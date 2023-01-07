Read full article on original website
Prince Harry Claims Elton John Refused To Sing “Candle In The Wind” On Anniversary Of Princess Diana’s Death
Prince Harry is claiming in his new book that Sir Elton John refused to sing “Candle in the Wind” for the anniversary of his mother, Princess Diana’s death. Elton and Diana were close friends before she died in 1997. He played a re-written version of “Candle in the Wind” for her funeral and the song has become synonymous with the late Princess Diana.
Joy Behar Weighs in on Prince Harry Drama on ‘The View’: “The Royal Family Treats Meghan Markle Like Yoko Ono”
The bombshell excerpts leaked from Prince Harry‘s upcoming memoir have found their way onto The View, where Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, were the Hot Topic of the day during a passionate conversation about England, race and royals. Joy Behar kicked it all off with a defense of...
Baby Girl, Alert! Shemar Moore Announces He’s Expecting A Daughter With His Longtime Lady Jesiree Dizon
Attention all baby girls, Shemar Moore’s going to be a girl dad! The actor, 52, made the announcement exclusively on the forthcoming January 26 episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show while reflecting on it being a full circle moment. Moore’s mother Marilyn Wilson-Moore passed away on February 8, 2020, and his daughter’s due date is […]
Pete Davidson & Co-Star Chase Sui Wonders Fuel Dating Speculation While Cuddling In NYC: Photos
Pete Davidson doesn’t appear to be wasting time after his last relationship ended. The King Of Staten Island star, 29, was seen cuddling up to his Bodies Bodies Bodies co-star Chase Sui Wonders, 26, in New York City on Monday, January 9. In pics, the former Saturday Night Live funnyman sat in a corner restaurant table next to Chase, leaning in close to show her something on his phone. Per TMZ, the duo was waiting for takeout at Brooklyn’s Baba’s Perogies. In another snap, Chase pulled romantically in to Pete and wrapped her arm up around his neck.
