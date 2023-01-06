A mother is demanding answers after her son with autism was tased by Brevard County deputies, a Florida detention deputy is being accused of selling pot brownies at a jail he worked at, a woman was struck in the face by a stray bullet on New Year's Eve, a video shows a stolen car fall over an embankment, landing on a house, and a list of rides Disney World will be closing for refurbishment in 2023. Here is FOX 35's Week in Review.

BREVARD COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO