Pete Davidson doesn’t appear to be wasting time after his last relationship ended. The King Of Staten Island star, 29, was seen cuddling up to his Bodies Bodies Bodies co-star Chase Sui Wonders, 26, in New York City on Monday, January 9. In pics, the former Saturday Night Live funnyman sat in a corner restaurant table next to Chase, leaning in close to show her something on his phone. Per TMZ, the duo was waiting for takeout at Brooklyn’s Baba’s Perogies. In another snap, Chase pulled romantically in to Pete and wrapped her arm up around his neck.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 28 MINUTES AGO