuated due to flooding in San Luis Obispo. Here’s where
A Highway 101 on- and off-ramp is also closed due to flooding.
Comments / 0