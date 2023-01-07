ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dunleavy announces TikTok ban on Alaska state devices

By Kim Jarrett
The Center Square
 3 days ago
The TikTok app logo.

(The Center Square) - Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy joined his counterparts Friday in banning TikTok from state-owned devices.

"Simply put, TikTok poses a clear risk to any network or user it touches," Dunleavy said in his executive order. "National security experts continue to highlight TikTok as a national security concern, including the possibility that the Chinese government may use TikTok to control data collection, influence TikTok's recommendation algorithm, and compromise personal devices."

The governor's order also prohibits anyone from using the state's network to access the social media site.

Sixteen states have banned TikTok on all state-owned devices. Four states have banned the social media site from some state-owned devices.

Dunleavy's order is effective immediately.

"Additionally, if TikTok is currently downloaded on any State device, it must be immediately removed, and appropriate steps shall be taken to secure the device," Dunleavy said in his order.

The FBI has also issued a warning about security concerns possibly tied to TikTok.

Rep. Mike Gallagher, R-Wis., has the same concerns. He is co-sponsoring legislation calling for a nationwide ban with Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla.

“TikTok is owned by ByteDance. ByteDance is controlled by the CCP. That means the CCP can track your location,' Gallagher said. "It can track your keystrokes. It can censor your news. Why would we give our foremost adversary that amount of power?"

