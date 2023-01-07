ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Battle Creek, MI

US 103.1

Danger May Be in Your Home and You Wouldn’t Know. Radon Gas!

Ever heard of Radon gas? No? It's time to be aware of it because many homes across Michigan and Grand Rapids may have Radon and not even know it. It can be pretty nasty stuff, actually, because the EPA, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, says 21,000 people die annually from lung cancer caused by radon. It's something to be taken seriously.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Corner Bar sets new goal, fundraises for family of Mya Kelley

ROCKFORD, Mich. — The Corner Bar in Rockford continues to support the family of Mya Kelley. Kelley was shot and killed the day after Christmas. Her father, a long-time line cook at the Corner Bar, is faced with the unimaginable. General Manager, and friend of the family for three...
ROCKFORD, MI
WWMTCw

Gun violence group call on legislature to enact laws

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A group called End Gun Violence Michigan is hold seven conferences this week to highlight the impacts of gun violence. A news conference, open to the public, is expected to be held at 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 18 at Kalamazoo First United Methodist Church, located at 212 South Park Street.
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive

High-speed crash kills 1 woman in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, MI - A woman died in a fatal crash in northeastern Jackson County on Friday, police said. Deputies responded to reports of the single-vehicle crash around 1:15 p.m., Jan. 6 at the intersection of Seymour and Willis roads in Waterloo Township, 20 miles northeast of Jackson, said the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
WLNS

Audit shows MI UIA granted billions of fraudulent dollars

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A new state audit criticized the way Michigan’s unemployment insurance agency’ handled the pandemic. Chad Owney, a Lansing resident knows first-hand just how crazy the unemployment system can be. He says been trying to get unemployment for months after being laid off from his job, eventually being forced to live in […]
MICHIGAN STATE
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Paw Paw woman faces several charges

PAW PAW TWP. – A 27-year-old Paw Paw faces several charges, including leaving the scene of a crash and resisting and obstructing police officers, after an incident, Tuesday afternoon, December 27, in Paw Paw Township, according to a press release from the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office. Van...
PAW PAW, MI
townbroadcast.com

Is public education concept in U.S. being murdered?

ACHTUNG: This is not a “fair and balanced article. It is an editorial by the editor. In the twilight of my autumn years, I have been plagued by horrible fear that our public education system is collapsing because of unfair pressure from outside forces. It came to mind this...
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
Fox17

Morning Buzz: January 9

1. Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park is preparing to welcome its 14-millionth guest on Monday, January 9, around Noon. Meijer Gardens first opened to the public in 1995 and welcomes guests from around the world. David Hooker, Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park President & CEO, will welcome the special guest and present them with a gift basket.
KALAMAZOO, MI

