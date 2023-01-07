Every automaker seems to be in a quest to make the driver obsolete, or at the very least reduce the strain on the mental demands needed by a driver to navigate our roads. For instance, Tesla's Full Self-Driving (FSD) beta is now being offered to all owners provided their vehicle has the necessary hardware to support it as opposed to simply limiting the tech to eligible drivers. However, despite what Elon Musk wants you to think, it's not a true self-driving feature since FSD still requires the attention of the driver. At most, FSD is an SAE Level 2 autonomous system. That makes Mercedes' announcement it will offer Level 3 automated driving in select U.S. areas all the more important in the race for autonomous driving.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO