Prince Harry Claims Elton John Refused To Sing “Candle In The Wind” On Anniversary Of Princess Diana’s Death

Prince Harry is claiming in his new book that Sir Elton John refused to sing “Candle in the Wind” for the anniversary of his mother, Princess Diana’s death. Elton and Diana were close friends before she died in 1997. He played a re-written version of “Candle in the Wind” for her funeral and the song has become synonymous with the late Princess Diana.
Pete Davidson & Co-Star Chase Sui Wonders Fuel Dating Speculation While Cuddling In NYC: Photos

Pete Davidson doesn’t appear to be wasting time after his last relationship ended. The King Of Staten Island star, 29, was seen cuddling up to his Bodies Bodies Bodies co-star Chase Sui Wonders, 26, in New York City on Monday, January 9. In pics, the former Saturday Night Live funnyman sat in a corner restaurant table next to Chase, leaning in close to show her something on his phone. Per TMZ, the duo was waiting for takeout at Brooklyn’s Baba’s Perogies. In another snap, Chase pulled romantically in to Pete and wrapped her arm up around his neck.
