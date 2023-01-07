Read full article on original website
Related
Vacant house in SE Grand Rapids damaged in fire
Authorities are investigating the cause of a fire inside a vacant house in southeast Grand Rapids.
Firefighters responding to large fire at apartment complex in Walker
WALKER, Michigan — Firefighters and other first responders are on the scene of a large fire at an apartment complex in Walker Monday. It happened around 2:30 p.m. Multiple fire crews can be seen tending to large plumes of smoke and flames at Green Ridge Apartments. This is near...
Expect delays when traveling this roadway near Tanger Outlets in Kent County
KENT COUNTY, MI – Crews will begin roadside work this week along an outdated roadway near the Tanger Outlets, southeast of Grand Rapids. What does that mean for motorists? You can expect some traffic delays this month if you’re traveling along 84th Street. Starting Tuesday morning, Jan. 10,...
GRPD: Thieves targeted cars at nursing homes
Police are investigating a string of vehicle break-ins and thefts at multiple nursing homes in southeast Grand Rapids over the weekend.
Danger May Be in Your Home and You Wouldn’t Know. Radon Gas!
Ever heard of Radon gas? No? It's time to be aware of it because many homes across Michigan and Grand Rapids may have Radon and not even know it. It can be pretty nasty stuff, actually, because the EPA, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, says 21,000 people die annually from lung cancer caused by radon. It's something to be taken seriously.
Fox17
GRPD investigating string of car break-ins at senior living centers
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Four local retirement communities have been the site of vehicle break-ins over the weekend. Police say the break-ins have likely been committed by the same suspects. The break-ins tend to unfold in the early morning. The latest reported incident happened at 2 pm, while the...
Theo & Stacy’s in Kalamazoo closing down after 50 years
A downtown Kalamazoo staple is closing its doors after 50 years.
'She was just a loving person': Friend of Allegan Co. mom and daughters killed in shooting speaks up
FENNVILLE, Mich. — The Allegan County Sheriff's Office says a 34-year-old man from Fennville shot and killed his family Saturday afternoon, before turning the gun on himself. Dispatch calls from Allegan County around 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 7 indicate that there was a history of domestic violence in the...
Fox17
Ottawa Hills High School parents push for district to fix pool
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Benjamin Scheid knows the Ottawa Hills High School pool well. He swam there decades ago, and now he announces at his own daughter’s swim meets. “I'll announce the swim meets as long as they'll have me,” Scheid said. But that won’t be happening...
State trooper injured after multiple vehicle crash in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Michigan state trooper is left injured after a multiple vehicle crash on I-196 near Lake Michigan Drive Friday evening. It happened around 10:30 p.m. on Jan. 6 in Grand Rapids. It is unclear what led to the incident, but 13 ON YOUR SIDE reports that at least two cars are involved.
Fox17
Corner Bar sets new goal, fundraises for family of Mya Kelley
ROCKFORD, Mich. — The Corner Bar in Rockford continues to support the family of Mya Kelley. Kelley was shot and killed the day after Christmas. Her father, a long-time line cook at the Corner Bar, is faced with the unimaginable. General Manager, and friend of the family for three...
WWMTCw
Gun violence group call on legislature to enact laws
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A group called End Gun Violence Michigan is hold seven conferences this week to highlight the impacts of gun violence. A news conference, open to the public, is expected to be held at 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 18 at Kalamazoo First United Methodist Church, located at 212 South Park Street.
High-speed crash kills 1 woman in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, MI - A woman died in a fatal crash in northeastern Jackson County on Friday, police said. Deputies responded to reports of the single-vehicle crash around 1:15 p.m., Jan. 6 at the intersection of Seymour and Willis roads in Waterloo Township, 20 miles northeast of Jackson, said the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
What’s going on at Kalamazoo Country Club? Expansion plans are in the works.
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Dirt is being moved and trees have been cut down. Preparations are underway on a portion of the property at the Kalamazoo Country Club. The site preparation work is being conducted for a planned golf course expansion and new facility. Based on an approved site plan and...
Audit shows MI UIA granted billions of fraudulent dollars
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A new state audit criticized the way Michigan’s unemployment insurance agency’ handled the pandemic. Chad Owney, a Lansing resident knows first-hand just how crazy the unemployment system can be. He says been trying to get unemployment for months after being laid off from his job, eventually being forced to live in […]
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Paw Paw woman faces several charges
PAW PAW TWP. – A 27-year-old Paw Paw faces several charges, including leaving the scene of a crash and resisting and obstructing police officers, after an incident, Tuesday afternoon, December 27, in Paw Paw Township, according to a press release from the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office. Van...
townbroadcast.com
Is public education concept in U.S. being murdered?
ACHTUNG: This is not a “fair and balanced article. It is an editorial by the editor. In the twilight of my autumn years, I have been plagued by horrible fear that our public education system is collapsing because of unfair pressure from outside forces. It came to mind this...
82-year-old accused of holding man at knifepoint inside Holland law office in custody
HOLLAND, Michigan — A man armed with two knives who barricaded himself inside a Holland business after threatening employees inside the building is now in police custody. The incident began around 11 a.m. Monday morning, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says. The sheriff's department said the 82-year-old man walked...
Fox17
Morning Buzz: January 9
1. Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park is preparing to welcome its 14-millionth guest on Monday, January 9, around Noon. Meijer Gardens first opened to the public in 1995 and welcomes guests from around the world. David Hooker, Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park President & CEO, will welcome the special guest and present them with a gift basket.
Comments / 0