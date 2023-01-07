Read full article on original website
MotorAuthority
BMW expands feature subscriptions in US—and it's not all bad
BMW in recent years started offering features via subscription, which allows a vehicle's owner to unlock features already built into the vehicle, typically via an over-the-air update. Previously, feature subscriptions were mostly limited to markets outside the U.S., but that is no longer the case. First noted by Car and...
insideevs.com
BYD Launches YangWang Luxury EV Brand, Shows 1,000+ Horsepower SUV And Supercar
BYD, the Chinese company that became the world’s largest plug-in vehicle maker in less than 20 years, launched a new car brand called YangWang, which aims to rival the likes of Mercedes-Benz, BMW, and Audi. To show what it can do, YangWang unveiled a pair of luxury EVs –...
Mercedes-Benz Recalls 324,000 Vehicles Over Stalling Problem
Mercedes-Benz (DDAIF) is recalling nearly 324,000 vehicles due to a water intrusion problem that could cause the engines to stall while driving, federal safety officials said. The recall may cover 323,963 vehicles in the model years 2012 to 2020, according to a filing with the National Highway Safety Administration. The...
Top Speed
Mercedes Is Beating Tesla To Level 3 Autonomous Driving In The US
Every automaker seems to be in a quest to make the driver obsolete, or at the very least reduce the strain on the mental demands needed by a driver to navigate our roads. For instance, Tesla's Full Self-Driving (FSD) beta is now being offered to all owners provided their vehicle has the necessary hardware to support it as opposed to simply limiting the tech to eligible drivers. However, despite what Elon Musk wants you to think, it's not a true self-driving feature since FSD still requires the attention of the driver. At most, FSD is an SAE Level 2 autonomous system. That makes Mercedes' announcement it will offer Level 3 automated driving in select U.S. areas all the more important in the race for autonomous driving.
Washington Examiner
The US must not help Beijing stabilize its economy
Just one day after Beijing ended its zero- COVID policy, and immediately following a meeting with leaders of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund, Li Keqiang, a top official for the Chinese Communist Party, told reporters that China would welcome foreign investments and promote an institutional opening-up. That...
Coolest Cars, Bikes, and Auto Tech Unveiled at 2023 Consumer Electronics Show
The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) always brings to mind flying cars, drones, flat screens, and stuff you never thought you’d want or need. Exhibit A in that regard this year is an electric razor that can also become an electric toothbrush—and, no, we aren’t kidding. But CES became a proving zone for carmakers long before […]
Companies like Amazon and Salesforce use layoffs to cut their lowest performers — and recruiters know it
In the past, hiring managers might have looked at a candidate who'd been laid off in a negative light. But the pandemic created compassion.
northernarchitecture.us
Aeromobil Flying Car Takes Off for the First Time
Aeromobil Version 2.5 is a “road-able aircraft” by Slovakian lead designer Stefan Klein, who spent last 20 years developing his dream. The extremely lightweight vehicle (only 450 kg – 992 lbs) has a steel tube frame structure with a carbon fiber composite shell - like in race cars. The dimensions with closed wings are 1.6 meters width by 6 meters length (5.4 by 19.6 feet). While on the ground Aeromobil can speed up around and more than 160 km/h (100 mph), in the sky - 200 km/h (124 mph).
Top Speed
Tesla, BMW, Audi, And Kia Battle For The Fastest EV Title On The Drag Strip
As electric vehicles become more mainstream, their performance variants are aiming to bring excitement into the segment, and what better way to showcase which best fits the enthusiast's bill than a drag race. The guys from Carwow recently held an electrifying race with some of the top performance EVs on the mainstream market from Audi, Telsa, Kia and BMW, and the result is an exciting and silent sprint.
Autoweek.com
This Solar-Powered EV Is Promised for under $43,000
The Lightyear 2 was announced at this week's Consumer Electronics Show, and the Dutch company is accepting names for the waitlist to order one. This four-door battery-electric fastback—with both a plug and solar panels—is planned to start production before the end of 2025. Lightyear says it will reveal...
Here's How Much The Banned Honda ATC Is Worth Today
Honda was in an interesting place in the 1980s. The Tokyo-based company had its first major successes in the American market with the first-generation Accord and Civic, which still rank among America's most popular cars (via Honda Global). Those models weren't the economic juggernauts they'd become, however, and, per Hagerty, Honda's fortunes still depended on the enormous Asian market for light, inexpensive motorcycles.
Only 1 Automaker Has 3 Models With Improved Reliability on Consumer Reports’ New Survey
After calculating the predicted reliability ratings of more than 300,000 cars, pickup trucks, and SUVs, Consumer Reports found that only one automaker had three models with improved reliability. The post Only 1 Automaker Has 3 Models With Improved Reliability on Consumer Reports’ New Survey appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Elon Musk Sends Subtle Message to Disenchanted Tesla Shareholders
Elon Musk is used to facing critics, haters and detractors. He even relishes these battles. Sometimes he provokes his supposed enemies. The Techno King, as he's known at Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report, likes to turn his opponents' attacks back on them with counterattacks. The serial entrepreneur is never as lethal as when he is on defense.
Daily Beast
What Happens to the Future of Electric Cars If Tesla Dies?
Tesla had a rough 2022—to say the least. Everything from the economy, to inflation, to the Russian invasion of Ukraine dealt body blow after body blow to the electric carmaker—and the rest of the tech and auto industry at large. However, the recent actions of company CEO Elon Musk, following his reluctant purchase of Twitter, have only dragged the beleaguered Tesla further into the deep trenches of a financial crisis. In fact, Tesla has lost nearly 70 percent of its market cap over the year to date.
torquenews.com
Tesla Gigafactory Shanghai: Manufacturing A Model Y Faster Than You Can Brew Espresso
Tesla's Gigafactory in Shanghai is already one of the fastest production hubs in the world; assembly lines are already capable of assembling a black Tesla Model Y in just 40 seconds, an amazing feature. Now, to make coffee using a French Press would take you 2-4 minutes; espresso has an especially brief brew time: it is in contact with the water for only 30-40 seconds.
Carscoops
Dealer Seemingly Shamed Into Advertising Corvette Z06 For MSRP After Adding $100,000 Protection Package
Greedy dealer markups on desirable cars are all over the map but some brands are coming down on the practice. One Chevrolet dealership in Florida seemed to have a workaround for its in-stock Corvette Z06. Days later, the price has mysteriously been posted at MSRP online. Was the dealer shamed into offering the car for what Chevrolet says that customers should be able to buy it for? Here are the facts for you to decide on.
msn.com
Redfin CEO predicts ‘terrible consolidation’ in the real-estate sector, but says it will ultimately be good for the industry
The real-estate sector is in crisis amid the housing downturn. Expect more pain to come before things start to normalize, one housing chief says. “There’s going to be a terrible consolidation,” Glenn Kelman, CEO of real-estate brokerage Redfin told MarketWatch in a recent episode of Barron’s Live.
Chinese travelers rush to take advantage of reopening
After two years of separation from his wife in mainland China, Hong Kong resident Cheung Seng-bun made sure he was among the first to cross the border following the reopening of crossing points Sunday.The ability of residents of the semi-autonomous southern Chinese city to cross over is one of the most visible signs of China’s easing of border restrictions, with travelers arriving from abroad also no longer required to undergo quarantine.“I’m hurrying to get back to her,” Cheung, lugging a heavy suitcase, told The Associated Press as he prepared to cross at Lok Ma Chau station.Travelers crossing between Hong...
Canada and the U.S. both face labor shortages. One country is increasing immigration.
In as little as a decade, there will be one retiree for every two workers in Canada. To address the looming labor shortage, Canada’s government announced a new goal in November to accept 1.45 million immigrants by 2025, with 60 percent trained in health care and other urgently needed job skills.
fox56news.com
A look at the automotive future from CES
(Our Auto Expert) – Flying cars and rechargeable robots. The Future has arrived, at least you would think so if you attended this year’s CES in Las Vegas. A flying car of sorts from Stellantis, the parent company of Jeep, Ram, Dodge, and Chrysler, announced they are looking to the skies with a new electric vertical take-off and landing flying vehicle in partnership with Archer. No word on when you can buy one just yet.
