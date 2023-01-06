Read full article on original website
Related
fox35orlando.com
Florida school district bans book about real-life gay penguin relationship, citing Parental Rights law
TAVARES, Fla. - A Florida school district banned a book about a real-life same-sex penguin couple from classrooms and school libraries. The award-winning 2005 children's book, "And Tango Makes Three," tells the story of a real-life same-sex penguin couple that creates a family together. Lake County Schools located in Florida...
fox35orlando.com
FL Deputies tase man with autism • FL deputy accused of selling pot brownies • Disney World rides closing 2023
A mother is demanding answers after her son with autism was tased by Brevard County deputies, a Florida detention deputy is being accused of selling pot brownies at a jail he worked at, a woman was struck in the face by a stray bullet on New Year's Eve, a video shows a stolen car fall over an embankment, landing on a house, and a list of rides Disney World will be closing for refurbishment in 2023. Here is FOX 35's Week in Review.
fox35orlando.com
Mount Dora murders: Suspect in elderly couple's deaths previous worked at retirement community, records show
Mount Dora murders: Suspect in elderly couple's deaths previous worked at retirement community, records show. Vickie Williams now sits behind bars in the Lake County Jail, charged in the killings of Darryl and Sharon Getman. FOX 35 News did some digging and learned from records that Williams previously worked in Savannah, Georgia at a rehabilitation facility in 2014 and at a retirement community in 2012.
fox35orlando.com
Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger was outside victims homes a dozen times before killings
Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of killing four Idaho roommates will appear in court on Thursday after being charged with four counts of first-degree murder. He was reportedly outside the victims home about a dozen times before the murders.
fox35orlando.com
Florida Highway Patrol looking to hire new troopers: Here's the starting pay
With the massive number of people moving to Florida, the Florida Highway Patrol said it is looking to hire hundreds of new troopers. The starting salary is about $50,000. FHP also offers a tuition assistance program to help troopers finish their bachelor's degrees.
fox35orlando.com
Save the date: Florida food, wine festivals planned for 2023
LAKE MARY, Fla. - If you're looking to expand your palate, a host of food and wine festivals will take place across Florida this year. Here's a month-by-month guide to foodie events you won't want to miss in 2023. JANUARY. When: Jan. 19-22 Where: 22 South Orange St, Fellsmere, FL...
fox35orlando.com
TIMELINE: System to bring Florida increased rain chances, cooler weather
High pressure will keep weather calm and warm for most of the week across Central Florida, but changes are expected as we head into the weekend. FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Allison Gargaro is tracking a weak cold front that will move across the Florida peninsula, increasing rain chances. "Showers...
fox35orlando.com
Cold front to bring rain and storms, temperatures in the 40s to Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - Tonight's low: 47 degrees | Tomorrow's high: 72 degrees | Rain: None. Main weather concerns: Clear skies on Wednesday afternoon. Highs will reach the seasonal low-70s and winds out of the northwest. No rain is expected. BEACHES:. Waking up to patchy fog in southern Brevard County. Skies...
Comments / 0